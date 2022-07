Results:



Elite Women (6 Laps):



1st. Alessandra Keller 20:50

2nd. Anne Terpstra 0:01

3rd. Rebecca McConnell 0:05

4th. Linda Indergand 0:12

5th. Laura Stigger 0:16





Elite Men (7 Laps):



1st. Mathias Flueckiger 20:55

2nd. Alan Hatherly +0:01

3rd. Vlad Dascalu +0:04

4th. Thomas Litscher +0:11

5th. Jordan Sarrou +0:12







Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

We are back with another round of flat-out XCC racing in Andorra. Here are the results from round 6 of the XCC Short Track.