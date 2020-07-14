Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing

Jul 14, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


After over 1,000 people signed a petition on Change.org asking Yeti Cycles to end the use of the term 'Tribe' in their marketing and to change the name of all the "Yeti Tribe Gatherings", Yeti Cycles announced today that they will cease using the term.


bigquotesWhen Yeti Cycles started thirty-five years ago, the founders felt strongly about building a community that was founded on racing and the belief that mountain bikes make us better people. We shared this with our friends at the races, at festivals and ultimately at Yeti Tribe Gatherings, where hundreds gather each year to ride epic trails, and enjoy the camaraderie of post ride beers and stories together.

We’ve referred to this crew as the Yeti Tribe – a community of people who love to ride mountain bikes. The notion of tribe was appealing to us because it was community-centric, familial, and had strong social values.

Recently, we’ve learned our use of the term “Tribe” can be offensive to indigenous people, due to the violent history they have endured in the United States.  The word “Tribe” is a colonial construct that was used to marginalize Native Americans and its continued use by non-indigenous people fails to accurately recognize their history and unique status as Tribal Nations.

After discussion with members of the indigenous community, studying accurate representations of our shared history, and reflecting on our values as a company, Yeti Cycles has decided we will no longer use the term “Tribe” in our marketing.

The community we have built will move forward and thrive. Yeti Gatherings will continue to be our most valued events of the year. We have walked away from a word, but the soul of our community remains intact. We ask you all to join us in embracing this change.

Thanks to the mountain bike community for your guidance and especially to the members of the indigenous community for educating us on this issue.

See you on the trail.

Chris + Hoog


Posted In:
Industry News Yeti


108 Comments

  • 101 6
 I mean, dental convention or bar association meeting really is more fitting, so I guess I get the move.
  • 34 0
 Some of us Yeti owners merely identify as dentists or lawyers.

In reality, my ~$10k SB130 build was funded by money saved during an eight month long deployment. In a roundabout way, my Yeti was funded by your tax dollars. So thanks!
  • 9 7
 @TheStabbyCyclist: Thanks for your service Stabby and enjoy your bike while you shred past the haters talking shit on your sweet ride.
  • 13 1
 @TheStabbyCyclist: The fact that money went to a bike, any bike, and NOT to V6 Camaro or Mustang with an insanely high APR, already shows your charecter and williness to swim against the tide when necessary.

CO are you reading this? THIS is what promotable material looks like.
  • 7 0
 Yeti's narrowed the new name list down to:
Yeti Associates Inc, The Yeti Group, Yeti Consultancy Team LLC and...Yeti, Yeti & Yeti.
  • 1 12
flag lalientoxc (15 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Don’t forget white supremacy Sunday workship and and burning cross week bc y’all wanna enjoy the outdoors also
  • 95 19
 It turns out Yeti’s frames aren’t the only things that crack under pressure!
  • 4 2
 Pffffff hahaha
  • 4 2
 lol
  • 4 0
 Were they really under pressure over this? Seems like the solution to an issue that didn’t really exist.

Society:

Yeti: we are going to stop using the term “tribe” in our marketing.

Society: ...
  • 1 0
 @TheR: Past article on the subject (not here) stated it been an on going complaint from a very small group.
  • 64 8
 Just wait until the Yetis start getting offended.
  • 7 2
 That's funny and TRUE.
  • 18 20
 we live in a crazy world...we cannot think or say what we want!
  • 13 0
 this would be abominable.
  • 2 3
 @audric: Upvoted
  • 3 0
 Les't just sasquatch this beef now.
  • 3 0
 @audric: of course you can think and say what you want. And others can think and say what they want about what you think and say....perhaps making you think a little more about what you think and say.
  • 80 45
 aaaaaaaaaaand this has gotten ridiculous.
  • 22 86
flag thedelisultan (42 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 aaaaaaaaaaaand i bet your white, check your privileged
  • 21 21
 What about the 1,000's of people who would have signed a petition for them to keep the term "Tribe". Just because 1,000 people sign a meaningless petition does not mean it's the majority of peoples opinions. This looks bad on Yeti.
  • 21 10
 @foshizz: and I'm willing to bet nobody actually belonging to any current "tribe" signed that crap. It's generally the usual über woke types getting offended on behalf of others
  • 20 23
 Oh we’re sorry we didn’t know that after being bullied and stereotyped after the white man came and massacre indigenous people we had to also collaborate with your marketing and suck it up. White people not only Americans but also Canadians use indigenous pejorative names to sale and as mascots for teams m. I hope the Sooner, Redskins, the Indians and all of the rest also change their names!! If you’re not Indigenous this shouldn’t be non of your consort.
  • 10 6
 @foshizz: There was a petition to keep 'Tribe' circulating, guess they "didn't" see it....
  • 11 5
 @thedelisultan: Please tell me how this is relevant. That fact people are white automatically means they are racist and privileged? People need to pull their heads out of their asses, and be proud of who they are, and where they come from. Stop letting other people dictate how you are supposed to feel about that.
  • 4 5
 @lalientoxc: ok dude.
Now, unless you're being ironic, what has that anything to do with the use of a generic word in a marketing campaign?
  • 4 3
 @lalientoxc: If the reason Yeti chose tribe was based on the indigenous people of America, then I agree. But human kind have been in tribes since the inception of community starting with the caveman, it's a concept that goes beyond one race. Again I understand the nations in question have been ravaged by the current occupiers on their land but some words are a bit more wide reaching.
  • 4 2
 @lalientoxc: but how does this refer to the term "tribe". In fact there are many tribes in Africa, and South America and Oceania. So how does this term become exclusively derogatory towards indigenous people of North America?
  • 5 2
 @Mjwilson82: humans in general are tribal in nature. This current climate definitely shows it.
  • 4 2
 @Arierep: I think the point is that the word is generic to some people and not so generic to others. If it makes some marginalized group uncomfortable, why not change it?
  • 5 1
 @sspiff: So then what your saying is we need to contact the Hip-hop group, "A tribe called quest" and let them know that they need to change their name to
"A social division in a traditional society consisting of families or communities linked by social, economic, religious, or blood ties, with a common culture and dialect, typically having a recognized leader... Called Quest."
  • 2 0
 @sspiff: I can to a point get the argument against some football team being named after a derogatory term specific to some group of people.

The thing here is that "tribe" is not specific nor owned by any particular group of humans. I to am descendent of a tribe, as you are and everyone around us. I think the idea that some group can suddenly claim ownership of a universal word with intentions to censor it's use by others is a problem
  • 71 44
 Wow....truly sad and caving into PC pressure. Nothing about using 'Tribe' is insulting or demeaning. It's a group of people with common bond, in this case Yeti bike culture. Yes native Americans have/do use that term, but it's not exclusively theirs to own /dictate.

Textbook definition = "a social division in a traditional society consisting of families or communities linked by social, economic, religious, or blood ties, with a common culture and dialect, typically having a recognized leader."
  • 26 6
 I sometimes wonder if this kind of people simply don't know the meaning of words or if they just choose to ignore it. No sure which is worse
  • 10 1
 @Arierep:
"Perhaps a lunatic was simply a minority of one."

1984
  • 16 11
 If it offends some people who have had great injustice done to them and their culture what harm does it do to stop using it? Will you have to get your Yeti Tribe tattoo lasered off?
  • 5 4
 @mazerrackham: I don't own a Yeti and no tattoos. Tribe isn't wholly owned by Native/Inuit culture. A 30 second Google search will do wonders for your ignorance on the term. It's not 'Redskin'. Not a single person here or at Yeti or Yeti owners are denying any injustice done to Native Americans or Inuit.
  • 9 1
 @Arierep regarding the meaning of the word tribe (and how it is perveived) a short search delivered the following:

Plains Native American here. I really dislike when White people use tribe in reference to their squad/circle because I feel like it White washes Indigenous people and their cultures and traditions. ...
We call them Nations here. The use of the word tribe just shits on the struggles tribal nations have had just to be recognized...
“Nation” definitely has a more positive connotation. Tribe seems to have a double standard attached.

Source: www.google.de/amp/s/hownottotravellikeabasicbitch.com/is-using-the-word-tribe-or-spirit-animal-offensive-to-native-americans/amp
  • 4 0
 It's their company, so if they feel like this is what they need to do, so be it. But yeah, there are/were Germanic Tribes, Celtic Tribes, Latin Tribes (before the Roman Empire), Aborigine Tribes, Zulu Tribes, Mongol Tribes -- tribes all over the world. Nothing demeaning about the word itself, or inherently endemic to Native Americans alone. I also never came close to associating a group of guys riding turquoise bikes around the forest with the indigenous folk, so I never made any connection to the Yeti "tribe" and the Utes of Colorado, so it seems a bit extreme to me in this case, but whatever. Problem solved.
  • 1 0
 It's their company, so if they feel like this is what they need to do, so be it. But yeah, there are/were Germanic Tribes, Celtic Tribes, Latin Tribes (before the Roman Empire), Aborigine Tribes, Zulu Tribes, Mongol Tribes -- tribes all over the world. Nothing demeaning about the word itself, or inherently endemic to Native Americans alone. I also never came close to associating a group of guys riding turquoise bikes around the forest with the indigenous folk, so I never made any connection to the Yeti "tribe" and the Utes of Colorado, so it seems a bit extreme to me in this case, but whatever. Problem solved.
  • 1 0
 @Gamsjaga: Genuine question, I am familiar with 'Nations' due to several friends native as you and general knowledge of Native culture. But why does it 'white wash' in your eyes? I understand the 'Redskins' insult and a few others. I have never heard any of my friends or other Natives mention the term Tribe being offensive when used by white ,black, Asian or other non-native/Inuit/indigenous people. In this specific case its a positive use and follows the definition of Tribe summarizing a group of people with a common trait, in this case Yeti ownership. Not talking shit, just truly curious since "Tribe" is/has been used vastly outside just a Native/Inuit/Indigenous connotation or meaning.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: again i ask, what is the harm of them choosing to not use a word? I am aware that the word has other uses.
  • 29 3
 Great now they can use more appropriate term “cult”
  • 30 6
 Redskins I get. Tribe is a little silly.
  • 7 6
 Exactly
  • 23 4
 Hold on, are they saying that the term 'tribe' can never be used in a non offensive manner?
  • 22 5
 Great stuff Yeti and PB. The mountain biking community totally needs more identity politics!

(trying to set a record for most down votes)
  • 23 8
 One more reason to not buy a Yeti
  • 30 17
 frikin people now feel offended for everything. Are tribes only allowed for indigenous communities?
  • 18 8
 noun
1.
a social division in a traditional society consisting of families or communities linked by social, economic, religious, or blood ties, with a common culture and dialect, typically having a recognized leader.
"indigenous Indian tribes"
After reading this I really don't see how it would be offensive but whatever. Caving to social pressure seems to be the way things are going these days.
  • 3 2
 Anti social social tribe! Internet and social medias are now so strong that it's clearly changing the way people interact together...it SUCKS big time
  • 6 3
 The dictionary definition of a word doesn't necessarily reflect the history of it, nor the implications tied to it. Changing in light of a broadened perspective is a great thing, so props to them.
  • 3 0
 That's a strawman. Dictionary definitions don't really convey subtle societal context.
  • 10 2
 Here is the Etymology of 'Tribe' in case you are curious about where it comes from:

tribe (n.)
mid-13c., "one of the twelve divisions of the ancient Hebrews," from Old French tribu or directly from Latin tribus "one of the three political/ethnic divisions of the original Roman state" (Tites, Ramnes, and Luceres, corresponding, perhaps, to the Latins, Sabines, and Etruscans), later, one of the 30 political divisions instituted by Servius Tullius (increased to 35 in 241 B.C.E.), of unknown origin. Perhaps from tri- "three" + *bheue-, root of the verb be. Others connect the word with the PIE root *treb- "a dwelling" (see tavern).

In the Biblical sense, which was the original one in English, the Latin word translates Greek phyle "race or tribe of men, body of men united by ties of blood and descent, a clan" (see phylo-). Extension to modern ethnic groups or races of people is from 1590s, specifically "a division of a barbarous race of people, usually distinguishable in some way from their congeners, united into a community under a recognized head or chief" [Century Dictionary], but colloquially of any aggregate of individuals of a kind.
  • 27 18
 1000 middle class white SJW’s won the battle against history and context yet again. Can’t wait til this fully infects our politics and justice systems ????
  • 6 5
 Sorry for being the harbinger of bad news, but it already did
  • 19 8
 Sorry, dear Americans colleagues, but you just go loopy
  • 6 7
 Fortunately about half or more of us see the idiocy and mental disorder behind this line of unconscious thinking.
  • 8 2
 Maybe they should use the term "gang" going forwards, just like how they replaced the original superbike concentric pivot system with switch infinity after it's rightful owner took it back, just use your own worse version and pretend it achieves the same thing.
  • 7 4
 Oh no you can’t use that either I’m sure. There was a vegan cookbook company that was called Thug Kitchen and they changed their name that has been used for years to Bad Manners because “thug” was offensive to BLM or something. I can’t even keep track anymore ????????‍♂️
  • 1 1
 @hockeyg0d9: I have that book prior to the name change. Love it. I am not a vegan, but some great recipes no less.
  • 2 2
 @hockeyg0d9: I am generally tend to be quite right leaning on that issue however I have wondered specifically how black culture is going to navigate "don't call us thugs" while supporting a music culture that glorifies being a thug.
  • 6 2
 my question. It is this. The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power.
What pure power means you will understand presently. We are different from the oligarchies of the past in that we know what we are doing. All the others, even those who resembled ourselves, were cowards and hypocrites.
The German Nazis and the Russian Communists came very close to us in their methods, but they never had the courage to recognize their own motives. They pretended, perhaps they even believed, that they had seized power unwillingly and for a limited time, and that just around the corner there lay a paradise where human beings would be free and equal.
We are not like that. We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end.
One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me.
George Orwell, 1984
Eek
  • 8 4
 Seems like no one in the comments read the actual petition (www.change.org/p/yeti-cycles-notyourtribe-yeti-cyles) which is long and thoughtful and links to additional resources where you can learn more about the historical contest here.

The name change harms you not at all, and if something so easy to change can make mountain biking more welcoming, then I am all for it!
  • 6 4
 I never thought of the term "Yeti Tribe" used in that context to denote western indigenous tribal segregation and marginalization, historical African tribal unsophistication, or any other racialized/ cultural meaning. Words have no meaning without those we humans assign to them and those meanings are dynamic with the humans using them and the histories they accumulate. So, if others found this was uncomfortable it is an easy change to make. My curiosity is why the changing of a word like Tribe stirs up so much anger and fear for others? Is there a sense that something will be taken from you? Is there a sense that living without offending someone will be too challenging? Is there a genuine desire to keep this specific term or a positive benefit from this specific term? I'm not asking in a condescending way- because exploring my own emotional response I certainly went to some these places initially if I'm honest. At the end of it though, I landed on "sure... if it offends someone or makes others feel uncomfortable than it is an easy change to make." But much like the meaning of words I am also dynamic and am curious for those that are exploring their irritation with things like this where you think it may come from?
  • 1 0
 Some people were offended by a non-offensive word leading to the company changing the name of their product. Some people liked the name of that product and since it has been unreasonably changed, they are reasonably offended by it.
  • 1 0
 This +1000
  • 6 3
 This is honestly getting out of hand. Cancel culture is dumb. I understand that there are some things that may need to be changed but come on, you can't live life offended by everything you hear or see.
  • 8 6
 Honest question, who the f*ck cares? Why do people get so upset about shit like this? Am I personally offended by the term "tribe"? No I'm not, but that's likely because I am white and never had any reason to be or even gave it any thought. That said, if the term offends even a small number of people, then change it or stop using it. Its just a dumb marketing term. Why the resistance to it?
  • 8 5
 I am in the market for a new bike but Yeti just dropped off my list. I won't support a company that can't stand up to SJW keyboard warriors. Cancel culture just claimed another victim and lost me as a client.
  • 3 1
 Very impressed by the amount of people on here thinking critically about this. Thanks all for using your brains and not your feelings to think about this. Ironically, indigenous people also retain the choice to think critically and take offense. How fucking racist is it of Yeti to not ask conservative indigenous people about their feelings. Virtue signaling confirmation bias for the win!! Sike.
  • 2 0
 No respect for the Yeti Tribal Elders that cancelled themselves for a nonsense PC reason. That megatower is looking much better than the SB150 I was considering! And the Santa Cruz frame isnt weak, soft and flexy like the owners Yeti Bikes
  • 2 0
 When DID Yeti get so exclusive? In the 90's they were pretty much like a Cannondale or Rocky Mountain. Sure they were rare, but not more expensive. So WTF happened? When did they change?
  • 1 0
 Around 4 years ago they stopped making aluminum bikes - that was step one. Then they incorporated the Kashima coated switch system into every model - that was step two. Then after some demographic research, they realized they could turn their boutique brand into a luxury brand and get away with not providing an aluminum complete in the $3-4K Range. The psychology behind marketing and product pricing is pretty wild.
  • 2 1
 tribe (n.)
mid-13c., "one of the twelve divisions of the ancient Hebrews," from Old French tribu or directly from Latin tribus "one of the three political/ethnic divisions of the original Roman state" (Tites, Ramnes, and Luceres, corresponding, perhaps, to the Latins, Sabines, and Etruscans), later, one of the 30 political divisions instituted by Servius Tullius (increased to 35 in 241 B.C.E.), of unknown origin. Perhaps from tri- "three" + *bheue-, root of the verb be. Others connect the word with the PIE root *treb- "a dwelling" (see tavern).

In the Biblical sense, which was the original one in English, the Latin word translates Greek phyle "race or tribe of men, body of men united by ties of blood and descent, a clan" (see phylo-). Extension to modern ethnic groups or races of people is from 1590s, specifically "a division of a barbarous race of people, usually distinguishable in some way from their congeners, united into a community under a recognized head or chief" [Century Dictionary], but colloquially of any aggregate of individuals of a kind.
  • 1 0
 Not that I'd ever shell out for a bike that should automatically come with replacement rear triangles, but Yeti just lost this 'potential' customer. I haven't commented on any of the lunacy going around these past months but this is beyond ridiculous. Just because you're part of a tribe it doesn't mean you own the term and can claim offense to anyone else that uses it. It's not brave and or part of a "broadened perspective," it's cowardly virtue signaling.

Tribe
noun

\ ˈtrīb \
Definition of tribe
1a : a social group comprising numerous families, clans, or generations together with slaves, dependents, or adopted strangers
b : a political division of the Roman people originally representing one of the three original tribes of ancient Rome
c : PHYLE
2 : a group of persons having a common character, occupation, or interest
3 : a category of taxonomic classification ranking below a subfamily
also : a natural group irrespective of taxonomic rank
  • 4 1
 does this mean we might see a new album from 'A HipHop act called quest' ??
  • 2 1
 Best take so far
  • 3 1
 What a puss move by Yeti. Bowing down to 1,000 idiots that signed a petition. I think I will stick with other overpriced bikes from now on.
  • 1 0
 But it's ok to manufacture your bikes probably in China, where they brutally enslave Tibetans and Uighurs. But as long as the marketing works don't offend, were ok with that.
  • 6 3
 Alright
  • 22 20
 P.C. bull$hit. Quit bitching and go ride.
  • 13 11
 ...k off all you PC cry babies!
  • 4 4
 That makes them officially a "tribe", due to being forced by dumb c*nts to change their traditions and start pretending they are part of a better society. Ha, ironic.
  • 3 3
 Was deciding between an Sb150 and a Wreckoning, definitely going with the Evil now. I'd rather not buy from a company that caters to morons.
  • 1 1
 100% Im going Megatower now
  • 2 0
 wait so "Tribal Nations" is okay but using the word tribe is not?
  • 1 0
 Sad. Even Yeti said it’s intentions were all positive in nature, and intended to bring people together.
  • 1 1
 The PC brigade wins again. F*ck them. The Zulu's here are also upset. Hell, at least they have a Maxxis tyre named after their spear.
  • 6 5
 Came to check the comments... *Crickets*
  • 4 4
 Watch out CBS you're next! The show survivor is riddled with the term tribe. Where is the petition for that to change?
  • 2 1
 HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! What a bunch PC douchebags...
  • 1 0
 Purely on grammar basis why so many combinedwords ans Capital Letters?
  • 4 4
 Yeti is more than just dentists and racers.
  • 8 8
 This is so fucking stupid.
  • 1 1
 bullshit one more time, what a stupid issue
  • 8 8
 Drinking the kool-aid
  • 6 9
 This has to be the most idiotic thing I've ever read on Pinkbike.
  • 4 1
 Hold my beer.....
Below threshold threads are hidden

