XCO Photo Epic: Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

The gloom and doom from Saturday's events lingered before the U23 women's start.

Isabella Holmgren warms up for the day's festivities.

U23 Women's start.

Holmgren up front where she's been all season.

Olivia Onesti claims second on home turf.

Another strong ride from Kira Bohm. She placed third which kept her in the lead for the overall.

The perfect season continues.

Holmgren and Onesti hug out a solid race.

Your U23 Women's podium - Isabella Holmgren, Olivia Onesti, and Kira Bohm

Next stop for Holmgren is Paris.

Jenny Rissveds pulls into the start.

Puck Pieterse has been dominant in the wet conditions and today will be no different.

Alessandra Keller will be a contender regardless of track conditions.

Anne Terpstra limbering up.

Evie Richards getting in the zone.

The Elite Women roar off the start.

Evie Richards charging hard down the first descent.

Puck Pieterse making light work of the slippy off-camber grass.

Carnage on the opening lap on the slick grass turns.

Caroline Bohe slotting into ninth.

Savilia Blunk keeps her strong run of form going.

Anne Terpstra with a great ride onto the podium.

Evie Richards rode strong until a fall had her off the podium and into sixth.

Laura Stigger rolls into the top ten with an eighth-place finish.

Alone in front by about two minutes, Pieterse cruises into the finish on the last lap.

Alessandra Keller looks for a rut on the off-camber turn. She'd go third.

Jenny Rissveds with a determined ride into 4th.

Alessandra Keller digging deep late in the race.

Mona Mitterwallner coming home in 10th.

Candice Lill shook off the chase group and secured second at the finish.

Puck Pieterse takes the win here in Les Gets.

2 minutes and 37 seconds was the time gap until we the next rider crossed the line after Puck Pieterse.

Candince Lill continues to impress no matter what track conditions she's faced with.

Evie Richards just missed out on the podium in 6th.

8th place for Laura Stigger.

Elite Women's podium - Puck Pieterse, Candice Lill, Alessandra Keller, Jenny Rissveds, and Anne Terpstra

What a performance by Pieterse.

Simone Avondetto came from deep in the pack to the podium.

Sam Gaze seems to be getting over his knee injury which held him back in the last few races.

The conditions are favourable for a proper Flückiger appearance.

Luca Bradiot looking to keep his strong run of form going.

Simon Andreassen will be looking to back up his XCC result today.

Alan Hatherly stepped on the top of the box on Friday for the first time. Can he complete the double in the XCO?

The final nervy moments.

The elite men get their race underway.

Charlie Aldridge enjoying the track.

Alan Hatherly making his break for freedom.

Jofre Cullell Estape goes eighth.

Great ride from Antoine Philipp finding the legs for a top ten.

Mathias Flückiger stayed in the lead group throughout and it payed off. He'd take second place.

Simon Andreassen has had some misfortune in recent races but made it back to the podium.

A late puncture took Sam Gaze out of the running.

Nadir Colledani under heavy looking skies.

Alan Hatherly pulled ahead and stayed there.

What a ride from Simone Avondetto to take his first elite podium.

Luca Schwarzbauer went all out as always, coming away with a top 10.

Luca Braidot putting on the hurt late in the race.

Alan Hatherly with a dominant performance.

Hatherly completes the double.

Huge results from these two on a greasy surface.

A cruel end to Sam Gaze's day after an amazing ride.

What a day for Philipp.

Luca Scwarzbauer left it all out there on his way to 7th.

Nadir Colledani taking the last spot in the top 10.

An emotional Maxime Marotte salutes the French crowd for the last time on home soil. Congrats, Max!

Your elite men's podium in Les Gets.

Alan Hatherly finally getting to spay that winner's champagne. Much deserved.

Bjorn Riley looking to back up his XCC win.

The U23 men start the last race of a busy Sunday.

Bjorn Riley was the favourite going into the day and duly delivered.

Luca Martin gave it a good go but had to settle for second best to Bjorn Riley.

Finn Treudler speeding towards another podium.

Bjorn Riley takes his first XCO win.

Bjorn Riley, Luca Martin and Finn Treudler make up the U23 Men XCO Podium in Les Gets.

After the downpour the day before making things slick for the downhill races, the weather on Sunday was far brighter as the track continued to dry out through the day with the U23 men closing out the weekend with the best conditions.Isabella Holmgren was the first to have a perfect weekend in Les Gets as she remains undefeated in 2024. Ahead of taking on the Olympics next month, Holmgren laid down an impressive performance as she was unrivalled on the steep climbs in Les Gets. Olivia Onesti gave Holmgren a hard battle for the win but she couldn't match the climbing pace of the race winner ending the race 25 seconds back. Series overall leader Kira Böhm rode back to the front of the race after a slower start to take the final podium spot in third.Bjorn Riley also achieved the prestigious perfect weekend and his debut World Cup victory. After a battle with Luca Martin in the early stages of the racing, Riley was able to begin building a gap as he kept the speed high through seven laps to end up with a lead of over a minute. Finn Treudler rode a lonely race as he crossed the line 1:54 back in third place.Puck Pieterse secured her first XCO race win in 2024 as she heads towards the Olympic Games with a dominant performance in France. Pieterse was in the lead from the top of the first climb as she was unrivalled on the ascents and could speed through the muddy off-cambers. Candice Lill had another career-best result as she crossed the line in second place, 2:37 back. Overall series leader Alessandra Keller held onto third place, a little over three minutes off the winning pace.Alan Hatherly made it three perfect weekends in Les Gets as he had his first elite World Cup XCO win. Hatherly was strong from the start as he fought off multiple challenges to the lead to cross the line with a one-and-a-half-minute gap to Mathias Flückiger. Flückiger has a great ride as he is building fitness ahead of this month's Olympic games. Simon Andreassen made it two Cannondale riders in the top five, besting Luca Braidot to the finish in a sprint.The next race in the sights of many of the world's best will be another big event in France as the Paris Olympics will test a select few riders for the chance of a gold medal at the end of the month.