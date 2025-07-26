Powered by Outside

XFusion Announces New Rezza XC Series

Jul 25, 2025
by XFusionShox  

PRESS RELEASE: XFusion Shox

XFusion is proud to officially launch the Rezza XC Series, a purpose-built fork and rear shock pairing designed for cross-country riders who want lightweight performance without giving up control. Developed through real-world testing and rider input, the Rezza Series delivers podium-ready speed with the precision and support needed for modern XC racing.

photo

Whether you're chasing seconds between the tape or hammering out laps on your local trail, Rezza is XC suspension built to perform.

Rezza Fork Details
• 34mm Aluminum Stanchions
• Wheel Size: 29 inch
• Axle: Boost 15x110mm
• Offset: 44mm
• Damper: Finecut RCP Cartridge
• Adjustments: 3 Position Platform, Rebound
• Travel Options: 100mm, 110mm, 120mm
• Weight: 1,520 grams
• Max Rotor Size: 180mm
• Configurations: RCP, RL2, RLR, RCPR
• Compatible with Q-Flip 3 Remote Lockout Lever
• MSRP Starting at $699 USD

photo

photo

Rezza Rear Shock Details
• Spring: Air
• Weight: 250 grams
• Increased Air Volume for Better Small Bump Sensitivity
• New Damper System for Improved Mid and End-Stroke Support
• New Adjustable Positive and Negative Volume Spacer for Sag Tuning
• Compatible with Q Flip 3 Remote Lockout Lever (metric and trunnion)
• Metric Mounting Options: 170x30, 170x35, 190x40, 190x45, 210x50, 210x55
• Trunnion Mounting Options: 145x30, 145x35, 165x40, 165x45, 185x50, 185x55
• Configurations: RL, RLX, RLR, RLXR
• MSRP: Starting at $299 USD

photo

photo

Q Flip 3 Remote Lever
• MSRP: $60 USD
• Weight: 74 grams
• Dual-function design for both suspension lockout and dropper post control
• Ergonomic, lightweight, and low-profile layout
• Compatible with Rezza Fork, Rezza Rear Shock, and XFusion Manic dropper seatpost
• Cable-actuated for simple setup and maintenance

photo

photo

photo

photo

XC Suspension Reimagined
At the heart of the Rezza Fork is the all-new Finecut RCP damper. With a larger piston and increased oil flow, the system offers unmatched small bump sensitivity, consistent damping under pressure, and meaningful click-by-click adjustment for high and low-speed compression.

The Rezza Rear Shock follows the same design philosophy. It’s 10% lighter than our O2 Pro series, with a newly engineered damper that improves deep-stroke support while maintaining excellent pedaling efficiency. Unlike previous models, the Rezza now allows the use of volume spacers in both the positive and negative chambers, giving riders even more ways to fine-tune their setup. Both the fork and shock are available in multiple configurations to match your riding style, including remote lockout options using our Q Flip 3 lever.

photo

Real Feedback. Real Performance.
To bring the Rezza Series to life, we worked with XC racer Benjamin Biggerstaff during the final stages of testing. Filmed by Definition Films, the video captures the tuning process and on-trail feedback that helped fine-tune the ride feel.

bigquotesRacing is all about confidence. With the Rezza, I’m getting the control I want and the efficiency I need. This setup helps me focus on the ride, not the gear. It just works.Benjamin Biggerstaff

photo

photo

Available September 2025. Contact your local XFusion Distributor to get your hands on the new Rezza XC Series.

Rider: Benjamin Biggerstaff
Video: Definition Films
Photography: Ian Hylands

About XFusion Shox
Since 1999, XFusion has been engineering high-performance suspension forks, rear shocks, and adjustable height seat posts. For more information and the latest updates, visit www.xfusionshox.com

22 Comments
  • 330
 Benjamin Biggerstaff
  • 130
 Obligatory "Dick Pound" reference for the OG's
  • 30
 It's no wonder he's smiling...
  • 20
 Name checks out
  • 50
 I'd hate to be Benjamin Smallerstaff when he walks in
  • 145
 XF is garbage: worst repair service of any brand. In 2023 I had bushing play immediately for a brand new (ridden one week) XF 36 fork - took 2 months to repair & they refused to replace it. Had to buy a new fork to even ride my new bike

In 2024 a new GT Fury DH bike came with a XF H3C HLR downhill shock, figured I'd try it. A couple weeks later, it sounds like an oil-derrick & didn't work - dropped the shock at my shop for repair. Two months later, XF STILL doesn't have the replacement part and you guessed it - XF won't just replace the shock... just had to trash it

1000% garbage. Do not expect your fork to work well or long. XF does not at all stand by their products
  • 10
 Yeah, I also got a 2024 Fury and immediately replaced it with a Jade. At least the XF will be in the bin as an extra if I ever need it.
  • 100
 Hmmmm the combo lockout lever is well priced....I think scott sells theirs for $150. Wonder if the pull is the same or adjustable for other forks/shocks.
  • 110
 No 32” wheel option, no credibility
  • 90
 Hope their quality control and US-based support have improved...
  • 240
 We totally get where you’re coming from. Over the past year, we’ve been working closely with Elvy Suspension in Reno, Nevada, and have recently made them our main US service center. Their attention to detail and proactive approach have really impressed us, and we’re confident this move will make a big difference. We're doing everything we can to keep improving and appreciate your feedback as we continue moving things forward.
  • 51
 Shipping suspension with no oil inside them to their sponsored riders is wild.
  • 20
 @You2: but it lowers weight and saves on shipment costs! Don't forget to tell the mechanics though...
  • 20
 @XFusionShox: right on.
  • 50
 It looks cool, but those stickers remind me of Walmart bikes. I would need to pull them off straight away.
  • 50
 You really need to want that lock out to deal with the remote combo!
  • 30
 Nice weight for the price, if I was interested in an xc fork I'll try it one day.
  • 10
 we need parts support, service docs etc.
  • 14
 I would expect a 120mm fork with 34mm stanchions to handle brake rotors larger than 180mm though.
  • 11
 It’s likely that it can handle a larger rotor. Many suspension forks are capable of accepting rotors larger than what the manufacturer officially recommends. For example, most forks with a 160mm post mount are rated for use with rotors up to 180mm in diameter, as that’s the standard increase with a simple adapter. However, in practice, many of these forks can accommodate 200mm or even 203mm rotors without any structural issues, provided the proper adapter is used and the caliper alignment is correct.

That said, going beyond the manufacturer’s stated maximum rotor size can potentially void warranties or lead to accelerated wear if the fork wasn’t engineered with the added braking torque in mind.
  • 21
 @Phaethon85: I understand that and fully agree. However, I expected this fork to be officially cleared for 203mm rotors. Less burly forks have in the past, and it would make the bikes that come with this fork a bit more versatile. Anyone going all-in on minimum weight and maximum speed on mellow terrain would probably choose an SID or 32 SC. A 34 fork should be a bit more versatile in my opinion.
Below threshold threads are hidden







