Yakima Introduces Two New Hitch Racks

PRESS RELEASE: Yakima

HangTight

The HangTight is a vertical hitch bike rack built for all bikes, all the time. It is designed to carry a broad range of bikes for whatever riding style interests you the most. Equipped to carry whichever bike you choose from your arsenal, making it perfect for anything from downhill shuttles to family road trips. Coming in two models, The HangTight 6 ($999) carries up to 6 flat bar bikes or 4 drop bar bikes while the HangTight 4 ($799) carries up to 4 flat bar bikes or 3 drop bar bikes. If versatility is the name of your game, the HangTight is sure to be an ambidextrous addition for all your bike carrying needs.

HangTight Key Features

• Carry 4 or 6 bikes

• Dual padded cradles stabilize and secure the bike by the handlebar

• Integrated steel loop for users own lock

• Foot operated tilt

• Rotating rear-wheel cups accommodate a wide range of wheelbases.

• Built-in bottle opener

• MSRP: HangTight 4: $799, HangTight 6: $999



The HangTight easily carries you and your friends bikes to the trailhead. Foot operated tilt makes it easy to access the rear of the vehicle.

Dual padded cradles stabilize and secure the bike by the handlebars while rear-wheel cups secure the back wheel.

StageTwo

The StageTwo ($749) is a hitch mounted bike rack that brings style and aesthetics to the forefront. With a tiered stadium seating architectural design, this rack was created to decrease bike-to-bike interference while also maximizing ground clearance to get you wherever you need to go. The StageTwo can accommodate a variety of different types of bikes including mountain, road, kids, E-bikes, and fat tire bikes with the StageTwo FatBike Kit. Available in either Anthracite or Vapor color options, as well as 2" or 1-1/4" hitch configurations.

StageTwo Key Features

• Available in two colors options

• SpeedKnob™ and integrated locking bike cables

• Integrated steel loop for users own lock

• Ergonomic, forward facing remote tilt lever with action release tilts loaded rack

• Tiered and adjustable bike trays minimize bike to bike interference

• 60-lbs per bike

• MSRP: $749



The StageTwo brings style and aesthetics to the forefront with two color options: Anthracite or Vapor.

StageTwo is more than capable of carrying precious cargo to the trailhead or meeting point with its premium features.

StageTwo Accessories

We are beyond excited to announce the release of both the HangTight and the StageTwo. The bike rack category has become increasingly competitive in recent years and we are extremely proud to not only offer one rack that excels in carrying versatility, bike protection, and ease of use, but two racks that lead the charge with their innovative features. — Garrett Barnum, Director of Category Management at Yakima