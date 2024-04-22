XCO Photo Epic: Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Riley Amos is the one to beat at the moment.

The U23 men get the XCO action underway in Araxa.

Riley Amos keeping it smooth through the rough stuff.

Finn Treudler rode strongly and was in contention for the win but Amos had the legs on him. He gets his best World Cup result so far with second, one better than last week.

Alex Malacarne urged on by the home support.

Riley Amos. 4 from 4 in 2024.

Alex Malacarne giving the home fans something to cheer even louder about.

Riley Amos, Finn Treudler and Alex Malacarne complete the U23 men's podium in Araxa.

The final day of racing after 2 epic weeks on the road in Brazil.

Kira Böhm lines up for the perfect weekend.

The U23 Women storming out of the gate.

A huge effort from Emilly Johnston had her closing in on a potential first win but would fall just short and into second.

Kira Böhm has been a machine in the U23 field.

Valentina Corvi took third and her first U23 podium.

Kira Böhm makes it four for four in Brazil.

Your U23 Women's Podium - Kira Böhm, Emilly Johnston, and Valentina Corvi

A well-deserved cool down for the young ladies.

Haley Batten has been knocking on the front door of an XCO win for quite some time now. She's carrying the momentum from yesterday's XCC heading into the main event.

The calm before the dust storm with Jolanda Neff.

One last soundbite from Savilia Blunk before the start.

Ice bags being prepped for before, after, and during the race. It is very warm out there.

Alessandra Keller ready to charge.

Jenny Rissveds was looking to make it back-to-back wins in Brazil.

Jenn Jackson would have one of the best starts of her career. She would be in the podium mix until a cracked rim would ruin the party late in the race.

Savilia Blunk is one of two Americans who could (and will) do damage today.

Alessandra Keller leads the first lap.

Jolanda charges the downhill sector. She would finish up in sixth.

Jenny Rissveds went hard from the get-go.

Evie Richards with teammate Jolanda Neff hot on her heels.

Blunk puts in the watts to stay with the lead group.

Haley Batten hung out in the top five until she attacked on the last lap.

Kate Courtney towing Nicole Koller along.

A good week for Linda Indergand with a podium in XCC and a top 10 in XCO.

Another member of the lead group was Jenny Rissveds. Her defence tactics were no match for Batten's attack and would finish second.

Anne Terpstra would start from a few rows back and take the last spot on the podium.

Haley Batten opening up on the last lap and left her rivals trailing.

Haley Batten takes the in in Araxa. You love to see it.

XCO win number one, many more to come.

Savilia Blunk seeing stars after today's effort.

The American duo of Haley Batten and Savilia Blunk are on it so far in 2024!

What a start to the season for Jenny Rissveds.

4th on the number board and 4th on the day for Alessandra Keller.

Another late race charge from Jolanda Neff to 6th.

Nicole Koller backing up her impressive short track showing with 7th.

Kate Courtney is riding strongly and came away from Araxa with 9th.

Your elite women's XCO podium in Araxa.

Redemption for Haley Batten after last week's last-lap misfortune.

Strong showing so far in Brazil for Sam Gaze.

Simone Avondetto quietly going about his business and getting the results.

Jordan Sarrou is a regular on the podium these days.

Alan Hatherly staring down the start straight. It would be a good afternoon for the South African.

Nino Schurter tries to stay cool while finding his speed after a bobble in Mairipora.

Victor Koretzky is a podium contender but which step he'll land on is up for grabs this round.

The track in Araxa held no prisoners.

Victor Koretzky not holding back.

Vlad Dascalu cooling off through the feed zone. He'd finish in the top 10.

Andreassen between groups, gaining on the leaders.

That's more like it from Nino. He'd finish just off the podium but was present in the lead group near the end.

A small mechanical hindered Sam Gaze's progress, he fought back to 8th.

A shout-out to Chris Blevins after a crash in the start loop put him outside the top 100 and coming back to 22nd.

It was no surprise Koretzky found himself up front and if it wasn't for a dropped chain, Sunday's final could have been a lot different.

Martin Vidaurre Kossmann went aggressive early in the race, he held on for 7th.

Lurking in the shadows was Simon Andreassen, ready to open the throttle.

Alan Hatherly has been putting the pieces together quite successfully in Brazil. He'd finish third in the finish sprint.

Jordan Sarrou taking the last spot on the podium.

Simon Andreassen cranking his way towards the final lap.

The final spot in the top 10 went to Italian Simone Avondetto.

Just shy of a first elite XCO win for Filippo Colombo.

Simon Andreassen comes out victorious defending against a five-wide sprint finish to end the racing stint in Brazil.

What an unreal finish from Andreassen.

Former teammate Sam Gaze congratulates Simon Andreassen.

What a day for the Cannondale boys.

A hard one to swallow for Victor Kortetzky.

Popular opinion: If Charlie Aldridge would stay on his bike instead of under it, he would likely be on the podium a lot.

9th place for Vlad Dascalu.

Colombo was that close to having it his way.

Elite Men's top 5 - Simon Andreassen, Victor Koretzky, Alan Hatherly, Filippo Colombo, and Jordan Sarrou

See you all in Czechia.

Another weekend of racing in Brazil brought more incredible battles and wild fans for the second round of the 2024 series. Stop two of this year's XC World Cup featured another brand new track although this week it was a far more technical challenge with one of the best courses we have seen in recent years. The tricky tech paired with a flat-out start/finish area produced tight racing bringing riders together every lap creating constant battles for the race lead.Riley Amos continued his dominance in the 2024 U23 Men's World Cup series as he achieved back-to-back perfect weekends having won both XCC and XCO races in Brazil. The pace was high from the off as the U23 men kicked off the second round of XCO racing closely following the frantic antics of the elite XCC Short Track action.Riley Amos was a controlling presence throughout the race with an an attack just before the final lap pushing him ahead before he powered to the line with a gap of seven seconds to Finn Treudler. Alex Malacarne rode an incredible race on home soil as he crept into a podium position late in the race riding across the line to wild celebrations from the Brazilian crowds.The following morning saw the U23 Women kick off the day's racing as another rider continued a perfect season with Kira Böhm remaining unbeaten in 2024. Kira Böhm secured her fourth win across XCC and XCO World Cups this season as she played a clever race always remaining in the leading group. As the leading group began to drop riders Böhm started pushing harder eventually dropping the final contender for the win on her way to cross the line 12 seconds ahead of Emilly Johnston. Valentina Corvi completed the U23 women's podium 36 seconds back.Haley Batten got redemption after her round one final lap crash as she secured her first elite World Cup win. The women's race saw some close battles before the final lap showdown between Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds brought the race to a thrilling conclusion with a last-minute attack pushing Batten into first by 17 seconds. Matching her position at round one, Savilia Blunk took another 3rd place this season.Continuing the excitement from the women's racing we saw an incredible 80 minutes of racing from the elite men with a last lap full of drama as Simon Andreassen secured the round two win. Following an attack on lap seven Victor Koretzky's lead looked unmatched until a drivetrain issue saw him drop back to fifth, opening up the lead position with half a lap left. The race ended with a four-way sprint as Simon Andreassen managed to best Victor Koretzky, Alan Hatherly and Filippo Colombo to the line.The 2024 XC World Cup now takes a month's break before it starts again in Europe at Nove Mesto from May 24.