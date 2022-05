Results:



Elite Women (7 Laps):



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 18:56

2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +0

3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +2

4th. Alessandra Keller: +2

5th. Jolanda Neff: +3





Elite Men (9 Laps):



1st. Sam Gaze: 21:29

2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +0

3rd. Nino Schurter: +0

4th. Luca Schwarzbauer: +1

5th. Henrique Avancini: +2





Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

We are back for another round of flat out XCC racing in Albstadt. Here are the results from the XCC Short Track Round 2.