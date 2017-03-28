Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks

What's it like being on a team running the same, or close to the same bike as everyone else on the program? How much of a difference is there between bikes, despite being on the same team? For Cody Kelly and Richie Rude of Yeti Cycles, and Sam Blenkinsop and Joe Smith of Norco Factory Racing, the differences are few and far between, but they each have different riding styles, physiques, and quirks than their team mate that result in some interesting insights on each of their rides. Here's a look at some of those differences between team mates.









Yeti Cycles EWS Team Bikes



The bikes that Richie Rude and Cody Kelly rode this weekend in Rotorua were the slightly smaller travel Yeti SB5c. The 27.5" wheeled bike was chosen over the bigger SB6c for it's more lively demeanor and with the trails not being overly rough or steep in Rotorua, it seemed like a good decision. In regards to their setups, both Cody and Richie run bars on the narrower side (to the general consumer), citing that it's all about having clearance on all trails around the world. Not having to adjust to wider or narrower bars dependant on the situation with the trails they're riding. Cody was actually running 740mm bars last season and finds his current 750mm bars to feel "super wide".



One difference worth noting is that although the team run the same hubs and rims, Cody runs the EX1501 wheelset with the 30mm internal rim width, while Richie has custom built wheels using the same parts that make the EX1501 wheelset, but runs a 32 spoke hub/rim combination and with j-bend spokes, noting that he prefers the flex of this custom wheel over the stock wheelset (which is 28 spoke, straight-pull spokes). The team also runs metallic, non-finned pads in their Saint brakes and they run mechanical gearing—as oppose to Shimano's Di2 option—so that there is the ability for the riders to repair gears in the field.



• Yeti SB5c

• 160/170mm Fox 36

• Fox Float X2 – 127mm travel

• Renthal Bar and Stem

• Shimano Saint brakes

• Fox Transfer Post

• Ergon SME3 saddle

• Shimano XTR Drivetrain

• DT Swiss EX1501 wheelset (custom built variation for Richie)

• Maxxis tires (Shorty/Aggressor combo here)









Richie Rude

Height – 5'10"

Weight – 93kg / 205lbs

Riding Style (according to Cody) – "Richie smash" but try to be smooth



Cody Kelly

Height – 6'1"

Weight – 75kg / 165lbs

Riding Style (according to Richie) – "Dancer"







• Frame Size – Large

• Tire choice/size – Front Maxxis 2.5 shorty DD / 2.3 Aggressor with a slight cut on the rear

• Tire pressures – Front 28psi / Rear 33psi



Suspension

• Travel Front 170mm / Rear 127mm

• Pressures – Front 103psi / Rear 220psi

• Damper settings – Front: 4 Clicks of RAD, Rebound 6

• Rear: HSC 16, LSC 4, HSR 10, LSR 9

• Volume adjustment – 4 front / 4 rear



Cockpit

• Bar height – Stem flipped, slammed, 30mm rise bars

• Roll – Rolled a little forward of his fork / head angle

• Bar width – 750mm

• Stem length – 50mm



• Saddle position – Centred on rails

• Tilt – Quite neutral / level



• Brake lever position – Neutral / average

• Lever throw – Quite a bit of throw and stopping really close to the bars

• Rotor size – 203mm front and 180 rear

• Chainring/Cranks – 34t ring on 170mm cranks





• Frame Size – Large

• Tire choice/size – Front Maxxis 2.5 shorty DD / 2.3 agressor with a slight cut on the rear

• Tire pressures – Front 24psi / Rear 29psi



Suspension

• Travel Front 160mm / Rear 127mm

• Pressures – Front 87psi / Rear 190psi

• Damper settings – Front: HSC 14, LSC 6, Rebound 9

• Rear: HSC 14, LSC 20, HSR 13, LSR 11

• Volume adjustment – 3 front / 4 rear



Cockpit

• Bar height – Stem reg. way up, 2.5mm spacer beneath, 40mm rise bars

• Roll – Rolled a little back from fork / head angle

• Bar width – 750mm

• Stem length – 50mm



• Saddle position – Centred on rails

• Tilt – Quite neutral / level



• Brake lever position – flatter / higher than average

• Lever throw – More throw on front. Rear he has hardly any throw.

• Rotor size – 180mm front and rear

• Chainring/Cranks – 34t ring on 175mm cranks









Any customizations or peculiarities?

• Grip tape on gear shifter and dropper post levers

• Grip flange cut.

• Mud kit decals

• Mega fender for this weekend. And a slightly modified version will be run from now on.

• Little something in the rear.

Any customizations or peculiarities?

Cody runs his front brake lever with a lot of throw (lever is really close to bar at full lock) because he feels like he will go over the bars if he doesn't. The same goes for his rotor size—running the same 180mm front and rear. He feels like he'll throw himself over the bars with more bite from a larger rotor up front compared to whatever is in the rear.













Norco Factory Racing EWS Team Bikes



Like with the Yeti team, the Norco Factory Racing team of Sam Blenkinsop and Joe Smith ran very similar bikes to each other at the EWS in Rotorua. The bike of choice was the recently released Norco Range C7.1 27.5" wheeled bike and while Joe had only spent 3 days on the bike before the event, Blenki had gotten a few more rides in, but still not a lot. Both bikes are almost identical in terms of parts, with the exception being Joe's flat pedals (verse Blenki's clips) and Joe opts for the slightly thinner Deity Waypoint grip, while Sam opts for the slightly larger diameter and cushier mushroom patterned, Deity Knuckledusters.



Joe confesses that he tends to run his tire pressures quite firm on his trail bike, mainly to decrease the risk of getting a flat tire. He also looks for his bike to feel really balanced front to rear, and for the brakes to feel the same in terms of lever position, throw, and bite. While many riders are quite particular about their cockpit setup, Blenki sounds to be incredibly so and he has some pretty interesting ways of setting his lever angles for one – essentially sitting over his rear wheel and reaching his arms straight out to his bars to set the levers position.



The Norco Factory Team bikes are each kitted with the following parts:



• Norco Range C7.1, 27.5" wheels

• 170mm Rockshox Lyrik

• Rockshox Super Deluxe – 160mm travel

• Diety Black Label bars and Copperhead stem

• SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes

• Rockshox Reverb Post

• Deity Speedtrap seat

• SRAM X0 Eagle Drivetrain

• Novatec Diablo wheelset

• Schwalbe Tires (Dirty Dan here)







Sam Blenkinsop

Height – 5'9"

Weight – 79kg / 174lbs

Riding Style (according to Joe) – "Lively. Likes to huck. Lit af.



Joe Smith

Height – 5'8"

Weight – 70kg / 154lbs

Riding Style (according to his mechanic) – Smooth and calculated, but it can get wild







• Frame Size – Large

• Tire choice/size – Schwalbe Dirty Dan Super Gravity 2.35. Squarer cut across profile

• Tire pressures – Front 24psi / Rear 30psi



Suspension

• Travel Front 170mm / Rear 160mm

• Pressures – Front 85psi / Rear 165psi

• Damper settings – Front: 3 from open / Rebound: Whatever feels good

• Rear: Rebound 5 from open

• Volume adjustment – 4 front / max in rear



Cockpit

• Bar height – 15mm of spacers under stem, 25mm rise bars (the size large has a stack of 612mm)

• Roll – Pretty equal to fork angle

• Bar width – 775mm

• Stem length – 65mm



• Frame Size – Large

• Tire choice/size – Schwalbe Dirty Dan Super Gravity 2.35. Rounder cut to front, squarer cut in rear

• Tire pressures – Front 26psi / Rear 32psi



Suspension

• Travel Front 170mm / Rear 160mm

• Pressures – Front 75psi / Rear 165psi

• Damper settings – Front: LSC 13 from closed / Rebound: 6 from closed

• Rear: Rebound 2 from closed

• Volume adjustment – 3.5 front / 3.5 rear



Cockpit

• Bar height – 25mm of spacers under stem, 25mm rise bars (the size medium has a stack of 603mm)

• Roll – Little back from fork angle

• Bar width – 780mm

• Stem length – 50mm



