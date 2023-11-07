XFusion Shox Announces New H3A Rear Shock

Nov 7, 2023
by XFusionShox  

PRESS RELEASE: XFusion Shox

XFusion Shox is thrilled to introduce the all-new H3A series. The H3A is a high-volume air shock that is intended for gravity-oriented riding with two options engineered to suit various riding preferences. While the HLR model features high and low speed compression with rebound, the RCP model features a three stage platform with low-speed compression and rebound.

photo

photo
photo

H3A HLR SPECS:


photo


- Weight: 545 grams
- Spring: Air
- Intended Use: DH, Freeride, E-MTB
- Adjustments: High Speed Compression, Low-Speed Compression, Rebound
- Sizes: Metric, Trunnion
- Options: Polymer Hardware
- MSRP: $399 USD
- Availability: Spring 2024



H3A RCP SPECS:



photo



- Weight: 515 grams
- Spring: Air
- Intended Use: Enduro, Trail, E-MTB
- Adjustments: Three Position Platform, Low-Speed Compression, Rebound
- Sizes: Metric, Trunnion
- Options: Polymer Hardware
- MSRP: $399 USD
- Availability: Spring 2024

photo

Get ready to elevate your ride with XFusion's H3A Series, coming Spring 2024. For more information and updates, please visit XFusionShox.com

Rider: Andrew Taylor
Video: Aharon Bram
Photo: Eric Daft

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Shocks X Fusion Shox Xfusion H3a


Author Info:
XFusionShox avatar

Member since Apr 17, 2019
5 articles
Report
17 Comments
  • 12 0
 I have to say, the first thing I planned on swapping out when I ordered my bike a few years ago was the stock X Fusion shock. To my surprise, it turned out to be phenominal and I've had zero issues with it. Super plush and reliable compaired to most options at that price
  • 3 0
 my vector coil HLR has been flawless and is miles better than my old van RC
  • 2 0
 I have an old steel 29er hard tail - limited to a 1&1/8th straight steerer tube. In need of a new fork, and almost everyone having taper-only forks, I took a chance on a X-Fusion Slide 29 fork a few years back and it's been dead reliable. Holds air, damping knobs actually do something. Easy enough to change travel. It's not a Pike Ultimate, but for the price (~300 US), and need case - it's awesome.
  • 5 0
 The price is right
  • 3 0
 Does anyone actually use Xfusion? Never seen their products out on the trails.
  • 3 0
 After my reverb gave up on me twice I got an Xfusion dropper. Worked great for a few years and still worked when I sold the bike.
  • 2 0
 I had a Metric fork. It worked well enough. No issues for me
  • 2 0
 @dstroud70: Yep, x-fusion post that came on my bike is without service still working kinda like a charm after 3 years of intensive use.
  • 1 0
 Currently running a Sweep HLR on my Orange P7. Got it for a steal lightly secondhand. The damper is superb, chassis suits the character of the hardtail well, internally adjustable travel, nice axle, low weight, silent. I'm very happy so far and would happily buy more from them. Had a Slant on my 4X bike before, but that was basically just pumped up to max and then mostly locked out, so not a great deal of importance.
  • 2 1
 Release videos like this one seem pointless to me. No info given about the product other than showing that a bike can be ridden with it installed.
  • 14 0
 so it proves it’s better than an X2 then
  • 1 0
 Wtf is that frame? Dual crown and bottle cage bolts, looks sick. Adolf rides for yeti right...
  • 1 0
 Cool! More vapor ware with no possible way to get service parts so you can do service yourself!
  • 1 0
 It's a shame this came in on the heels of the Ass-Blaster 4000...I mean Saddle Spur press release.
  • 3 2
 Finally, a shock I can beat up and not worry if I scratched any gold
  • 1 0
 399 XFusion Dollars would be 999 in Fox Currency
  • 1 1
 Why do companies announce something that's not actually available for 8 months? What a waste of time..







