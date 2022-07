Results:



Elite Women (9 Laps):



1st. Jenny Rissveds

2nd. Alessandra Keller: +1

3rd. Jolanda Neff: +2

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +3

5th. Loana Lecomte: +11





Elite Men (10 Laps):



1st. Filippo Colombo

2nd. Mathias Flückiger: +0

3rd. Alan Hatherly: +0

4th. Nino Schurter: +1

5th. Luca Braidot: +5





Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

We are back with another round of flat-out XCC racing in Lenzerheide. Here are the results from the XCC Short Track Round 5.