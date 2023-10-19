Yamaha Teases Electromagnetic Steering Damper

Oct 19, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Last week was the opening of 2023's Japan Mobility Show, a showcase of novel and futuristic mobility concepts that may or may not see production down the line. Though the potential reality of these designs is uncertain, the concepts behind them are quite real, so there are always interesting morsels to pull out of the displays. Amongst the utopian array of motorcycles, electric cars, and e-bikes, Yamaha's Y-00Z MTB looks fairly close to a real-life concept, albeit probably still far from production.

The feature that stood out to me on the Y-00Z is the steering damper. In their literature for the event, Yamaha refers to this as an "Electric Power Steering system," and it utilizes a device called a magnetostrictive torque sensor. Magnetostriction is a very cool principle within physics, and is a property of magnetic materials by which they can slightly change shape due to variances in the applied magnetic field. The results of this change are highly accurate, repeatable, and can be done without direct contact. The principle is absolutely position sensitive, and theoretically has no wear on the magnetic element. The only active part is that which generates the electric signal, making for a relatively simple object compared to some mechanical solutions to the same problem.

photo
Essentially this would be the device installed, with the "shaft" representing the steer tube of the fork.



photo
All packaged in that little doodad under the stem. Pardon the potato photo quality here.

Yamaha already employs this in some of their motocross and superbikes, fitting the system to a couple YZ450F and YZ250F motocross bikes. The theories behind the handling of a fully-powered moto and those of a powerful eMTB aren't terribly dissimilar, so the crossover makes sense to me. No news on whether this will make it to market, but we reached out to Yamaha to see about procuring a device to try out. Stay tuned.


That's not the only bike Yamaha brought to the show though, there was also a very special monstrosity that they're calling the Y-01W AWD. This drop-and-aero bar two wheel drive fat tire inverted fork rack-equipped dropper post e-bike is truly a sight to behold, and probably gets you to your coffee outside meetup faster than anyone else.

photo

While the steering damper is quite intriguing, and the all-terrain commuter bike is sure to take the market by storm, there's one other invention in the Yamaha booth that really has my heart: the Rock On Me rideable music machine.

photo

Upon further investigation, I fear the speaker stack in the undercarriage is actually just some jingle bells, but in my mind they're powerful speakers that blast you with music as you rock back and forth. Make that in an adult size and you have at least one customer right here.


That's all for now, thank you for tuning into the first episode of Dario's Online Miscellanea Hour.

47 Comments
  • 37 0
 Let's hear about the KYB fork and shock.
  • 4 0
 Straight up! Last time we saw one was the Honda project
  • 1 0
 Definitely interested what's inside
  • 36 3
 The main research we need right now, is how to stop all this "progress" in the bike industry!
  • 22 0
 They can research whatever they want, we need to teach people not to buy useless stuff...
  • 15 0
 these bikes are nuts
low top tube gravel bike with drop bars+integrated tri bar addons with a gold upside down KYB suspension fork and wireless drivetrain with integrated racks and lots of build in lights? is that a dynamo hub on an e bike? I cannot think of a single use for this bike, yet i sort of want one for some sick twisted reason. paint job on the MTB is, uh, bold?
  • 7 0
 It's all wheel drive (2nd motor)
  • 2 0
 @steflund: crazy
  • 2 0
 It looks like something Batman would ride!
  • 1 1
 This thing would absolutely set fire road climb speed records
  • 1 0
 @charmingbob: looks like something the Joker would give the finger to.
  • 1 0
 @charmingbob: Then I want to be Batman!
  • 6 0
 There's also a prototype KYB single crown inverted fork and coil that looks to be designed for MTBs/E-MTBs.

Also the motor design is pretty wild. global.yamaha-motor.com/showroom/event/japan-mobilityshow-2023/ypj
[Reply]
  • 15 8
 Stick to motorcycles Yamaha
  • 14 0
 And drums, guitars, pianos, and boats, and snow mobiles, and jet skis, and delay pedals.

Pretty crazy portfolio, really.

My partner has a Yamaha system on her e-bike and it’s pretty good!
  • 2 0
 @pmhobson: they are out of the snowmobile game
  • 2 0
 @pmhobson: fishing reels!
  • 3 1
 @MarioandKristie: hmm. Their (US) website says otherwise (2024 models on display).

In any case, the point that their breadth of products is astounding (considering their quality too) still stands.

Seriously: if you want to get into drums, a Yamaha Stage Custom is *still* like $650 for the shells and they are great.
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: agreed.
  • 10 3
 kill it with fire
  • 6 0
 Before it starts laying eggs, it's the only way to be sure.
  • 1 0
 @skylanebike: Side note, I hear Ridley Scott is giving Fede Álvarez’s Aliens film three thumbs up. Sounds awesome.
  • 5 3
 Steering dampers have been used in moto for a LONG time and those dampers really do work wonders. I understand people are upset about more "innovation" but this is a legitimately decent product if it works well and as intended.
  • 2 0
 And amp linkage works great on planes,anti lock brakes are great on cars and so on. Comparing apples to oranges isn't an argument
  • 1 0
 @lenniDK: This is the same kind of pushback bicycle suspension of any sort received back in the 90s.
  • 6 0
 Seems a bit early for April Fools.
  • 1 0
 Stole my joke
  • 5 0
 I'm just waiting for the hands-free innovation.
  • 5 0
 Motocross, not motorcross!
  • 5 0
 The Y-01W AWD looks like chat gpt made it
  • 5 0
 > Akira gravel bike isnt real

**** akira gravel bike ****
  • 2 0
 That 2nd 'bike', that unholy accumulation of things, is the one case where cable tourism makes sense. And of course, it's not there. I am offended in the most confusing way.
  • 2 0
 I would like to know:
1. More about KYB's mountain bike forks.
2. How much Yamaha is paying for this much front page placement.
  • 1 1
 that’s so Yamaha, it’ll ride really nice, but the middle ground between that bike and current enduro bikes worries me, do we really want our mountain bikes to turn into electric motorbikes?
  • 1 1
 Meanwhile the header article on Escape Collective is about reducing our footprint from needless "advancements" in the industry and turning to more sustainable ways to produce the products that drive our hobbies.
  • 3 0
 Just here for the KYB suspension...
  • 3 0
 Hurray, more electronics for stupid useless stuff for most people!
  • 2 0
 So that's power steering, automatic shifting and ABS. Were not that far off driverless ebikes are we.
  • 3 1
 It's too early for April 1st...
  • 1 0
 Steering damper is interesting. The e-gravel bike may be the most hideous bike I've ever seen.
  • 1 0
 Can’t wait to see these being ridden around my local town by people riding to job centres.
  • 3 0
 Belongs on Pinkmoto.com
  • 3 0
 I just want the KYB
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to see the price on this.
  • 1 0
 just came for the inverted forks...
  • 1 0
 That "gravel" bike is one of the worst things I've ever seen.
  • 2 1
 On the contrary, it’s amazing. I’d ride it. why not? Life’s too short to be core and shit.





