Photo Epic: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022

Where do we begin? What started off as a fairly mellow Sunday morning with dry but albeit overcast conditions quickly turned into one of the most chaotic days of racing we've seen for quite some time. Earlier in the day Noëlle Buri took her debut win in the U23 women after a battle with Luisa Daubermann, home hero Maddie Munro was third. In the men, Martin Vidaurre Kossmann got back to winning ways but had to work hard for it, Bjorn Riley running him close with Mathis Azzaro.
There were some heavy hitters absent from the start list in the elites - names like Schurter, Lecomte, Prevot, Fluckiger, Stigger, Frei, and Sarrou all opting not to race for various reasons. The weather had also wreaked havoc on the track this week in Snowshoe, as a result the longest climb and descent had to be shortened with the lap count increasing to compensate for the trimmed course length. The women's race started off fairly straight forward but towards the middle of the race things really began to heat up as the weather rolled in. Jenny Rissveds and Alessandra Keller managed to break free from Anne Terpstra and went bar to bar as the laps counted down. Going onto the final lap Rissveds fell foul of the conditions, slipping out on a grass corner which allowed Keller to pounce and power onto her first World Cup win. Rissveds would salvage second, Terpstra was third, Mitterwallner fourth and Neff in fifth.
For the men's race things went from bad to worse as the rain continued to fall and the track continued to get muddier and muddier. It would all be about survival. There were many potential winners and it was extremely hard to call even going onto the last lap. The eventual and somewhat surprising winner was David Valero Serrano, he'd steadily climbed his way towards the front of the pack and when push came to shove he was the man with the most left in the tank to break free from Titouan Carod, Luca Braidot, Christopher Blevins and Filippo Colombo.
Those left hungry for more XC action don't have long to wait as we pack up and head north and over the border into Canada, returning to the classic venue of Mont Sainte Anne.
