Yamaha Teases Electromagnetic Steering Damper

Essentially this would be the device installed, with the "shaft" representing the steer tube of the fork.





All packaged in that little doodad under the stem. Pardon the potato photo quality here.

Last week was the opening of 2023's Japan Mobility Show, a showcase of novel and futuristic mobility concepts that may or may not see production down the line. Though the potential reality of these designs is uncertain, the concepts behind them are quite real, so there are always interesting morsels to pull out of the displays. Amongst the utopian array of motorcycles, electric cars, and e-bikes, Yamaha's Y-00Z MTB looks fairly close to a real-life concept, albeit probably still far from production.The feature that stood out to me on the Y-00Z is the steering damper. In their literature for the event, Yamaha refers to this as an "Electric Power Steering system," and it utilizes a device called a magnetostrictive torque sensor. Magnetostriction is a very cool principle within physics, and is a property of magnetic materials by which they can slightly change shape due to variances in the applied magnetic field. The results of this change are highly accurate, repeatable, and can be done without direct contact. The principle is absolutely position sensitive, and theoretically has no wear on the magnetic element. The only active part is that which generates the electric signal, making for a relatively simple object compared to some mechanical solutions to the same problem.Yamaha already employs this in some of their motocross and superbikes, fitting the system to a couple YZ450F and YZ250F motocross bikes. The theories behind the handling of a fully-powered moto and those of a powerful eMTB aren't terribly dissimilar, so the crossover makes sense to me. No news on whether this will make it to market, but we reached out to Yamaha to see about procuring a device to try out. Stay tuned.That's not the only bike Yamaha brought to the show though, there was also a very special monstrosity that they're calling the Y-01W AWD. This drop-and-aero bar two wheel drive fat tire inverted fork rack-equipped dropper post e-bike is truly a sight to behold, and probably gets you to yourmeetup faster than anyone else.While the steering damper is quite intriguing, and the all-terrain commuter bike is sure to take the market by storm, there's one other invention in the Yamaha booth that really has my heart: the Rock On Me rideable music machine.Upon further investigation, I fear the speaker stack in the undercarriage is actually just some jingle bells, but in my mind they're powerful speakers that blast you with music as you rock back and forth. Make that in an adult size and you have at least one customer right here.That's all for now, thank you for tuning into the first episode of Dario's Online Miscellanea Hour.