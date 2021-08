Results:



Elite Women (7 Laps):



1st. Sina Frei: 20:11

2nd. Evie Richards: +0

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1

4th. Linda Indergand: +2

5th. Jolanda Neff: +11





Elite Men ( Laps):



The Elite Men's results will be added straight after the race.





For the first time riders faced the flat out XCC Short Track format at the World Championships in the fight for a Rainbow Jersey. Check out who takes home the titles below.