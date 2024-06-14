Powered by Outside

LIVE: XCC Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

Jun 14, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The World Cup XC racers go all-out for the fourth XCC race of 2024 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.


Race Results


Elite Women:

1st. Puck Pieterse: 19:24
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 19:25 // (+1)
3rd. Savilia Blunk: 19:29 // (+5)
4th. Candice Lill: 19:30 // (+6)
5th. Alessandra Keller: 19:37 // (+13)


Elite Men:

1st. Sam Gaze: 19:02
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 19:03 // (+1)
3rd. Jens Schuermans: 19:03 // (+1)
4th. Nino Schurter: 19:03 // (+1)
5th. Filippo Colombo: 19:04 // (+2)


U23 Women:

The U23 Women's results will be added once the race has finished.


U23 Men:

The U23 Men's results will be added once the race has finished.


Full Results


Elite Women:

photo
photo

Elite Men:

photo
photo



2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Pucking great sprint.
  • 1 0
 Blunking great podium







