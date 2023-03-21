Video: 'Ride It Out' Features Yeti Cycles 160E

Can you feel it? That quiet optimism.
A lightening of the dark. A thawing of frozen ground.
It refuses to stop. Like electricity charging through our veins.
Driven by the thrill of the chase, we keep moving forward.
Those efforts on the darkest of days, soon to be rewarded.
One more up. One more down. It's coming. Can you feel it?
Silverfish and Yeti Cycles UK proudly present ‘Ride It Out.’ With the smell of spring in the air, this short film starring Kester McQueen riding the Yeti Cycles 160E, looks to celebrate the beauty, challenge, and numerous rewards of riding through the UK winter.
In development for over half a decade, the 160E was Yeti Cycles' most ambitious project to date. An e-MTB specifically designed for the demands of racing. However, for many, riding an e-MTB presents not only the opportunity to go faster between the tapes, but to also overcome challenges, chase down goals and explore further afield than ever before.
So, it wasn’t quite as simple as slapping a motor on and calling it good. That would have been easier, but it wouldn't have allowed Yeti to create a bike that addresses the unique challenges and opportunities an e-MTB presents.
Winner of E-Mountainbike Magazine's ‘2022 Best e-MTB’ award, the 160E features a Shimano EP8 motor and the all-new Sixfinity™ suspension platform. This beautifully designed and engineered e-MTB is available now from Yeti Cycles' stockists across the UK and Europe. Head to silverfish-uk.com
to find out more.
Want to know more about how the 160E was developed? Get your fill with Yeti’s The Learning Episode 1.
RIDE IT OUT CREDITS
Bike: Yeti Cycles 160E T-Series T1
Rider: Kester McQueen
Helmet: 100% Altec
Shoes: Ride Concepts Hellion Elite
Camera: James Joseph & Sam Lawson
Edit: Kester McQueen
Photography: Declan Lepage
Producers: Stock & Bokeh
Presented By: Silverfish | Yeti Cycles UK
