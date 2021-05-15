Yana Belomoina Out of Racing in Nove Mesto After Being Diagnosed with Kidney Stones

May 15, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Yana Belomoina catching air and closes out the podium after a strong ride.

Yana Belomoina has announced on social media she will be missing the rest of the racing in Nove Mesto after being diagnosed with Kidney Stones.

Yana's team CST PostNL Bafang made the announcement after she had been suffering from severe pain following the World Cup in Albstadt last weekend. After being examined in hospital, they found the cause of the pain was kidney stones. Yana and the CST PostNL Bafang team have decided to sit out the second round of the XC World Cup.

bigquotesYana Belomoina will not start tomorrow in the WorldCup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

Since last week Yana had been suffering from severe pain, which after admission and examination to the Hospital in Nove Mesto turned out to be caused by kidney stones. Yana is now waiting for the kidney stones to leave her body Naturally.

Giving the body rest in this process is important. We hope that Yana recovers Quickly and Well and is pain-free. Team CST PostNL Bafang MTB


We're wishing Yana a speedy recovery and hope to see her back racing soon.

