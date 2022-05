Yeti & Shimano Launch EP Racing Team with Mick Hannah & Keegan Wright

We’ve raced nearly every mountain bike discipline over the years and the timing is right to compete in e-MTB racing. Our launch of the 160e established the foundation for making the best e-MTB race bike on the market and having raced with Shimano for over thirty years, we know they can deliver products that make our racers go faster. — Yeti CEO, Chris Conroy

We found out last year that Enduro e-MTB racing isn’t just Enduro with a motor. The new e-MTB team program has been built to compete for wins, so it was key that we partner with Shimano so we can provide racing-based feedback to push the development forward. — Damion Smith, Sports Marketing Manager for Yeti Cycles

Yeti’s history of racing success and top end rider feedback is critical for us to develop the best e-MTB drive-unit in the world. There was no question that a Yeti / Shimano team would provide the best of both worlds. — Joe Lawwill, Shimano MTB Sports Marketing Manager

I’m excited and feeling a fresh boost of motivation to be learning something new and getting involved in the development of e-bikes and e-bike racing! It's also a great honour to be representing Yeti Cycles. They have such a rich history in MTB and I'm excited to become a part of that story. — Mick Hannah

I’m absolutely stoked to be joining the Yeti family and going into the 2022 season with a solid crew and amazing team. I’m looking forward to being a part of such a sick set up and can’t wait to get it going. Yewwww! — Keegan Wright

Yeti has announced the formation of its new Yeti Shimano EP Racing team to take part in the EWS-E Series.The new team consists of Mick Hannah and Keegan Wright who had previously announced signing with Yeti but now it has been revealed that they will be racing the EWS-E stories in 2022. Last season Yeti fielded Jared Graves, Shawn Neer and Jubal Davis onboard the 160e at a few EWS-E event with this year seeing a full factory setup for the eMTB race season.The team kicks off the season at the first round of the EWS-E next week in the Tweed Valley with longtime Yeti mechanic Mark Hild assisting the team alongside Shimano’s engineering team.