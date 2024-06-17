XCO Photo Epic: Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

A moody morning in Val di Sole.

Calm and cool, Isabella Holmgren lines up for another impressive performance.

Green means go for the U23 women.

Isabella Holmgren pulled away and never looked back.

Elina Benoit seemingly came out of nowhere in the last laps and took third.

Olivia Onesti over the rocks and into second.

Isabella Holmgren takes it with a minute and a half to spare.

Onesti and Holmgren celebrating the day.

Your U23 Women's podium - Isabella Holmgren, Olivia Onesti, and Elina Benoit

Holgrem has been perfect so far.

A consistent Savilia Blunk warms up for the day's task.

Candice Lill continues to impress on the start line.

Loana Lecomte getting into the zone.

Puck Pieterse has been hot so far this season, always in the mix.

PFP has been on a tear in the XCO.

Jenny Rissveds had a rough weekend last time out in Nove Mesto.

The Elite Women are off.

A massive third place finish for Candice Lill.

A top ten finish for Jenny Rissveds.

Loana Lecomte climbing her way back into contention after the first few races of the season didn't go her way.

One place off the podium for Laura Stigger in 6th.

Puck Pieterse chased PFP as much as she could to no avail.

Blunk powers her way through to the last spot on the podium.

Mona Mitterwallner charging into seventh.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot had some back and forth with Pieterse but would eventually put that to rest.

10th place for Alessandra Keller.

Another lonely race for Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Candice Lill has really announced herself on the World Cup circuit in 2024.

Puck Pieterse couldn't match Ferrand Prevot's pace out front and would come home second.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes another commanding win.

Disbelief for Candice Lill as she crosses the line into third.

Loana Lecomte showing the love.

Jenny Rissveds left it all out there.

Nina Benz with a great ride into 13th

Stigger and Batten had themselves a day chasing the front.

Elite Women's podium - Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Puck Pieterse, Candice Lill, Loana Lecomte, and Savilia Blunk

Two for two so far for Pauline going into Les Gets.

Luca Braidot would have an emphatic return to form on home soil.

The European champ Simone Avondetto is having a great season so far.

The conditions for the afternoon races were good after some heavy overnight rain.

Alan Hatherly is getting real close to the top step and today won't be much different.

Jens Schuermans rolling up to third on the grid.

The nervy final moments before lights out.

The elite men head out for an hour and a half of pain.

Jordan Sarrou good enough for ninth.

Luca Braidot takes fourth in front of the home crowd.

Nino begins his attack at the front.

The men's field roars up the 4cross rocks.

Nino Schurter putting the hurt on the chasing pack.

Alan Hatherly on his way to a second-place finish.

A return to form for Luca Bradiot. A home podium for the Italian.

Eight place for Lars Forster.

A good day to go bike racing in Val di Sole.

Marcel Guerrini continues his strong start to the season.

A tactical masterclass from Nino Schurter.

Filippo Colombo keeping his strong form going with another podium.

Hatherly with a sprinkle of style on the last lap. He would come just short of catching Nino.

The fans were out in full force in the woods.

The chase group snaking up the climb.

What a ride from Mathis Azzaro who battled his way into third.

Simone Avondetto with a hell of a rider to 6th but he'll be hurting to be so close to the podium, especially on home soil.

What a weekend for Giant's Jens Schuermans.

The man continues to rewrite the history books.

Mathis Azzaro gets the best of Bradiot and Colombo on the sprint to the line.

It's only a matter of time before Hatherly gets his win.

What a ride from Mathis Azzaro.

Filippo Colombo paid the price for his fifth-place finish.

Nino congratulating Colombo after his efforts.

What a rider, what a team.

Jens Schuermans left it all out there on his way to a top 10.

A hard day out there for Friday night's XCC winner Sam Gaze who picked up a knee injury in Saturday morning practice.

Your elite men's podium from Val di Sole.

Nino Schurter makes it 36 World Cup wins at 38 years of age.

Bjorn Riley and Riley Amos warm up alongside each other before finishing 1 and 2 once again.

The last race of a very busy Sunday was the U23 men.

Bjorn Riley had to settle for second place after his XCC heroics.

A strong ride from Finn Treudler on his way to the podium.

Riley Amos speeding away from the competition on his to another win.

Another one notched up for Riley Amos.

Riley Amos and Bjorn Riley do battle once more.

Riley Amos, Bjorn Riley and Finn Treudler make up your U23 top 3.

Riley Amos is getting a taste for champagne in 2024.

After the spectacle of the downhill, the XCO action continued a great weekend of racing in ItalyIsabella Holmgren took another XCO victory in 2024 as she crossed the line over a minute ahead of any other rider. Holmgren follows up a big win in Nove Mesto with another unmatched performance with only France's Olivia Onesti coming within two and a half minutes of her time.Riley Amos continues a perfect season of XCO victories as he crossed the line in first for the fourth time in 2024. Amos rode another strong race in Val di Sole as he ended the weekend nine seconds ahead of Bjorn Riley who ended the perfect season of Amos in the XCC Short Track earlier on the Friday. Finn Treudler wrapped up the top three 29 seconds back after six laps of racing.Pauline Ferrand Prevot continues her peak performance after a win in Nove Mesto was followed by a second 2024 victory in Val di Sole. From the start of lap two Ferrand Prevot created a lead that couldn't be pulled back as she stormed the climbs ending the race 50 seconds ahead of Puck Pieterse. Pieterse tried her best to catch the 2023 World Champ, but she had to settle for 2nd place ahead of a great race for Candice Lill in 3rd.Nino Schurter wins for the first time in 2024 after a masterclass in race tactics saw him control the race from the start loop. Ending the day seven seconds in the lead Nino Schurter powered around the technical Val di Sole course riding away from Alan Hatherly in the final stages of the race. In a three-way sprint to the line, Mathis Azzaro took third place as he went over the line ahead of Luca Braidot and Filippo Colombo.There's no rest for the XC racers as they check out a brand-new World Cup venue in Switzerland this weekend.