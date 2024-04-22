XCO Photo Epic: Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Another weekend of racing in Brazil brought more incredible battles and wild fans for the second round of the 2024 series. Stop two of this year's XC World Cup featured another brand new track although this week it was a far more technical challenge with one of the best courses we have seen in recent years. The tricky tech paired with a flat-out start/finish area produced tight racing bringing riders together every lap creating constant battles for the race lead.
Riley Amos continued his dominance in the 2024 U23 Men's World Cup series as he achieved back-to-back perfect weekends having won both XCC and XCO races in Brazil. The pace was high from the off as the U23 men kicked off the second round of XCO racing closely following the frantic antics of the elite XCC Short Track action.
Riley Amos was a controlling presence throughout the race with an an attack just before the final lap pushing him ahead before he powered to the line with a gap of seven seconds to Finn Treudler. Alex Malacarne rode an incredible race on home soil as he crept into a podium position late in the race riding across the line to wild celebrations from the Brazilian crowds.
The following morning saw the U23 Women kick off the day's racing as another rider continued a perfect season with Kira Böhm remaining unbeaten in 2024. Kira Böhm secured her fourth win across XCC and XCO World Cups this season as she played a clever race always remaining in the leading group. As the leading group began to drop riders Böhm started pushing harder eventually dropping the final contender for the win on her way to cross the line 12 seconds ahead of Emilly Johnston. Valentina Corvi completed the U23 women's podium 36 seconds back.
Haley Batten got redemption after her round one final lap crash as she secured her first elite World Cup win. The women's race saw some close battles before the final lap showdown between Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds brought the race to a thrilling conclusion with a last-minute attack pushing Batten into first by 17 seconds. Matching her position at round one, Savilia Blunk took another 3rd place this season.
Continuing the excitement from the women's racing we saw an incredible 80 minutes of racing from the elite men with a last lap full of drama as Simon Andreassen secured the round two win. Following an attack on lap seven Victor Koretzky's lead looked unmatched until a drivetrain issue saw him drop back to fifth, opening up the lead position with half a lap left. The race ended with a four-way sprint as Simon Andreassen managed to best Victor Koretzky, Alan Hatherly and Filippo Colombo to the line.
The 2024 XC World Cup now takes a month's break before it starts again in Europe at Nove Mesto from May 24.