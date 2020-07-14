Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing

After over 1,000 people signed a petition on Change.org
asking Yeti Cycles to end the use of the term 'Tribe' in their marketing and to change the name of all the "Yeti Tribe Gatherings", Yeti Cycles announced today that they will cease using the term.
|When Yeti Cycles started thirty-five years ago, the founders felt strongly about building a community that was founded on racing and the belief that mountain bikes make us better people. We shared this with our friends at the races, at festivals and ultimately at Yeti Tribe Gatherings, where hundreds gather each year to ride epic trails, and enjoy the camaraderie of post ride beers and stories together.
We’ve referred to this crew as the Yeti Tribe – a community of people who love to ride mountain bikes. The notion of tribe was appealing to us because it was community-centric, familial, and had strong social values.
Recently, we’ve learned our use of the term “Tribe” can be offensive to indigenous people, due to the violent history they have endured in the United States. The word “Tribe” is a colonial construct that was used to marginalize Native Americans and its continued use by non-indigenous people fails to accurately recognize their history and unique status as Tribal Nations.
After discussion with members of the indigenous community, studying accurate representations of our shared history, and reflecting on our values as a company, Yeti Cycles has decided we will no longer use the term “Tribe” in our marketing.
The community we have built will move forward and thrive. Yeti Gatherings will continue to be our most valued events of the year. We have walked away from a word, but the soul of our community remains intact. We ask you all to join us in embracing this change.
Thanks to the mountain bike community for your guidance and especially to the members of the indigenous community for educating us on this issue.
See you on the trail.
Chris + Hoog
The thing here is that "tribe" is not specific nor owned by any particular group of humans. I to am descendent of a tribe, as you are and everyone around us. I think the idea that some group can suddenly claim ownership of a universal word with intentions to censor it's use by others is a problem
Textbook definition = "a social division in a traditional society consisting of families or communities linked by social, economic, religious, or blood ties, with a common culture and dialect, typically having a recognized leader."
"Perhaps a lunatic was simply a minority of one."
1984
Plains Native American here. I really dislike when White people use tribe in reference to their squad/circle because I feel like it White washes Indigenous people and their cultures and traditions. ...
We call them Nations here. The use of the word tribe just shits on the struggles tribal nations have had just to be recognized...
“Nation” definitely has a more positive connotation. Tribe seems to have a double standard attached.
Source: www.google.de/amp/s/hownottotravellikeabasicbitch.com/is-using-the-word-tribe-or-spirit-animal-offensive-to-native-americans/amp
a social division in a traditional society consisting of families or communities linked by social, economic, religious, or blood ties, with a common culture and dialect, typically having a recognized leader.
"indigenous Indian tribes"
After reading this I really don't see how it would be offensive but whatever. Caving to social pressure seems to be the way things are going these days.
tribe (n.)
mid-13c., "one of the twelve divisions of the ancient Hebrews," from Old French tribu or directly from Latin tribus "one of the three political/ethnic divisions of the original Roman state" (Tites, Ramnes, and Luceres, corresponding, perhaps, to the Latins, Sabines, and Etruscans), later, one of the 30 political divisions instituted by Servius Tullius (increased to 35 in 241 B.C.E.), of unknown origin. Perhaps from tri- "three" + *bheue-, root of the verb be. Others connect the word with the PIE root *treb- "a dwelling" (see tavern).
In the Biblical sense, which was the original one in English, the Latin word translates Greek phyle "race or tribe of men, body of men united by ties of blood and descent, a clan" (see phylo-). Extension to modern ethnic groups or races of people is from 1590s, specifically "a division of a barbarous race of people, usually distinguishable in some way from their congeners, united into a community under a recognized head or chief" [Century Dictionary], but colloquially of any aggregate of individuals of a kind.
What pure power means you will understand presently. We are different from the oligarchies of the past in that we know what we are doing. All the others, even those who resembled ourselves, were cowards and hypocrites.
The German Nazis and the Russian Communists came very close to us in their methods, but they never had the courage to recognize their own motives. They pretended, perhaps they even believed, that they had seized power unwillingly and for a limited time, and that just around the corner there lay a paradise where human beings would be free and equal.
We are not like that. We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end.
One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me.
George Orwell, 1984
The name change harms you not at all, and if something so easy to change can make mountain biking more welcoming, then I am all for it!
BEER and SPOKES: "P.C. bull$hit. Quit bitching and go ride."
Ryanrobinson1984: "aaaaaaaaaaand this has gotten ridiculous."
chriskneeland: "Redskins I get. Tribe is a little silly."
There are more. These comments show a lack of respect for people of color. What's worse? a white person having to grapple with the discomfort from realizing that that what they said offended someone, or people of color, specifically indigenous folks, being made to feel further ostrichsized in a predominately white sport. These comments say to native people - we don't care what you think or feel. It's not outright hate, but it's not acceptance or understanding either.
