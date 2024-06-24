XCO Photo Epic: Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Riley Amos is the man with a target on his back.

The U23 men kick of the XCO action.

Bjorn Riley battles back into second with a late race charge.

Riley Amos skipping through the rock gardens.

Wild conditions.

Bjorn Riley adds another notch to that ever-growing win list.

Riley Amos and Bjorn Riley debrief their races.

Riley Amos, Bjorn Riley and Luca Martin with a carbon copy of the XCC podium.

Riley Amos takes to the top spot once again.

Olivia Onesti warms up on this crisp Sunday morning.

The U23 Women start the day's fun.

Madigan Munro made her fair share of passes and finished second.

Olivia Onesti passed the field and rode without risk to the end.

Another podium finish for Emilly Johnston only this time it was third place.

A huge win for Olivia Onesti.

Onesti may have won by over a minute but still felt that effort.

U23 Women's podium - Olivia Onesti, Madigan Munro, and Emilly Johnston

These three have been tough to go against as of late.

Full spikes kind of day out there.

Evie Richard's climb back has been steady and strong. The fire has been lit to get back to where she wants to be.

Laura Stigger looking to back up her strong performance in short track.

Specialized mechanic Jerome Alix prepping bikes for the muddy conditions.

Loana Lecomte rose to the challenge of the conditions and left her rivals chasing her wheel tracks.

No matter the conditions or track type, Alessandra Keller will be right there in the mix.

Evie Richards is a rider who always revels in tough conditions.

The elite women get their race underway.

Loana Lecomte was on formidable form.

Alessandra Keller digging deep.

Nicole Koller dropping into the oh-so-tricky rock garden.

Evie Richards charging through the slippery woods.

Linda Indergand finished her day in eighth.

Caroline Bohe was one of the few riders who opted for a hardtail.

Puck Pieterse put on a proper fight until she burnt too many matches trying to stay with the front. She'd take third.

Another strong ride from Nicole Koller just off the podium in sixth.

Richards punches back securing fifth.

Laura Stigger en route to a podium finish.

Samara Maxwell marking her arrival into the elite ranks.

A Loana Lecomte masterclass in these treacherous conditions.

Keller mashes up one of the many sloppy climbs on track. She finished her day in second.

Loana Lecomte has had a challenging start to the season but is turning it around now.

There were plenty of friends and family to cheer on Loana Lecomte.

Loana back on the top step for the first time since the end of last year.

Keller comes across the line and heads right for the fans.

Evie Richards back in business.

The Ghost duo of Nicole Koller and Caroline Bohe happy with their afternoon's work.

Sina Frei dug deep to cross the line in the top 10.

The elite women's podium in Crans Montana.

A truly dominant performance from Loana Lecomte.

Luca Schwarzbauer getting ready for battle.

A highlight weekend for Julian Schelb and it's not over yet.

The fan favourite Nino Schurter out to add yet another win to his impressive tally.

It was tough to see Max Brandl get sidelined after a massive crash. He was flirting with the top five on the first couple of laps.

Tom Pidcock cool calm and collected.

The Elite Men roar off the start.

Jordan Sarrou with a solid ride in the muddy conditions.

Mathias Flückiger ripping down one of the steep and techy descents.

In typical Pidcock fashion, Tom Pidcock took to the front and left everyone behind.

Lars Forster was one of 4 Swiss riders in the top 10.

Third place twice in a row for Luca Braidot.

Nadir Colledani with an amazing ride, just missing out on the podium.

Luca Scwarzbauer with a hard fought 7th place.

Pidcock climbs alone as the sun some out for the first time in days.

Nino Schurter had an eventful race but still came home with a podium.

Filippo Colombo planning into the rocks.

Prime conditions for Mathias Flückiger.

Julian Schelb no fear jumping into the 'A line' in the rocks. He'd hold onto fifth in the end.

Tom Pidcock takes the win here in Crans Montana.

Mathias Flückiger always makes light work of tough conditions, second place on home soil for him.

Pidcock's focus now turns to the Tour de France and the Olympic games.

Filippo Colombo mustered up a top 10 in the tough conditions.

Braidot is more consistent than ever it seems.

Top ten for Jordan Sarrou but you know was looking for more.

Men's Elite podium - Tom Pidcock, Mathias Flückiger, Luca Braidot, Nino Schurter, and Julian Schelb

A true force on a mountain bike.

Thanks for the wet and wild week Crans Montana.

Crans Montana left its mark on the XC World Cup circuit as its first time hosting the series delivered exciting racing and a real challenge for riders that was only made harder by wet weather throughout the week.Riley Amos continues a perfect XCO season in 2024 as he was unmatched in the tricky conditions. It was five wins in a row for Riley Amos as he mastered the mud to come out on top in Switzerland. After a small mistake from Luca Martin, Bjorn Riley managed to ride back to second place after an incredibly tough race with crashes and mechanical.Olivia Onesti secured her first World Cup XCO victory with an impressive performance in the mud without a dropper post. Onesti powered up the muddy climbs building her lead through the four laps to cross the line over a minute ahead of Madigan Munro. Emilly Johnston follows up on the XCC Short Track win with third place.Loana Lecomte was unrivalled as she powered around the course to her tenth World Cup victory. After five laps of challenging racing Lecomte ended the weekend with the race win and a dominant show of strength ahead of the Paris Olympics next month. Alessandra Keller tried her best to close the gap early in the race but had to settle for 2nd place, 46 seconds back. Puck Pieterse couldn't match her XCC Short Track win crossing the line third, 1:33 behind Lecomte.Ahead of the Tour de France, Tom Pidcock took another XCO victory with an impressive performance in the mud. Pidcock won again in 2024 as he is yet to be beaten in the XCO races he attends this season making him a formidable rider for the Olympics. Mathias Flückiger proved why he deserved the Swiss Olympic spot as he rode closest to Pidcock ending the day just over a minute behind. In a sprint to the line, Luca Braidot passed Nino Schurter to take third place.After the mud bath of Crans Montana, there's a short break until the final World Cup before the Olympic XCO marks the biggest event on most riders' 2024 Calendar at the end of July.