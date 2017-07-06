Yeti - EWS Millau, France 2017 Fantasy Contest Winners Announced

What another wet and wild weekend of EWS racing, this time in Millau, France. We had just over 800 entries for this round of the Enduro World Series Fantasy Contest and we're pleased to announce that @d0wnhill-d
and @jpo1
are walking away winners.What was needed to enter?
Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article
, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.Race Results
The men's race was won by Dailly, who is really on a roll now and seems to be dealing well with the adverse weather conditions that the series is continually facing. Alexander Cure and Damien Oton rounded out the top three. Only one contestant had the top two steps of the podium correct, and that was @d0wnhill-d
. Congratulations!
In the women's race, 83 entries had the top 3 results correct. After a random draw, @jpo1
is the winner. Congratulations. The Prize
The winners of Millau EWS Fantasy Contest for 2017, d0wnhill-d will receive men's riding apparel from Yeti Cycles.
Full men’s riding kit including jersey, shorts, chamois, and gloves.
• Enduro Jersey: $80 USD
• Enduro Shorts: $120 USD
• Enduro Bibs: $110 USD
• Enduro gloves: $35 USD
• Prize Total: $345 USD
The winning entry for the women's race in Millau, jpo1, will receive women's riding apparel from Yeti Cycles
Full women's riding kit including jersey, shorts, chamois, and gloves.
• W’s Monarch Jersey: $50 USD
• W’s Enduro Shorts: $120 USD
• Ruby Chamois: $60 USD
• Beti Sports Bra: $35 USD
• W’s Enduro Gloves: $35 USD
• Prize Total: $300 USD
