XCO Photo Epic: Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Riley Amos looking to back up his short track victory.

There was confusion at the start of the U23 men's race with what seemed like a jump start and then a crash in the middle of the pack.

Bjorn Riley gets his 2024 season off to a great start.

Finn Treudler digging deep on one of many punchy climbs here in Mairipora.

Riley Amos ripping through the fast and dusty berms at the top of the course with compatriot Bjorn Riley in tow.

Riley Amos takes a commanding victory.

Riley Amos and Bjorn Riley have raced their way up the ranks together and found themselves 1 and 2 on the World Cup podium today.

Riley Amos takes the win ahead of Bjorn Riley and Finn Treudler.

2 winner's champagne sprays out of 2 for Riley Amos.

Kira Böhm torched the U23 XCC and now has the XCO in her sights.

The U23 Women open up the racing for the day.

Much like her XCC performance, Kira Böhm came out swinging for the XCO.

Ginia Caluori stayed with the lead pack and took second place.

Emilly Johnston on her way to the last spot on the podium.

Kira Böhm takes the win in Mairipora.

U23 Women's podium - Kira Böhm, Ginia Caluori, and Emilly Johnston

A great start to Böhm's season.

Short track winner Evie Richards getting ready to go again.

Not Loana Lecomte's day but she'll bounce back.

Gwendalyn Gibson wouldn't finish the race after a crash in the rock garden, hopefully, her injuries aren't too bad and she's back between the tape as soon as possible!

Chiara Teocchi warming up before one of the biggest days of her career.

Evie Richards keeping her cool in the Brazilian heat.

Haley Batten has been buzzing around the podium and today will be no different.

Jolanda Neff looking on form despite the heat and humidity.

The elite women get their race underway.

A healthy start for Jenny Rissveds getting involved early.

Kelsey Urban wasn't hanging about today.

Evie Richards chased up the winding climb. She'd fade into ninth by race end.

Jenny Rissveds with Kate Courtney and Anne Tauber in tow.

Chiara Teocchi leading out one of the earlier laps. She would keep the pedal floored for her first elite podium.

Jolanda Neff carved her way back through the field and onto the podium.

Alessandra Keller just off the podium in sixth.

Round one short track winner Evie Richards couldn't quite muster up the legs to back up that performance.

10th place for Kate Courtney.

Seventh place for Anne Tauber.

Chiara Teocchi didn't shy away from the action and was leading early on as she went in pursuit of her first podium.

Jolanda Neff charging onto the last step of the podium.

Haley batten leading Jenny Rissveds into the jungle.

A massive push from Savilia Blunk who got herself the closest to winning a World Cup. She'd cross the line in the second spot.

Jenny Rissveds takes the first round of the 2024 season.

Huge effort from Blunk. She'll be happy with that.

Fair play to Chiara Teocchi. Great start to her season.

Kelsey Urban with a career-best and an insane 8th place.

Your first elite women's podium of the 2024 XCO season.

Jenny Rissveds back atop that middle podium spot.

The king of Brazil had to come see what all the fuss was about.

Filippo Colombo would fight at the front throughout the race.

Victor Koretzky is definitely one to watch on this course.

Simone Avondetto about to have the best ride of his career so far.

Chris Blevins didn't show his best in last night's short track but would soon forget all about that...

The Elite men are off.

Sam Gaze drawing blood on the opening lap of the race.

The front of the field rips its way up one of many punchy climbs on the course.

10th place for Vlad Dascalu.

Sam Gaze putting in the watts for a seventh-place finish.

Martin Vidaurre found himself at the head of the race more than a couple of times. He'd finish with his first elite podium - finally finding his footing.

Eigth place for Alan Hatherly. He was lost in the mix at first before getting himself acquainted with the top ten.

Joshua Dubau would lead his fair share of the race but would slip outside the top 10.

Needless to say, the Specialized squad were steering the ship for the most part.

Simone Avondetto taking on some much-needed hydration through the feed zone.

Filippo Colombo also had a brief stint at the front. He'd ultimately lose a sprint to Koretzky at the finish line.

A good start to Jordan Sarrou's season with a 4th place.

Thomas Griot with a late race charge into the top 10.

Victor Koretzky would have to settle for second behind his teammate.

Chris Blevins smiling as he knows what's about to come next.

Filippo Colombo has been fighting back from an injury last year and showed he is well and truly back on the pace.

Martin Vidaurre Kossmann with his first podium in the elite ranks.

Christopher Blevins coming across the line for his first win since 2021.

Big job done.

What a day for the Specialized boys.

No walk in the park in these parts.

Thousand yard stare from Thomas Griot.

Vidaurre as animated as ever post-race.

What a ride from Wilier's Italian youngster Simone Avondetto.

A tough day out there for Nino Schurter.

Your Men's Elite Podium - Christopher Blevins, Victor Koretzky, Filippo Colombo, Jordan Sarrou, and Martin Vidaurre Kossmann

What a show for round one.

The 2024 World Cup season is officially underway after an incredible weekend of racing in Brazil. There were unmissable moments across all four XCO races as the fresh Mairiporã course started the season in dramatic fashion.Riley Amos started his 2024 World Cup season with a perfect weekend taking both the XCC and XCO race wins. After a chaotic start to the U23 men's racing, a group of five riders quickly formed at the front of the race with Luca Martin and Finn Treudler looking strong in the early stages. On lap three Riley Amos decided to make the most of a mistake from another rider to power into the lead building a gap that couldn't be closed over the following two laps.Bjorn Riley tried his best to shut the gap to the race winner in the final stages of the race but he would settle for 2nd place, nine seconds behind the race winner. Cube Factory Racing's Finn Treudler rode a great race remaining near the front for every lap and ended the day 20 seconds behind Riley Amos.The morning after a packed day of XCC and U23 men's XCO racing the U23 women battled the heat and humidity across four full laps. Making it another perfect weekend in the U23s Kira Böhm took the XCC and XCO wins at round one. After a slower start off the line, Böhm was quickly back in the mix at the front as riders chased down a rapid Carla Hahn. As the race continued a group of three formed at the front before Emilly Johnston dropped back in the penultimate lap.Heading into the last lap it was a straight fight between Kira Böhm and Ginia Caluori with a big move in the first half of the lap pushing Böhm ahead with no chance for Caluroi to catch up before the line.Jenny Rissveds rode a clever race on her way to dominate the final lap to cross the line 27 seconds up taking the first elite XCO win of 2024. XC racing doesn't get much better than this as we saw a close battle throughout the five laps with lead changes and attacks spread out across the nearly hour and twenty minutes of racing.The trio of Jenny Rissveds, Haley Batten and Savilia Blunk were regulars at the sharp end of the race but a final lap attack from Jenny Rissveds proved too much to overcome. With Rissveds far out in front, it became a battle between Batten and Blunk for second although sadly Batten would crash in a loose turn giving up a chance for the silver medal.Following the incredible spectacle of the women's race the elite men managed to keep the XC hype rolling as the fresh course in Brazil brought nail-biting tactical racing with everything coming down to an incredible final lap attack from Christopher Blevins. After nearly three years since his first XCO win at Snowshoe in 2021, the US racer is back on top in Brazil.After a close-knit group held the lead for most of the race, the front runners came back together forming a large group of 13 riders going into the final lap. After several attacks failed to reward riders with any lead it was Blevins' big effort up one of the steepest climbs on the course that pushed him ahead. Despite the best efforts of those following nobody could shut the gap down before the line handing Blevins the victory by two seconds.Riders have no time to rest after the opening round as they are heading straight into round two this week.