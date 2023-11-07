XFusion Shox Announces New H3A Rear Shock

PRESS RELEASE: XFusion Shox
XFusion Shox is thrilled to introduce the all-new H3A series. The H3A is a high-volume air shock that is intended for gravity-oriented riding with two options engineered to suit various riding preferences. While the HLR model features high and low speed compression with rebound, the RCP model features a three stage platform with low-speed compression and rebound.H3A HLR SPECS:
- Weight: 545 grams
- Spring: Air
- Intended Use: DH, Freeride, E-MTB
- Adjustments: High Speed Compression, Low-Speed Compression, Rebound
- Sizes: Metric, Trunnion
- Options: Polymer Hardware
- MSRP: $399 USD
- Availability: Spring 2024H3A RCP SPECS:
- Weight: 515 grams
- Spring: Air
- Intended Use: Enduro, Trail, E-MTB
- Adjustments: Three Position Platform, Low-Speed Compression, Rebound
- Sizes: Metric, Trunnion
- Options: Polymer Hardware
- MSRP: $399 USD
- Availability: Spring 2024
Get ready to elevate your ride with XFusion's H3A Series, coming Spring 2024. For more information and updates, please visit XFusionShox.com
Rider: Andrew Taylor
Video: Aharon Bram
Photo: Eric Daft