Results:



Elite Women:



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 21:17

2nd. Puck Pieterse: +4

3rd. Evie Richards: +9

4th. Gwendalyn Gibson: +15

5th. Rebecca Henderson: +20





Elite Men:



1st. Sam Gaze: 20:27

2nd. Victor Koretzky: +0

3rd. Thomas Pidcock: +2

4th. Alan Hatherly: +4

5th. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: +5





Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

For the third time riders face the flat-out XCC Short Track format at the World Championships in the fight for a Rainbow Jersey. Check out who takes home the titles below.