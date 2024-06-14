LIVE: XCC Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

The World Cup XC racers go all-out for the fourth XCC race of 2024 with 20 minutes of flat-out racing. Check out the results below.
Race Results
Elite Women:
1st.
Puck Pieterse: 19:242nd.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 19:25 // (+1)3rd.
Savilia Blunk: 19:29 // (+5)4th.
Candice Lill: 19:30 // (+6)5th.
Alessandra Keller: 19:37 // (+13)
Elite Men:
1st.
Sam Gaze: 19:022nd.
Victor Koretzky: 19:03 // (+1)3rd.
Jens Schuermans: 19:03 // (+1)4th.
Nino Schurter: 19:03 // (+1)5th.
Filippo Colombo: 19:04 // (+2)
U23 Women:
U23 Men:
Full Results
Elite Women:
Elite Men: