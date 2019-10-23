Shimano Files Patent for Anti-Lock Brake System for Bikes

Oct 23, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Shimano has filed a patent for an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for a vehicle that uses human force as the means for motion. This indicates that they are well on their way in the development of a working ABS system. ABS systems have been around for a long time in motor-driven applications including motorcycles, the first being patented in the late 1920s.

An ABS system is automated and uses sensors to quickly manage braking forces applied to the braking system of a vehicle to prevent it locking up and sliding, which causes a loss of traction. It is designed to help improve control of a vehicle and to decrease stopping distances on various surfaces. Over the years, systems have become increasingly complex and advanced. In a perfectly working system, the user could apply the brakes of whatever vehicle as hard as they want without fear of losing traction. Systems for motorcycles also have sensors to evaluate tilt and whether the wheels are on or off the ground.

Earlier this year, we reported on Tom Stanton's ABS system. Bosch also have a system for commuter and e-bikes, Volkswagen and Audi filed a patent for a two-wheeled bicycle system over a decade ago, but this is the first we've seen from Shimano.

While we can see the primary application of Shimano's system being pedelec bicycles, their patent doesn't limit it to that. The system specifically leaves things open to human-powered mountain bikes, cross bikes, and road bikes as well as different style drive systems including belt or shaft drive applications. The system is more complex than the VW/Audi one, with more sensors.

E-bikes are the likely candidate for Shimano's ABS system, but the patent leaves the door open for other applications.

A block diagram showing the brake system of the first photo.


According to the patent, it seems that the system could have a LIDAR style optics system that detects wheel movement in relation to the ground and GPS in it. Interestingly, Shimano also recently filed a patent for a brake rotor that has a magnetism generation device that can "detect the rotational state of a bicycle wheel". This is yet another piece of sensory equipment that could help in executing the system. How it all works together and what will it look like in the end is yet to be seen and, of course, it's just a patent. There may never be a product at all.

While the patent leaves things open to mountain bikes, it's hard to imagine the system being practical or desired by most trail riders. Where would it benefit someone the most? We suspect that pedelec eBikes will be a big market, and we can't forget bike share bikes where increasing safety is a concern. Mountain bikes and cross bikes? It's doubtful.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Brakes Shimano


Must Read This Week
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
83047 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
48392 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Bike Would You Add to Your Quiver?
44606 views
First Look: The 2020 Commencal Furious is Bike Park & Freeride Friendly
42977 views
Video: 9 Classic Mountain Bikes from the Whistler Bike Park
42389 views
Review: Alchemy Arktos 29 ST
42271 views
Just 1 More Day to Win a Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP $5 Raffle
41811 views
Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage
39591 views

46 Comments

  • 83 6
 They are called sram guide r, they not only don't skid they also don't stop!
  • 37 0
 They also have an auditory warning system for anyone you might hit
  • 1 0
 This^^
  • 1 1
 @zyoungson: That's funny.
  • 10 0
 Except when the piston gets stuck because of the sun, and locks the brake mid shred.
  • 6 0
 @Idiotswithbikes: You mean the Auto Stop feature for when you're getting too shreddy? Safety first!
  • 1 0
 * Scam guide r
  • 23 4
 They can't engineer modulation into their brakes so they might as well invent an ABS.
  • 21 7
 Just because you don't have fine motor skills in your finger doesn't mean Shimano doesn't have modulation. What you perceive as modulation, a lot of us call mushy brakes
  • 3 6
 I prefer less stopping power. Shimano brakes slow you down way to much on the first bite.
  • 6 1
 @chriskneeland: no....you slow you down, the brakes receive your input.
  • 4 1
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: EXACTLY!
SRAM Marketing guys regarding poor stopping power: "Just tell everyone, they have 'great modulation'!"
  • 1 2
 @chriskneeland I suggest upgrading the myopic connection between your brain and index finger instead of "upgrading" your brakes.
  • 14 0
 SOS! Save our skids!
  • 13 0
 DIY-guy got robbed!!!
  • 10 0
 First of all...that bike. Head angle is waaayy too step. And the slack seat tube is unrideable. Good stand over though...
  • 3 0
 Don't forget to give it credit for the zero offset fork. Less is more, no?
  • 4 0
 How many water bottles can you fit on the bike?

I also hope the box on the top tube is not a battery because that would mean my PB E-bike filter has failed.
  • 8 0
 I could see it on road bikes, commuter bikes, e-bikes, etc. where there is a true safety advantage in adverse conditions and/or at high speeds. But as for mountain bikes, no thank you.
  • 5 0
 It now appears that : - "Skidz are not for Kids"
  • 4 0
 Watching some friday fails an thinking there s a few riders there would benefit
  • 3 0
 I think it could really be a good thing for commuter bikes, but I like being able to lock up my brakes on some things.
  • 5 0
 Trail builders rejoice
  • 3 0
 sounds like a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.
  • 3 1
 Why are they not spending the R&D money on figuring out how to make bikes more affordable in general instead of spending it on useless products? If you want anti-lock brakes we can go back to cantilevers.
  • 2 0
 Don't they also have a patent for a 14 speed drivetrain? I'm not worried.
  • 2 0
 I enjoy my skidz...and not just the ones in my bicycle shorts.
  • 2 0
 Because I'm one step closer to e-bike and I'm about to break.
  • 2 0
 If I cant skid im not riding
  • 2 0
 Serialise components to deter theifs. Spend some RandD on that.
  • 1 1
 Uhm.. There is no LIDAR. It's just an optical sensor to detect wheel slip. That being said. Sign me up for my MTB. And hurry up with Di2 XTR 12 speed.
  • 1 0
 Read the patent. It seems to be a speed sensor.
  • 1 0
 no more sweet skids, stupid
  • 1 0
 LIDAR and GPS?!?! The self driving e-bike apocalypse is upon us.
  • 1 0
 Sweet, even better than a ebike, it shuttle you. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Abort this idea now !!!!!
  • 1 0
 next: ride by wire and power steering
  • 2 2
 this is already a thing it is called sram brakes in general.
  • 1 0
 How will i drift now?
  • 1 0
 GROSS
  • 1 2
 I was reading the home page and skid to a stop to read these deets
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023062
Mobile Version of Website