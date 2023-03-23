Wild Carbon Wheels, FSA's One-Piece Handlebar, & a 3D-Printed Seat - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Bored of metal spokes? Got some money to spend? These wild-looking Xentis monocoque carbon Kappa wheels are handmade in their Austrian factory, and the finished product is a 1,730-gram 29er wheelset with a 36mm rim width and €3,500 price tag that's sure to have other riders asking you all the questions. Their catalog includes options for road, gravel, cyclocross, and e-bikes, most of which employ a four or five-spoke design that, according to Xentis, is based on a "compression spoke principle" rather than standard spokes that are used in tension. Aside from less maintenance, the upsides are said to be up to three times the lateral stiffness versus a conventional setup, better aerodynamics, higher strength, and more comfort through better damping. They're not a new player, either, having been doing this since 2004.They have 29, 27.5, and even 26" versions, all the axle sizes and freehubs options, and its Centerlock rotor mounting across the board. I definitely need to try these things.One-piece handlebars and stems are an acquired taste, and you obviously need to be okay with the fact that you can't adjust the roll of your 'bar, but they can make sense for riders who count grams and want to look like they're from the future. FSA's KFX SIC Integrated cockpit ticks those boxes while also using all the three-letter acronyms, and the 65mm version weighs in at just 265 grams. There are also 85 and 105mm stem length models, all sporting internal cable routing that enters the 'bar through ports on its underside, as well as an optional aluminum extension mount for your light, GoPro, or possible laser gun depending on how far in the future you're from.All three stem length options are paired with a 780mm width that gets a 9-degree back sweep and a 5-degree up sweep, along with the same UD carbon finish. These would probably pair well with a set of Xentis wheels, wouldn't they?Sticking to the same "I probably can't afford that" theme, here's the SLR Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow seat from Selle Italia. This one ticks all the dork boxes with a 3D-printed cover that has a "proprietary pattern featuring differentiated cushioning zones," set on top of the shell that's fitted with a one-piece carbon fiber rail design. There are 130 and 145mm widths, but only one price: €449.90.What frame would you put your Xentis Kappa wheels, FSA KFX SIC Integrated handlebar, and Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow seat onto?