XCC Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

After the U23 racers got their first taste of World Cup Short Track
yesterday it's the turn of the Elite to start their season with 20 minutes of flat-out racing.
In the Elite Women's race it was incredibly close for all nine laps with a big group keeping the speed high at the front. It was the last lap where Laura Stigger pulled out in front, but last year's series winner Alessandra Keller overtook Laura into the arena before a five-rider sprint to the line. Laura kept something in the tank for the final straight and secured her first XCC Short Track win. Alessandra Keller crossed the line in 2nd with Laura's teammate Sina Frei making it two Specialized riders in the top three.
In her post-race broadcast interview, Laura Stigger said: "It's so hard to stay on the wheels of the fast ladies. I had to really fight for my position and during the race I was thinking I really have to close that gap always. That it's turned out like this is incredible."
Results:
Elite Women:
1st. Laura Stigger: 19:02
2nd. Alessandra Keller: 19:03
3rd. Sina Frei: 19:03
4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 19:03
5th. Evie Richards: 19:03
Elite Men:
Do I miss Rob? Yes.
Do I wish it wasn't behind a paywall? Yes.
But it was fine. Honestly.