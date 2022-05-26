Yeti & Shimano Launch EP Racing Team with Mick Hannah & Keegan Wright

May 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Yeti has announced the formation of its new Yeti Shimano EP Racing team to take part in the EWS-E Series.

The new team consists of Mick Hannah and Keegan Wright who had previously announced signing with Yeti but now it has been revealed that they will be racing the EWS-E stories in 2022. Last season Yeti fielded Jared Graves, Shawn Neer and Jubal Davis onboard the 160e at a few EWS-E event with this year seeing a full factory setup for the eMTB race season.

bigquotesWe’ve raced nearly every mountain bike discipline over the years and the timing is right to compete in e-MTB racing. Our launch of the 160e established the foundation for making the best e-MTB race bike on the market and having raced with Shimano for over thirty years, we know they can deliver products that make our racers go faster. Yeti CEO, Chris Conroy

bigquotesWe found out last year that Enduro e-MTB racing isn’t just Enduro with a motor. The new e-MTB team program has been built to compete for wins, so it was key that we partner with Shimano so we can provide racing-based feedback to push the development forward. Damion Smith, Sports Marketing Manager for Yeti Cycles

bigquotesYeti’s history of racing success and top end rider feedback is critical for us to develop the best e-MTB drive-unit in the world. There was no question that a Yeti / Shimano team would provide the best of both worlds. Joe Lawwill, Shimano MTB Sports Marketing Manager

bigquotesI’m excited and feeling a fresh boost of motivation to be learning something new and getting involved in the development of e-bikes and e-bike racing! It's also a great honour to be representing Yeti Cycles. They have such a rich history in MTB and I'm excited to become a part of that story. Mick Hannah

bigquotesI’m absolutely stoked to be joining the Yeti family and going into the 2022 season with a solid crew and amazing team. I’m looking forward to being a part of such a sick set up and can’t wait to get it going. Yewwww! Keegan Wright

The team kicks off the season at the first round of the EWS-E next week in the Tweed Valley with longtime Yeti mechanic Mark Hild assisting the team alongside Shimano’s engineering team.

Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Racing Rumours Shimano Yeti Keegan Wright Mick Hannah


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 I’m happy to see Mik on a yeti.
  • 1 0
 Sick!
  • 1 0
 mick!
  • 1 0
 Cool?





