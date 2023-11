XFusion Shox Announces New H3A Rear Shock

PRESS RELEASE: XFusion Shox

H3A HLR SPECS:

H3A RCP SPECS:

XFusion Shox is thrilled to introduce the all-new H3A series. The H3A is a high-volume air shock that is intended for gravity-oriented riding with two options engineered to suit various riding preferences. While the HLR model features high and low speed compression with rebound, the RCP model features a three stage platform with low-speed compression and rebound.- Weight: 545 grams- Spring: Air- Intended Use: DH, Freeride, E-MTB- Adjustments: High Speed Compression, Low-Speed Compression, Rebound- Sizes: Metric, Trunnion- Options: Polymer Hardware- MSRP: $399 USD- Availability: Spring 2024- Weight: 515 grams- Spring: Air- Intended Use: Enduro, Trail, E-MTB- Adjustments: Three Position Platform, Low-Speed Compression, Rebound- Sizes: Metric, Trunnion- Options: Polymer Hardware- MSRP: $399 USD- Availability: Spring 2024Get ready to elevate your ride with XFusion's H3A Series, coming Spring 2024. For more information and updates, please visit XFusionShox.com Rider: Andrew TaylorVideo: Aharon BramPhoto: Eric Daft