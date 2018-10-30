VIDEOS

Video: Slaying Street, Park & Dirt

Oct 30, 2018
by Yannick Romswinckel  
Yannick Romswinckel - Nookie Bikes 2018

by yannickromswinckel
In June UK based brand Nookie Biked sent me a bike with their brand new “Sniper” alloy-frame, just days before I hopped on a plane to Canada.

I had two weeks time to shred the new bike while performing shows every day with my dirt-jump friends from Team Airtime. When we weren’t riding shows in the Nova Scotia Bank Centre, we rode street spots and skateparks all around Halifax. It was great to visit Canada and explore its east a little bit with the bike!

Flairing the quarter in Halifax

Back at home in Germany me and my friends kept on collecting footage for the edit. We shot clips in Gernsheim at the Springfield jumps and filmed at my home spot Bembelbahn. We completely rebuilt and changed our spot in order to hold our annual event the Vollgas Jam. Lines were changed, reshaped and wooden kickers were built. After the event that took place on September 22nd, I was able to film the last clips that completed the video on our new jumps.

My Homespot the so called Bembelbahn
My home spot the Bembelbahn in southern Hessia, Germany. It took us about one month to get everything in shape for the Vollgas Jam VII event.

Superman during a Team Airtime Show in Halifax
As well as pulling a superman for the crowd! Thank you for reading and viewing this blog.

Ride on! Yannick.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Awesome video! Riding, editing, traveling, hosting a contest... Yannick just knows how to do it right!
  • + 1
 Good song, but nothing beats the pure sound of those tires on the dirt and wood

