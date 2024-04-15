XCO Photo Epic: Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

The 2024 World Cup season is officially underway after an incredible weekend of racing in Brazil. There were unmissable moments across all four XCO races as the fresh Mairiporã course started the season in dramatic fashion.
Riley Amos started his 2024 World Cup season with a perfect weekend taking both the XCC and XCO race wins. After a chaotic start to the U23 men's racing, a group of five riders quickly formed at the front of the race with Luca Martin and Finn Treudler looking strong in the early stages. On lap three Riley Amos decided to make the most of a mistake from another rider to power into the lead building a gap that couldn't be closed over the following two laps.
Bjorn Riley tried his best to shut the gap to the race winner in the final stages of the race but he would settle for 2nd place, nine seconds behind the race winner. Cube Factory Racing's Finn Treudler rode a great race remaining near the front for every lap and ended the day 20 seconds behind Riley Amos.
The morning after a packed day of XCC and U23 men's XCO racing the U23 women battled the heat and humidity across four full laps. Making it another perfect weekend in the U23s Kira Böhm took the XCC and XCO wins at round one. After a slower start off the line, Böhm was quickly back in the mix at the front as riders chased down a rapid Carla Hahn. As the race continued a group of three formed at the front before Emilly Johnston dropped back in the penultimate lap.
Heading into the last lap it was a straight fight between Kira Böhm and Ginia Caluori with a big move in the first half of the lap pushing Böhm ahead with no chance for Caluroi to catch up before the line.
Jenny Rissveds rode a clever race on her way to dominate the final lap to cross the line 27 seconds up taking the first elite XCO win of 2024. XC racing doesn't get much better than this as we saw a close battle throughout the five laps with lead changes and attacks spread out across the nearly hour and twenty minutes of racing.
The trio of Jenny Rissveds, Haley Batten and Savilia Blunk were regulars at the sharp end of the race but a final lap attack from Jenny Rissveds proved too much to overcome. With Rissveds far out in front, it became a battle between Batten and Blunk for second although sadly Batten would crash in a loose turn giving up a chance for the silver medal.
Following the incredible spectacle of the women's race the elite men managed to keep the XC hype rolling as the fresh course in Brazil brought nail-biting tactical racing with everything coming down to an incredible final lap attack from Christopher Blevins. After nearly three years since his first XCO win at Snowshoe in 2021, the US racer is back on top in Brazil.
After a close-knit group held the lead for most of the race, the front runners came back together forming a large group of 13 riders going into the final lap. After several attacks failed to reward riders with any lead it was Blevins' big effort up one of the steepest climbs on the course that pushed him ahead. Despite the best efforts of those following nobody could shut the gap down before the line handing Blevins the victory by two seconds.
Riders have no time to rest after the opening round as they are heading straight into round two this week.
Watched the highlights as I am not going to pay the hideous $29 CAD / month to watch live.
Ross Bell your photography is amazing.