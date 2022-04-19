Yakima Announces Updated GateKeeper Tailgate Pad



GateKeeper Key Features:



• Large size fits up to 6 bikes

• Medium size fits up to 5 bikes

• Available in Black or Cascade Blue

• G-Hook tension lock system secures bikes

• Add your own bike lock to the built-in cable lock loop

• HindSight™ tuck-away cover opens up the view for your back-up camera

• Integrated strap management system keeps the pad tight and secure on the way to the trailhead

• Rugged, vinyl coated nylon outer material resists abrasion and weather damage

• Extra soft felt backing protects your trucks paint job.

