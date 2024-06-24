XCO Photo Epic: Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Crans Montana left its mark on the XC World Cup circuit as its first time hosting the series delivered exciting racing and a real challenge for riders that was only made harder by wet weather throughout the week.
Riley Amos continues a perfect XCO season in 2024 as he was unmatched in the tricky conditions. It was five wins in a row for Riley Amos as he mastered the mud to come out on top in Switzerland. After a small mistake from Luca Martin, Bjorn Riley managed to ride back to second place after an incredibly tough race with crashes and mechanical.
Olivia Onesti secured her first World Cup XCO victory with an impressive performance in the mud without a dropper post. Onesti powered up the muddy climbs building her lead through the four laps to cross the line over a minute ahead of Madigan Munro. Emilly Johnston follows up on the XCC Short Track win with third place.
Loana Lecomte was unrivalled as she powered around the course to her tenth World Cup victory. After five laps of challenging racing Lecomte ended the weekend with the race win and a dominant show of strength ahead of the Paris Olympics next month. Alessandra Keller tried her best to close the gap early in the race but had to settle for 2nd place, 46 seconds back. Puck Pieterse couldn't match her XCC Short Track win crossing the line third, 1:33 behind Lecomte.
Ahead of the Tour de France, Tom Pidcock took another XCO victory with an impressive performance in the mud. Pidcock won again in 2024 as he is yet to be beaten in the XCO races he attends this season making him a formidable rider for the Olympics. Mathias Flückiger proved why he deserved the Swiss Olympic spot as he rode closest to Pidcock ending the day just over a minute behind. In a sprint to the line, Luca Braidot passed Nino Schurter to take third place.
After the mud bath of Crans Montana, there's a short break until the final World Cup before the Olympic XCO marks the biggest event on most riders' 2024 Calendar at the end of July.