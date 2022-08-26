Yes, Electric Dirt Jump Bikes Actually Exist

I can honestly say that I've never thought that my dirt jumper needed an electric motor. Hell, it barely needs a chain. Onyx
, a California-based company that go their start making electric mopeds inspired by cafe racers, think differently. They've launched two motorized dirt jumpers that they're billing as “all-terrain hyper slayers.” The hyperbole is extra thick with this launch – the bikes are also claimed to allow riders to “hit the biggest jumps in the park and tame the most challenging urban obstacles without breaking a sweat.” However, sweating will likely occur if you need to lift the bike over a fence to get into a spot, or to evade an over-eager security guard – the bikes weigh around 40 pounds.
The bikes even have S.W.A.T., but it's not for storing tools inside the frame à la Specialized. Instead, that acronym means Smooth Weld Additive Technology - Onyx are using an additive welding process that gives the aluminum frame an extra smooth look, without the visible beads around joints that comes from traditional welding.
There are two different models, one with a 500 Wh battery and an Onyx-labeled mid drive motor that has a pre-sale price of $1,999, and the other, the LZR Pro, which has a 900 Wh battery and a Bafang motor that's priced at $2,799 USD.
It's hard to argue against the simplicity of a dirt jumper. Take a singlespeed hardtail frame, add some 26” wheels, one brake, maybe a suspension fork to help with botched landings, and you have the recipe for endless good times at the pump track, dirt jumps, or skate park. There's minimal maintenance required, and no need to worry about getting upgrade anxiety whenever some new 13-speed drivetrain or fancy shock gets released.
Arguing against the need for a motorized dirt jumper? That's easy. There are already way too many one-wheelers
trying to make their way around pump tracks – the last thing the world needs is another motorized contraption zipping around what should be an accessible area for riders of all abilities. The same goes for dirt jumps – I can already picture the case marks when little Billy realizes that it's a lot harder to get enough air to make it to the landing on a 40 pound bike, motor or not.
What about the concept that this could be some sort of adventure commuter, a bike that you can hit urban features with on on your way to work? Unless your commute is only a block or two, or you really, really like pedaling standing up, I don't really see that as a viable option.
Who knows, though, I've been wrong plenty of times before. Maybe there's a whole cadre of retired dirt jumpers that have been dreaming of the day they wouldn't need to pedal the hundred yards or so back to the top of a jump line.
69 Comments
I could also see them using a "thrust" button to gain speed between hits, to prevent risk of slipping a pedal while cranking. But it does not excuse the god awful appearance of this bike and size of the battery.
But if you’re just riding dirt jump trails-fine by me and looks fun.
My main beef with Bropeds is they endanger access that mountain biker advocacy groups have fought for. In particular, some areas clearly don’t allow motorized access. Please (PLEASE!!) don’t ride your Bropeds where you could jeopardize access for all of us.
If you’re riding 2 tracks to hunt, riding where they’re allowed, commuting to work etc. have at it.
No I'm not kidding and I'm sure all of you will probably think I'm an idiot for saying this, but tell me your reasons why riding to the store on this thing would not be fun? (and am i going to be put in Pinkbike comment section jail for this opinion???)
What if you have property with limited space for a run in? There's potential to be able to cram some jumps on your property and have a boost into them without having to build anything dedicated to a roll in? One thought, and about the only thing I could see this being useful for.
If it is it’s probably got a Bmx background