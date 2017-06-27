Win a Yeti - EWS Millau, France 2017 Fantasy Contest

Can current EWS number one, Greg Callaghan, continue his roll in France, or will Sam Hill take the 'W'? Then again, young French rider and current number three, Adrien Dailly, will no doubt be chomping at the bit to take the win on home soil.
The Enduro World Series stop in Millau, France will take racers to some proper rocky, natural terrain. They'll experience the ancient and technical trails that typify the riding style of the region.
With the Millau Enduro World Series coming up this weekend, Yeti would like to reward two of their riding apparel lines, one for men, one for women, to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.
How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 12:00am PST on June 30, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.
Start List
What You Could Win
Yeti is going to deck two lucky winners in their riding apparel. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prizes, with the men's prize going to the correct answers for the men's results and the women's apparel to the correct answer in the women's race.
Full Men’s Riding Kit
Full men’s riding kit including jersey, shorts, chamois, and gloves.
• Enduro Jersey: $80 USD
• Enduro Shorts: $120 USD
• Enduro Bibs: $110 USD
• Enduro gloves: $35 USD
• Prize Total: $345 USD
Full Women's Riding Kit
Full women's riding kit including jersey, shorts, chamois, and gloves.
• W’s Monarch Jersey: $50 USD
• W’s Enduro Shorts: $120 USD
• Ruby Chamois: $60 USD
• Beti Sports Bra: $35 USD
• W’s Enduro Gloves: $35 USD
• Prize Total: $300 USD
How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes 12:00am PST on June 30, 2017. Winner to be contacted directly through Pinkbike.
Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below!
MENTIONS
: @yeticycles
/ @EnduroWorldSeries
46 Comments
Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
1. Ravanel
2. Cordurier
3. A. Gehrig
men
1. Callaghan
2. Daily
3. hill
1 - Hill
2 - Dailly
3 - Callaghan
Women:
1 - Ravanel
2 - Courdurier
3 - Winton
1st: Sam Hill
2nd: Adrien Dailly
3rd: Jesse Melamed
Women:
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Ines Thoma
1. Hill
2. Rude
3. Callaghan
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
1 - Hill
2 - Dailly
3 - Callaghan
Women:
1 - Ravanel
2 - Courdurier
3 - Winton
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Martin Maes
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Anita Gehrig
3. Isabeau Courdurier
Women: 1. cecile ravanel 2. anneke beerten 3. Isabeau courdurier
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
1. Hill
2. Dailly
3. Callaghan
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
1st: Sam Hill
2nd: Adrien Dailly
3rd: Jesse Melamed
Women:
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Ines Thoma
1. Callaghan
2. Hill
3. Rude
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Cordurier
3. A. Gehrig
1. Dailly
2. Callaghan
3. Hill
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Cordurier
3. A. Gehrig
1st: Sam Hill
2nd: Adrien Dailly
3rd: Jesse Melamed
Women:
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Ines Thoma
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes
Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
2) Rude
3) Graves
1) Ravanel
2) Courdurier
3) Winton
1. Oton
2. Lau
3. Rude
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Cordurier
3. Thoma
1. Dailly
2. Hill
3. Galy
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
2. Oton
3. Rude
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
1. Rude
2. Hill
3. Malemed
Women
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
1. Callaghan
2. Rude
3. Oton
Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Cordurier
3. Thoma
Post a Comment