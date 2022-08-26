Yes, Electric Dirt Jump Bikes Actually Exist

Aug 26, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

I can honestly say that I've never thought that my dirt jumper needed an electric motor. Hell, it barely needs a chain. Onyx, a California-based company that go their start making electric mopeds inspired by cafe racers, think differently. They've launched two motorized dirt jumpers that they're billing as “all-terrain hyper slayers.” The hyperbole is extra thick with this launch – the bikes are also claimed to allow riders to “hit the biggest jumps in the park and tame the most challenging urban obstacles without breaking a sweat.” However, sweating will likely occur if you need to lift the bike over a fence to get into a spot, or to evade an over-eager security guard – the bikes weigh around 40 pounds.

The bikes even have S.W.A.T., but it's not for storing tools inside the frame à la Specialized. Instead, that acronym means Smooth Weld Additive Technology - Onyx are using an additive welding process that gives the aluminum frame an extra smooth look, without the visible beads around joints that comes from traditional welding.

There are two different models, one with a 500 Wh battery and an Onyx-labeled mid drive motor that has a pre-sale price of $1,999, and the other, the LZR Pro, which has a 900 Wh battery and a Bafang motor that's priced at $2,799 USD.


LEDs indicate the pedal assist mode and the battery level.

It's hard to argue against the simplicity of a dirt jumper. Take a singlespeed hardtail frame, add some 26” wheels, one brake, maybe a suspension fork to help with botched landings, and you have the recipe for endless good times at the pump track, dirt jumps, or skate park. There's minimal maintenance required, and no need to worry about getting upgrade anxiety whenever some new 13-speed drivetrain or fancy shock gets released.

Arguing against the need for a motorized dirt jumper? That's easy. There are already way too many one-wheelers trying to make their way around pump tracks – the last thing the world needs is another motorized contraption zipping around what should be an accessible area for riders of all abilities. The same goes for dirt jumps – I can already picture the case marks when little Billy realizes that it's a lot harder to get enough air to make it to the landing on a 40 pound bike, motor or not.

What about the concept that this could be some sort of adventure commuter, a bike that you can hit urban features with on on your way to work? Unless your commute is only a block or two, or you really, really like pedaling standing up, I don't really see that as a viable option.

Who knows, though, I've been wrong plenty of times before. Maybe there's a whole cadre of retired dirt jumpers that have been dreaming of the day they wouldn't need to pedal the hundred yards or so back to the top of a jump line.


The future hurts my brain.


Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Opinion


69 Comments

  • 84 0
 My entire weekend has been ruined. Thank you for that.
  • 3 1
 Same
  • 3 0
 here too
  • 38 0
 Well, I'm sure the comments here are going to be nothing but positive.
  • 6 0
 @bigtim I agree 100%!
  • 4 0
 its probably like a scooter... "fun" but don't ever f***ing let anyone see you taking one for a rip.
  • 26 0
 Given the state of the world, I figured I'd see manmade horrors beyond my comprehension in my lifetime, but I didn't think it'd be so soon
  • 12 0
 Martin Söderström retires because of this I bet
  • 11 1
 In the words of my lovely old Granny "What a load of old shite"
  • 8 1
 if you think this is ridicules, wait a month until a bunch of the big brands announce all their 2023 dirt jumpers are turning to 27.5 because they don't want to make 26" wheels anymore. Cringe age for MTB.
  • 6 0
 i dont think big brands will annouce any dirt jumpers
  • 7 0
 Everyone's worried about E-bikes but I'm over here waiting for an O-torcycle, a 200lb dirt bike with the engine removed, so I can pedal it around and get a real workout.
  • 1 0
 Got an email from this manufacturer saying they've already planned a 2023 launch: pumptrack specific e-bikes, meant to be ridden chainless. Heard the battery seldom needs to be recharged. Aint that an awesome innovation?
  • 8 0
 I threw up a little
  • 5 0
 Even if there is justification for this.... 500Wh and 900Wh batteries? Is someone taking their dirt jumper on an 80 mile ride?
  • 1 4
 For all ebikes , the bigger the motor and battery the better.
  • 5 0
 Out of all of the benefits for using an e-bike, essentially none of them apply to a dirtjumper. This is the product nobody asked for.
  • 1 0
 Well, you do see most DJ riders pushing their bikes back up to the roll-in for another session.
I could also see them using a "thrust" button to gain speed between hits, to prevent risk of slipping a pedal while cranking. But it does not excuse the god awful appearance of this bike and size of the battery.
  • 2 0
 My have been said previously in the comments, but I can 100% see why the 'riders' in this ad/article never revealed their names or face (kept the helmets on). Onyx....I don't wish ill will on small companies as a habit, but I hope you don't sell a single one of these abominations and waste of resources.
  • 1 0
 Don't know what to make of this... will the extra power help launch off jumps or will the weight make it suck in the air? If the former, seems like it would be pointless in parks with jumps spaced for normal bikes at normal pedal/pump speeds.
  • 1 0
 There is a potential for a bike like this for trying things impossible to do without a pedal assist: jumping a set of dirt jumps backwards or hitting gaps with an uphill approach (stairgaps up stairs). For any serious dirt jumping it's a huge no-no. Tailwhips are going to be difficult to initiate/stop because of the mass of the battery. Current dj bikes weight between 10 and 12 kgs and here we're looking at 18 kgs.
  • 1 0
 The broiest Broped.

But if you’re just riding dirt jump trails-fine by me and looks fun.

My main beef with Bropeds is they endanger access that mountain biker advocacy groups have fought for. In particular, some areas clearly don’t allow motorized access. Please (PLEASE!!) don’t ride your Bropeds where you could jeopardize access for all of us.

If you’re riding 2 tracks to hunt, riding where they’re allowed, commuting to work etc. have at it.
  • 1 0
 I realize this post is pitched so that all of the comments are gonna hate on it, but re: 2nd to last paragraph; all one would need is a really long dropper post? Then bam, urban assault commute would be sick!

No I'm not kidding and I'm sure all of you will probably think I'm an idiot for saying this, but tell me your reasons why riding to the store on this thing would not be fun? (and am i going to be put in Pinkbike comment section jail for this opinion???)
  • 4 0
 Someone has never been around a pump track in their life
  • 2 0
 If I'm reading the jersey right and it says "Not For Everyone", then I would assume these guys know how controversial these bikes are going to be to many other riders.
  • 12 0
 They're also wearing full faces, polarized lenses, and long sleeves to show absolutely zero identifying marks, just in case their friends find out they ride e-dirt jumpers.
  • 4 0
 Good move on the full face, hide your identity
  • 5 3
 If you're going to photoshop a superman, at least make it look half real. We aren't as dumb as we look.
  • 6 0
 It's real - you can see it in the promo vid. The rider definitely blows off a pedal on the landing, though, at 00:30.
  • 13 0
 We're not as dumb as we look. We're dumberer
  • 1 2
 @mikekazimer: holy smokes, good eye!
  • 1 0
 I have a dirt jumper and an ebike....which I don't like to admit. The fact that I could have both in one bike is truly appalling to me, humanity has lost it all.
  • 2 0
 For those that say: Pumping is hard work, and My 24lbs DJ bike is too light.
  • 1 0
 Nice name though! Luckily there isn't already a company in the MTB world named Onyx. Imagine if they made something like hubs then you'd have a real awkward situation huh
  • 1 0
 I can't wait for mine. If I get my pre-order in, I will celebrate by leaving work early, heading down to Safeway, and practicing my bunny-hops with their shopping carts.
  • 2 0
 Time to reach for the popcorn and await the fury Smile
  • 2 0
 Time to upgrade the squirrel catchers
  • 2 0
 human race deserves to be extinct for its stupidity
  • 3 0
 The real Friday Fail
  • 5 3
 So sick! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 1 3
 I'm with most, kind of ridiculous. But...

What if you have property with limited space for a run in? There's potential to be able to cram some jumps on your property and have a boost into them without having to build anything dedicated to a roll in? One thought, and about the only thing I could see this being useful for.
  • 1 0
 We can expect WW3 very soon and the coming of Christ is just around the corner no doubt.
  • 1 0
 That 40lbs is gonna be real fun when don’t land a trick and the bike lands on you
  • 2 0
 My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined.
  • 1 0
 Pushing up to the top is one of the best parts though! You feel like you actually earned the lap!
  • 1 0
 Is that sheep hills? California

If it is it’s probably got a Bmx background
  • 1 0
 These comments are going to be AWESOME!!
  • 2 0
 dumb
  • 1 0
 I'm emotionally scarred after seeing this.
  • 1 0
 Who thought this was a good idea??
  • 2 1
 All Ebikes are dirt jumpers. Change my mind
  • 2 0
 E-bikes are a fad...
  • 1 0
 Checks calendar. August 26!?
  • 2 0
 ew what shiz it next
  • 1 0
 Guess that’s one way to win pump track race
  • 1 0
 I'm out here waiting for the E-Mountain Unicycle
  • 1 0
 good luck selling that in large amounts.
  • 1 0
 Martin Sooderstrom saw this and just went "ah f*#k this, I'm out!"
  • 1 0
 thank god, this should make the pump tracks manageable now!
  • 1 0
 Burn it before it lays egg's.
  • 1 0
 insert face palm emoji
  • 1 0
 looks durable
  • 2 2
 May be good for jump starts however!
  • 1 0
 This is stupid.
  • 1 0
 God help us all
  • 1 0
 The failure is complete
  • 1 0
 when will the pain stop
  • 1 0
 Why?
  • 1 1
 Fun sucks!!!





