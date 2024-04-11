XCO Entry List - Mairiporã World Cup 2024

It's an Olympic year and that means that the overall and World Championships aren't the biggest things to win in 2024 - gold in Paris is the number one event this year. In fact, I wasn't sure if some of the athletes that have pre-qualified for the Olympics would travel to Brazil or not.
However, it looks like almost the whole field is in Brazil to fight for the first World Cup of the season and valuable UCI points during the qualification period which means it's bound to be an exciting race. 2023 World Cup overall winner Puck Pieterse announced that she would be racing the Tour de Flanders on the road
instead of going to South America this spring. Reigning World Champion Tom Pidcock is also focused on the road and won't be in Mairiporã or Araxá this month.
We've put together a Pinkbike Primer
ahead of round one with everything you need to know ahead of the first round of the 2024 XC World Cup.
More information on how to watch the live broadcast events here
.
I can see American dominance with unless Loana has something to with it.