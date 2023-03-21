Video: 'Ride It Out' Features Yeti Cycles 160E

Can you feel it? That quiet optimism.

A lightening of the dark. A thawing of frozen ground.

It refuses to stop. Like electricity charging through our veins.



Driven by the thrill of the chase, we keep moving forward.

Those efforts on the darkest of days, soon to be rewarded.

One more up. One more down. It's coming. Can you feel it?

RIDE IT OUT CREDITS

Bike: Yeti Cycles 160E T-Series T1

Rider: Kester McQueen

Helmet: 100% Altec

Shoes: Ride Concepts Hellion Elite

Camera: James Joseph & Sam Lawson

Edit: Kester McQueen

Photography: Declan Lepage

Producers: Stock & Bokeh

Presented By: Silverfish | Yeti Cycles UK