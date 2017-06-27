Win a Yeti - EWS Millau, France 2017 Fantasy Contest



Can current EWS number one, Greg Callaghan, continue his roll in France, or will Sam Hill take the 'W'? Then again, young French rider and current number three, Adrien Dailly, will no doubt be chomping at the bit to take the win on home soil.



The Enduro World Series stop in Millau, France will take racers to some proper rocky, natural terrain. They'll experience the ancient and technical trails that typify the riding style of the region.



With the Millau Enduro World Series coming up this weekend, Yeti would like to reward two of their riding apparel lines, one for men, one for women, to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.





How to Enter



Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. * Contest closes at 12:00am PST on June 30, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.





Start List









What You Could Win



Yeti is going to deck two lucky winners in their riding apparel. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prizes, with the men's prize going to the correct answers for the men's results and the women's apparel to the correct answer in the women's race.



Full Men’s Riding Kit







Full men’s riding kit including jersey, shorts, chamois, and gloves.



• Enduro Jersey: $80 USD

• Enduro Shorts: $120 USD

• Enduro Bibs: $110 USD

• Enduro gloves: $35 USD

• Prize Total: $345 USD





Full Women's Riding Kit



