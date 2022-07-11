Photo Epic: Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022

The 2022 Lenzerheide Cross-Country World Cup will be remembered for a very dramatic and controversial incident between two of the sport's heavy hitters but that'll have to wait, for now. The U23 women kicked off the action with the usual suspects at the front although it wasn't Line Burquier or Puck Pieterse who added to their win tally, instead it was Denmark's Sofie Pedersen who had the most power left in the legs on the dash to the line to take her first World Cup win. The U23 men actually took place at the end of the day for one reason or another but for consistency's sake I'll talk about them now. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann has been the driving force in the U23 men for a while now and it proved no different in Lenzerheide as he took another comfortable win. In behind him was Carter Woods who is showing a return to form, then came Charlie Aldridge to take his first U23 podium.
Jenny Rissveds started where she left off from Friday's night short track and lead early on but Loana Lecomte was looming ominously behind her. Lecomte managed to get around Rissveds and built up a small gap that carried her to her second win of the season and more crucially helped catapult her to the top of the World Cup standings, she will now race in the leader's jersey in Andorra. Rissveds held onto second in front of Alessandra Keller who took a great third place on home soil, Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Anne Terpstra squabbled over fourth and fifth all the way to the line with Prevot - just - taking it. The narrative of the men's race was set early on with Nino Schurter driving the suffering, creating a small break away group. Alan Hatherly, Luca Braidot, Filippo Colombo were in on it but it just had a sense of being a Swiss showdown between Mathias Fluckiger and Nino Schurter and so it turned out to be, until it wasn't... Schurter and Fluckiger traded blows on the last lap and separated themselves from Hatherly and Braidot but just as the home support were readying themselves for a sprint finish there was a clash between the two, conveniently out of sight of any cameras. That opened the door for Braidot and Hatherly to scrap it out, with the Italian just edging it out. Whilst Braidot was celebrating there was a heated exchange between the two compatriots, Schurter absolutely livid and let his feelings known whilst Fluckiger quietly processed what had just happened. It's still not clear what unfolded in that final section through the woods and unfortunately it may stay like that.
Thankfully we don't have to wait long for the next dose of World Cup action as the teams and riders pack up and head back to Andorra for the first time in a few years.
