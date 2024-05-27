XCO Photo Epic: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

One last day of racing in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

Isabella Holmgren is fresh off her XCC win and is looking to inflict the same damage for the XCO.

Madigan Munro has been having a strong season so far.

The U23 Women are off.

Holmgren made quick work of the women's field, taking the lead immediately and never looking back.

Munro managed to separate herself from the chase group but could not quite match Holmgren's pace, settling for second.

After some back and forth in the chase group, Olivia Onesti charged into third place.

Isabella Holmgren takes the easy win.

Much respect between these two.

Munro looking to ride this high into the break before VDS.

Your U23 Women's podium - Isabella Holmgren, Madigan Munro, and Olivia Onesti

Champagne instead of rain any day.

Luca Martin takes to the front at the start.

Luca Martin set the pace early on.

P3 for Bjorn Riley.

Riley Amos has the measure of his competitors so far in 2024.

Riley Amos is cleaning up so far in 2024.

Luca Martin is knocking on the door of that win.

Riley Amos, Luca Martin and Bjorn Riley make up the U23 men's podium.

Riley Amos 6 from 6 in 2024.

This may be her last season on a mountain bike but Pauline Ferrand Prevot plans on going out with a bang.

Candice Lill seemed to have come out of nowhere during the XCC. She'll be taking full advantage of her front-row start.

Puck Pieterse took the win here last year and would be one to watch.

Alessandra Keller would have the honour of the last call-up after her short track winner.

The Elite Women storm down the straight.

Alessandra Keller, Haley Batten and Puck Pieterse lead the elite women away.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot decided early on she didn't want much company and left her rivals long behind her.

Haley Batten leading the charge up the infamous Nove Mesto climb.

Mona Mitterwallner was back on the start line this weekend and made her presence felt.

Martina Berta up and over the rocks and into the top ten.

Greta Seiwald speeding through the woods of Nove Mesto.

It seemed that Puck Pieterse was the only one to be able to light some fire under PFP but faded too soon before any damage could be done.

Alessandra Keller down the rock garden. She'd finish third after what was a gruelling race.

Candice Lill speeding into sixth.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot put on a clinic. Her lead hovered the minute mark by the end of the race.

Haley Batten making quick work of the downs.

No one in front and, quite frankly, no one behind either. PFP blew the doors off this race.

Seeing double, Stigger and Batten march up the climb to the rock garden.

Puck Pieterse marks her return to World Cup XCO racing with a 4th place.

Candice Lill with the ride of the weekend? 6th place for the South African.

Mona Mitterwallner charged hard through the pack to finish 7th.

Laura Stigger with a great ride onto the podium.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot crosses the line virtually unchallenged.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot had a lonely race and seemingly cruised to the win.

All in a days work for Pauline.

She couldn't quite back up her XCC win but third place round out an amazing weekend for Alessandra Keller.

Haley Batten and Laura Stigger happy to be sharing the podium together.

What a ride from Nina Benz

All smiles for Lill after a great weekend of racing.

Greta Seiwald flew to a top-10 finish.

Haley Batten is looking very consistent these days.

Your Elite Women's top five - Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Haley Batten, Alessandra Keller, Puck Pieterse, and Laura Stigger

Pauline was on another level this weekend.

Time to race.

A very consistent Alan Hatherly waits his turn for call-up.

Tom Pidcock has won here almost every time he took the start line.

Sam Gaze continues his strong start to the season, just missing out on the top 10.

Nino Schurter eyeing another win on his tally.

Luca Schwarzbauer laying down the horsepower off the line.

Mayhem at the back half of the pack right off the bat.

A tangle of bikes and bodies- carnage at the start of the elite men.

Alan Hatherly went hard at the start and took control of the race, he'd come home in 9th.

The lead group stayed clumped until a few attacks came and went.

Gunnar Holmgren had on hell of a race taking home his best result yet with an eighth-place finish.

Nino Schurter had a few cat-and-mouse moments as he climbed the ranks through the lead group. His last assignment was to catch Pidcock.

What a day it'd turn out to be for the young Scot Charlie Aldridge.

Mathias Fluckiger would just miss out on the podium in 6th.

Marcel Guerrini remained quiet during the first half before making his big push to a podium spot.

Nove Mesto. What a place.

Thomas Pidcock and Nino Schurter dancing through the rocks.

7th place for the German powerhouse Luca Schwarzbauer.

Lars Forster takes home the last spot in the top 10.

Nino Schurter rode one hell of a race but didn't quite have the legs of Thomas Pidcock.

Tom Pidcock pulling further away from Nino on the last lap.

Schurter burnt all his matches trying to stay on Pidcock's wheel to no avail. Still, his second-place finish is not to be overlooked.

Hatherly skipping stones into ninth.

The ride of Marcel Guerrini's career so far.

Tom Pidcock soaking it in as he cruises towards the line. Utterly dominant.

Nino Schurter happy to be back on the box.

A very well-deserved result for the young Canadian, Gunnar Holmgren.

What a performance from Charlie Aldridge. That's his first podium as an Elite racer.

The final positions on the podium were settled by a sprint finish. Charlie Aldridge and Mathis Azzaro gave it their all and came home 4th and 5th respectively.

Not the day that Chris Blevins was hoping for but he left it all out there.

Tom Pidcock back at an XC World Cup and back on the top step of the podium.

Next up Val di Sole, Italy.

The rider and fan-favourite course at Nove Mesto delivered incredible racing once again across the U23 and elite categories.Isabella Holmgren matched her XCC victory as she rode a faultless race to make it a perfect weekend. Holmgren joins a prestigious list of riders who secured their first wins at Nove Mesto as she was unmatched by the rest of the U23 women's field, crossing the line over two minutes ahead of Madigan Munro. Munro may have had to settle for second place, but her performance will secure important series points against season leader Kira Böhm who finished sixth.The winning streak continues for Riley Amos as he is unbeaten in 2024 with six wins across every U23 World Cup XCC and XCO race this season. A third perfect weekend wasn't easy for Amos as Luca Martin applied pressure from second place for most of the race, but the unrelenting pace of the US racer forced errors from those trying to follow. After a big effort, Luca Martin ended the day 17 seconds back with Bjorn Riley 34 seconds back in third place.Pauline Ferrand Prevot delivered a powerful performance as she opened her 2024 World Cup season with a big victory. Ferrand Prevot was unrivalled from the first lap as she took the lead into the first technical descent and kept the pace high. Puck Pieterse was the closest rider to put her lead in danger as she was within 20 seconds of the World Champ for the first two laps. A tough third lap saw Pieterse drop back into the chasing group as a four-way battle began for the remaining podium spots.Of the four chasing riders, series leader Haley Batten found a burst of speed in the final lap allowing her to close the gap slightly to Ferrand Prevot as she crossed the line just over a minute back. XCC winner Alessandra Keller looked strong the whole race as she rode back from a slower start taking third place ahead of Puck Pieterse and Laura Stigger.Tom Pidcock made it two wins for the Ineos Grenadiers making history in Nove Mesto with his fourth elite XCO win in a row here. The race was closely fought over the first three laps as the lead was swapped between several riders and the top ten all remained in touch with the leader. One of the deciding moves of the race came from Pidcock who launched a wild attack up the middle climb on lap three opening a huge lead as only Nino Schurter and Victory Koretzky could follow.Koretzky would fall off the lead leaving a face-off between the XC powerhouses Schurter and Pidcock. The Swiss racer did his best to hang onto the rear wheel of Pidcock, but after repeated attacks, he fell back by 25 seconds. As the race entered its final lap Schurter had a resurgence looking to close the gap to Pidcock, but a final burst of speed from the World Champ saw any chance of a comeback denied. With a huge send clearing the bridge before the finish, Pidcock rode across the line 32 seconds ahead of Schurter. Marcel Guerrini rode a great race as he managed to pull away from the chasing pack on the last lap to secure third place, 44 seconds behind Pidcock.The 2024 XC World Cup now takes another short break before it starts again in Italy at Val di Sole from June 14.