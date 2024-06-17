XCO Photo Epic: Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

After the spectacle of the downhill, the XCO action continued a great weekend of racing in Italy
Isabella Holmgren took another XCO victory in 2024 as she crossed the line over a minute ahead of any other rider. Holmgren follows up a big win in Nove Mesto with another unmatched performance with only France's Olivia Onesti coming within two and a half minutes of her time.
Riley Amos continues a perfect season of XCO victories as he crossed the line in first for the fourth time in 2024. Amos rode another strong race in Val di Sole as he ended the weekend nine seconds ahead of Bjorn Riley who ended the perfect season of Amos in the XCC Short Track earlier on the Friday. Finn Treudler wrapped up the top three 29 seconds back after six laps of racing.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot continues her peak performance after a win in Nove Mesto was followed by a second 2024 victory in Val di Sole. From the start of lap two Ferrand Prevot created a lead that couldn't be pulled back as she stormed the climbs ending the race 50 seconds ahead of Puck Pieterse. Pieterse tried her best to catch the 2023 World Champ, but she had to settle for 2nd place ahead of a great race for Candice Lill in 3rd.
Nino Schurter wins for the first time in 2024 after a masterclass in race tactics saw him control the race from the start loop. Ending the day seven seconds in the lead Nino Schurter powered around the technical Val di Sole course riding away from Alan Hatherly in the final stages of the race. In a three-way sprint to the line, Mathis Azzaro took third place as he went over the line ahead of Luca Braidot and Filippo Colombo.
There's no rest for the XC racers as they check out a brand-new World Cup venue in Switzerland this weekend.