Video: 'Ride It Out' Features Yeti Cycles 160E

Mar 21, 2023
by Silverfish UK  


Can you feel it? That quiet optimism.
A lightening of the dark. A thawing of frozen ground.
It refuses to stop. Like electricity charging through our veins.

Driven by the thrill of the chase, we keep moving forward.
Those efforts on the darkest of days, soon to be rewarded.
One more up. One more down. It's coming. Can you feel it?

Silverfish and Yeti Cycles UK proudly present ‘Ride It Out.’ With the smell of spring in the air, this short film starring Kester McQueen riding the Yeti Cycles 160E, looks to celebrate the beauty, challenge, and numerous rewards of riding through the UK winter.


In development for over half a decade, the 160E was Yeti Cycles' most ambitious project to date. An e-MTB specifically designed for the demands of racing. However, for many, riding an e-MTB presents not only the opportunity to go faster between the tapes, but to also overcome challenges, chase down goals and explore further afield than ever before.

So, it wasn’t quite as simple as slapping a motor on and calling it good. That would have been easier, but it wouldn't have allowed Yeti to create a bike that addresses the unique challenges and opportunities an e-MTB presents.



Winner of E-Mountainbike Magazine's ‘2022 Best e-MTB’ award, the 160E features a Shimano EP8 motor and the all-new Sixfinity™ suspension platform. This beautifully designed and engineered e-MTB is available now from Yeti Cycles' stockists across the UK and Europe. Head to silverfish-uk.com to find out more.

Want to know more about how the 160E was developed? Get your fill with Yeti’s The Learning Episode 1.



RIDE IT OUT CREDITS
Bike: Yeti Cycles 160E T-Series T1
Rider: Kester McQueen
Helmet: 100% Altec
Shoes: Ride Concepts Hellion Elite
Camera: James Joseph & Sam Lawson
Edit: Kester McQueen
Photography: Declan Lepage
Producers: Stock & Bokeh
Presented By: Silverfish | Yeti Cycles UK




15 Comments

  • 13 3
 How has this bypassed the ebike filter?!
  • 6 10
flag p0rtal00 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Linc: Ya aware you didn't have to click on it right? I am kind've assuming that you ain't got someone with a gun to your head.
  • 8 2
 @brianpark - Please tag, bag, & dispose of this eWaste. Thank you, people who ride actual bicycles.
  • 2 0
 Yet another PB Moped Filter FAIL.
  • 9 0
 I can already smell the $20000 bikes equipped with the new SRAM transmissions
  • 9 4
 $29,999 including a full rack of new teeth
  • 5 0
 I don’t feel anything.
  • 2 1
 Hahahaha
  • 1 1
 Sixfinity™, AKA "we couldn't fit our last gimmicky point-of-difference suspension design onto an ebike so we needed to come up with a new gimmicky point of difference".
  • 1 0
 there was some solid riding in this but don't get why they chose to make it 50% shaky cam of random shit to intense music
  • 4 4
 Yeti, this one was really good, but you need to come out with a lightweight ebike please!
  • 1 0
 ok if no ones gonna say it, I will .... YETEEEEE
  • 1 0
 Really puts the E in dEntist.
  • 1 0
 160e is dope
  • 1 0
 Dentists Rejoice





