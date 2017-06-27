SPONSORED

Win a Yeti - EWS Millau, France 2017 Fantasy Contest

Jun 27, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Yeti EWS Millau France Fantasy Contest

Can current EWS number one, Greg Callaghan, continue his roll in France, or will Sam Hill take the 'W'? Then again, young French rider and current number three, Adrien Dailly, will no doubt be chomping at the bit to take the win on home soil.

The Enduro World Series stop in Millau, France will take racers to some proper rocky, natural terrain. They'll experience the ancient and technical trails that typify the riding style of the region.

With the Millau Enduro World Series coming up this weekend, Yeti would like to reward two of their riding apparel lines, one for men, one for women, to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.


How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 12:00am PST on June 30, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.


Start List



What You Could Win

Yeti is going to deck two lucky winners in their riding apparel. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prizes, with the men's prize going to the correct answers for the men's results and the women's apparel to the correct answer in the women's race.

Full Men’s Riding Kit

Yeti EWS Millau France Fantasy Contest

Full men’s riding kit including jersey, shorts, chamois, and gloves.

•  Enduro Jersey: $80 USD
•  Enduro Shorts: $120 USD
•  Enduro Bibs: $110 USD
•  Enduro gloves: $35 USD
•  Prize Total: $345 USD


Full Women's Riding Kit

Yeti EWS Millau France Fantasy Contest

Full women's riding kit including jersey, shorts, chamois, and gloves.

•  W’s Monarch Jersey: $50 USD
•  W’s Enduro Shorts: $120 USD
•  Ruby Chamois: $60 USD
•  Beti Sports Bra: $35 USD
•  W’s Enduro Gloves: $35 USD
•  Prize Total: $300 USD



How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes 12:00am PST on June 30, 2017. Winner to be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

Sounds pretty good right? Leave your winning choices below!


MENTIONS: @yeticycles / @EnduroWorldSeries


46 Comments

  • + 13
 Yeti Fantasy Contest! -clicks hoping for a chance to win a yeti sb....tights.
  • + 1
 Well my Commencal Meta was stolen out of my car in Newport Beach today soooooooo praying I am right on this!! and that my bike pops up on craigslist or the cops somehow locate it Frown

Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 2
 1. Sam Hill 2. Greg Callaghan 3. Richie Rude 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Anneke Beerten
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Cordurier
3. A. Gehrig

men
1. Callaghan
2. Daily
3. hill
  • + 1
 Men:
1 - Hill
2 - Dailly
3 - Callaghan

Women:
1 - Ravanel
2 - Courdurier
3 - Winton
  • + 1
 1. Richie Rude 2. Sam Hill 3. Martin Maes 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau COURDURIER 3. Anneke Beerten
  • + 1
 Men:
1st: Sam Hill
2nd: Adrien Dailly
3rd: Jesse Melamed

Women:
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hill
2. Rude
3. Callaghan

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 1. Sam Hill 2. Greg Callaghan 3. Richie Rude 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Anneke Beerten
  • + 1
 Men 1. Martin Maes 2. Sam Hill 3. Jesse Melamed Women 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Anita Gehrig 3. Isabeau Courdurier 3.
  • + 1
 Men:
1 - Hill
2 - Dailly
3 - Callaghan

Women:
1 - Ravanel
2 - Courdurier
3 - Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Richie Rude
2. Sam Hill
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Anita Gehrig
3. Isabeau Courdurier
  • + 1
 Men: 1. Dailly 2. Hill 3. Rude
Women: 1. cecile ravanel 2. anneke beerten 3. Isabeau courdurier
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men: 1) Dailly 2) Callaghan 3)Hill Women: 1) Ravanel 2)Courdurier 3) Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Hill
2. Dailly
3. Callaghan

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1st: Sam Hill
2nd: Adrien Dailly
3rd: Jesse Melamed

Women:
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Callaghan
2. Hill
3. Rude

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Cordurier
3. A. Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Dailly
2. Callaghan
3. Hill

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Cordurier
3. A. Gehrig
  • + 1
 1. Adrien Dailly 2. Sam Hill 3. Jesse Melamed 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Isabeau Courdurier 3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men:
1st: Sam Hill
2nd: Adrien Dailly
3rd: Jesse Melamed

Women:
1st: Cecile Ravanel
2nd: Isabeau Courdurier
3rd: Ines Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Martin Maes. 2. Damian Oton 3. R Rude 1. Ravanel 2. Courdourier 3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Sam Hill
2. Richie Rude
3. Martin Maes

Women:
1. Cecile Ravanel
2. Isabeau Courdurier
3. Anita Gehrig
  • + 1
 Men 1. Rude 2. Hill 3. Malemed Women 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Daily, Lau, Clementz, Courdurier, Beerten, Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Hill 3. Maes 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1 Rude 2 Dailly 3 Graves 1 Ravanel 2 Thoma 3 Courdurier
  • + 1
 This race has Sam Hill written all over the place Smile
  • + 1
 1. Melamed 2. Rude 3. Oton 1. Ravanel, 2. Beerten, 3. Courdurier
  • + 1
 1) Hill
2) Rude
3) Graves

1) Ravanel
2) Courdurier
3) Winton
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Oton
2. Lau
3. Rude

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Cordurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Dailly
2. Hill
3. Galy

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Winton
  • + 1
 1. Melamed 2. Rude 3. Hill 1. Ravanel 2. Courdurier 3. Gehrig
  • + 1
 1. Dailly
2. Oton
3. Rude

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Rude
2. Hill
3. Malemed

Women
1. Ravanel
2. Courdurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Rude 2. Leov 3. Callaghan 1. Ravanel 2. Thoma 3. Courdurier
  • + 1
 Men:
1. Callaghan
2. Rude
3. Oton

Women:
1. Ravanel
2. Cordurier
3. Thoma
  • + 1
 1. Sam hill. 2. Martin Maes 3. R Rude 1. Ravanel 2. Courdourier 3. thoma
  • + 1
 1. Rude, 2. Melamed, 3. Hill 1. Ravanel, 2. Beerten, 3. Courdurier
  • + 1
 1. Sam hill. 2. R Rude 3. Martin Maes 1. Ravanel 2. Courdourier 3. Thoma
  • + 1
 Men 1 Rude 2 Hill 3 Callaghan Women 1 Winton 2 Ravanel 3 Courdurier
  • + 1
 1. Melamed 2. Rude 3. Oton 1. Ravanel, 2. Beerten, 3. Courdurier

Post a Comment



