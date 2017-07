Troy Lee Designs - UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest - Rd 5, Lenzerheide 2017

What will the weekend hold for racing? The World Cup circus moves to Lenzerheide for round five of the UCI DH World Cup. This track set Danny Hart on his winning roll last season and is one that has brought us some great race action and eventful runs (who can forget Rachel jumping a marshal?).



Coming into the fifth round of the 2017 World Cup Downhill season, Troy Lee Designs would like to reward a full Sprint kit and D3 helmet to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.



How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. * Contest closes at 12:00pm PDT on July 7th, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.









What You Could Win

Two Troy Lee Designs Sprint kits and D3 helmets are up for grabs, one for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the women's race.







Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below.





