Yeti - EWS Millau, France 2017 Fantasy Contest Winners Announced

Jul 6, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Yeti EWS Millau France Fantasy Contest

What another wet and wild weekend of EWS racing, this time in Millau, France. We had just over 800 entries for this round of the Enduro World Series Fantasy Contest and we're pleased to announce that @d0wnhill-d and @jpo1 are walking away winners.


What was needed to enter?

Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.


Race Results

The men's race was won by Dailly, who is really on a roll now and seems to be dealing well with the adverse weather conditions that the series is continually facing. Alexander Cure and Damien Oton rounded out the top three. Only one contestant had the top two steps of the podium correct, and that was @d0wnhill-d. Congratulations!

In the women's race, 83 entries had the top 3 results correct. After a random draw, @jpo1 is the winner. Congratulations.


The Prize

The winners of Millau EWS Fantasy Contest for 2017, d0wnhill-d will receive men's riding apparel from Yeti Cycles.

Yeti EWS Millau France Fantasy Contest

Full men’s riding kit including jersey, shorts, chamois, and gloves.

•  Enduro Jersey: $80 USD
•  Enduro Shorts: $120 USD
•  Enduro Bibs: $110 USD
•  Enduro gloves: $35 USD
•  Prize Total: $345 USD


The winning entry for the women's race in Millau, jpo1, will receive women's riding apparel from Yeti Cycles

Full women's riding kit including jersey, shorts, chamois, and gloves.

•  W’s Monarch Jersey: $50 USD
•  W’s Enduro Shorts: $120 USD
•  Ruby Chamois: $60 USD
•  Beti Sports Bra: $35 USD
•  W’s Enduro Gloves: $35 USD
•  Prize Total: $300 USD


MENTIONS: @yeticycles / @EnduroWorldSeries


