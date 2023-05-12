XCC Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

May 12, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the U23 racers got their first taste of World Cup Short Track yesterday it's the turn of the Elite to start their season with 20 minutes of flat-out racing.

In the Elite Women's race it was incredibly close for all nine laps with a big group keeping the speed high at the front. It was the last lap where Laura Stigger pulled out in front, but last year's series winner Alessandra Keller overtook Laura into the arena before a five-rider sprint to the line. Laura kept something in the tank for the final straight and secured her first XCC Short Track win. Alessandra Keller crossed the line in 2nd with Laura's teammate Sina Frei making it two Specialized riders in the top three.

In her post-race broadcast interview, Laura Stigger said: "It's so hard to stay on the wheels of the fast ladies. I had to really fight for my position and during the race I was thinking I really have to close that gap always. That it's turned out like this is incredible."


Check out the results below.


Results:


Elite Women:

1st. Laura Stigger: 19:02
2nd. Alessandra Keller: 19:03
3rd. Sina Frei: 19:03
4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 19:03
5th. Evie Richards: 19:03


Elite Men:

Results will be added once the Elite Men's race has finished.



Full Results:

Elite Women




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution
70398 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Which Saddles Pinkbike's Editors Put on Their Own Bikes
69325 views
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
48833 views
Review: 2023 Bold Unplugged - Tracloc, Hidden Shock, & Two Smoking Barrels
43101 views
14 DH Bikes from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William
42853 views
First Ride: Canyon's New Torque:On
39842 views
Qualifying Report: British National Downhill Series 2023 - Fort William
39435 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a SCOR 4060 Frameset & Shock
34836 views

8 Comments

  • 11 3
 Flipping the bird to gcn+ discovery and all the other companies putting this behind a paywall!
  • 1 0
 I agree, but I also enjoyed watching the race haha
  • 3 1
 I paid $50 for the year on GCN. If they provide great coverage then I’m ok supporting it. $50 isn’t much for a year.
  • 3 0
 but youre cool with paying for internet, cable service, movie tickets, newspapers, etc?
  • 1 0
 eurosport only televised the women race - hoped the cable tv would be enough to watch the races but seems a payed account is required even in countries where eurosport is part of the cable tv...
  • 1 0
 That Pinarello is sharp. Ineos is undoubtedly the biggest team on the road and it’s great to see they are venturing off road
  • 1 0
 I was happy with the coverage.

Do I miss Rob? Yes.
Do I wish it wasn't behind a paywall? Yes.

But it was fine. Honestly.
  • 1 0
 I love XCC. Never fails to put me right on the edge of my seat.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.092342
Mobile Version of Website