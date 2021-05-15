Yana Belomoina Out of Racing in Nove Mesto After Being Diagnosed with Kidney Stones

Yana Belomoina will not start tomorrow in the WorldCup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.



Since last week Yana had been suffering from severe pain, which after admission and examination to the Hospital in Nove Mesto turned out to be caused by kidney stones. Yana is now waiting for the kidney stones to leave her body Naturally.



Giving the body rest in this process is important. We hope that Yana recovers Quickly and Well and is pain-free. — Team CST PostNL Bafang MTB