XFusion Announces New Rezza XC Series

PRESS RELEASE: XFusion Shox
XFusion is proud to officially launch the Rezza XC Series, a purpose-built fork and rear shock pairing designed for cross-country riders who want lightweight performance without giving up control. Developed through real-world testing and rider input, the Rezza Series delivers podium-ready speed with the precision and support needed for modern XC racing.
Whether you're chasing seconds between the tape or hammering out laps on your local trail, Rezza is XC suspension built to perform.Rezza Fork Details
• 34mm Aluminum Stanchions
• Wheel Size: 29 inch
• Axle: Boost 15x110mm
• Offset: 44mm
• Damper: Finecut RCP Cartridge
• Adjustments: 3 Position Platform, Rebound
• Travel Options: 100mm, 110mm, 120mm
• Weight: 1,520 grams
• Max Rotor Size: 180mm
• Configurations: RCP, RL2, RLR, RCPR
• Compatible with Q-Flip 3 Remote Lockout Lever
• MSRP Starting at $699 USD Rezza Rear Shock Details
• Spring: Air
• Weight: 250 grams
• Increased Air Volume for Better Small Bump Sensitivity
• New Damper System for Improved Mid and End-Stroke Support
• New Adjustable Positive and Negative Volume Spacer for Sag Tuning
• Compatible with Q Flip 3 Remote Lockout Lever (metric and trunnion)
• Metric Mounting Options: 170x30, 170x35, 190x40, 190x45, 210x50, 210x55
• Trunnion Mounting Options: 145x30, 145x35, 165x40, 165x45, 185x50, 185x55
• Configurations: RL, RLX, RLR, RLXR
• MSRP: Starting at $299 USDQ Flip 3 Remote Lever
• MSRP: $60 USD
• Weight: 74 grams
• Dual-function design for both suspension lockout and dropper post control
• Ergonomic, lightweight, and low-profile layout
• Compatible with Rezza Fork, Rezza Rear Shock, and XFusion Manic dropper seatpost
• Cable-actuated for simple setup and maintenance XC Suspension Reimagined
At the heart of the Rezza Fork is the all-new Finecut RCP damper. With a larger piston and increased oil flow, the system offers unmatched small bump sensitivity, consistent damping under pressure, and meaningful click-by-click adjustment for high and low-speed compression.
The Rezza Rear Shock follows the same design philosophy. It’s 10% lighter than our O2 Pro series, with a newly engineered damper that improves deep-stroke support while maintaining excellent pedaling efficiency. Unlike previous models, the Rezza now allows the use of volume spacers in both the positive and negative chambers, giving riders even more ways to fine-tune their setup. Both the fork and shock are available in multiple configurations to match your riding style, including remote lockout options using our Q Flip 3 lever.Real Feedback. Real Performance.
To bring the Rezza Series to life, we worked with XC racer Benjamin Biggerstaff during the final stages of testing. Filmed by Definition Films, the video captures the tuning process and on-trail feedback that helped fine-tune the ride feel.
|Racing is all about confidence. With the Rezza, I’m getting the control I want and the efficiency I need. This setup helps me focus on the ride, not the gear. It just works.—Benjamin Biggerstaff
Available September 2025. Contact your local XFusion Distributor
to get your hands on the new Rezza XC Series.
Rider: Benjamin Biggerstaff
Video: Definition Films
Photography: Ian HylandsAbout XFusion Shox
Since 1999, XFusion has been engineering high-performance suspension forks, rear shocks, and adjustable height seat posts. For more information and the latest updates, visit www.xfusionshox.com
