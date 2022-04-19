Yakima Announces Updated GateKeeper Tailgate Pad

PRESS RELEASE: Yakima
The GateKeeper tailgate pad is a perfect companion for pick-up bed bike transport. The durable nylon exterior protects your bike from your truck's tailgate while the soft felt backing protects your truck's paint. Integrated SitTight bike cradles and G-hook buckles add extra stability and protection for your bikes and the HindSight tuck-away cover opens up the view for your back-up camera, leaving you with a worry free shuttle to the top. The GateKeeper is available now in both Cascade Blue or Black at $199 USD. Available in Cascade Blue or Black. The G-Hook tension lock system is easy on carbon frames and painted surfaces while the HindSight™ tuck-away cover opens up the view for your back-up camera.
GateKeeper Key Features:
• Large size fits up to 6 bikes
• Medium size fits up to 5 bikes
• Available in Black or Cascade Blue
• G-Hook tension lock system secures bikes
• Add your own bike lock to the built-in cable lock loop
• HindSight™ tuck-away cover opens up the view for your back-up camera
• Integrated strap management system keeps the pad tight and secure on the way to the trailhead
• Rugged, vinyl coated nylon outer material resists abrasion and weather damage
• Extra soft felt backing protects your trucks paint job.
