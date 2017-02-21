PRESS RELEASES

Yeti Fox Factory Team Adds New Riders and Sponsors for 2017

Feb 21, 2017
by Yeti Cycles  
Richie Rude may have started the day taking it easy to feel out his competition in the overall but once they were well behind him he trimmed things up a notch to finish second on the day.

Four years as an Enduro World Series team and chasing its fourth consecutive world champion title, Yeti Fox Factory Team continues to defy odds and expectations. Led by two-time EWS Champion, Richie Rude the 22-year-old junior downhill racer turned Enduro phenom, will enter the 2017 season pursuing his third consecutive Enduro World Championship title. Rude will be joined by Cody Kelley who will be entering his second year on the team. Both riders will focus on the EWS international race circuit.

The national team roster adds in a handful of new-comers including Jubal Davis, Shawn Neer and women’s pro-rider, Anne Galyean. Race veteran and Yeti employee, Chris Heath will also return to the team. The U21 team line up adds in a strong contingent from California - Duncan Nason and Paul Serra. Racers on the national team will focus mostly on regional races in the Rocky Mountains as well as a few of stops on the EWS circuit.

Cody Kelley throwing some shapes at the bottom of the steep chute on stage 5.

"Racing is integral to our brand and the cornerstone of our product development," said Chris Conroy, Yeti Cycles president and co-owner. “We've been fortunate to have some of the best racers in the world on our program over the years and have high expectations for this year's team."

The Yeti Fox Factory Team continues to thrive with the support of many dedicated and generous sponsors that offer high-performance products and services able to endure the most grueling race tracks in the world. Returning sponsors for 2017 include: Fox, Maxxis, Shimano, DT Swiss, Ergon, Giro, OneUp Components, Ion, Stages Cycling, Chris King, Feedback Sports, Honey Stinger and Victory Circle Graphix. New sponsors for 2017, will include Toyota, Motorex, Backcountry Research, Unior, Rocky Mounts and Enduro MTB Training.

Our sponsors are instrumental to making this team tick,” said Damion Smith, Yeti Cycles team manager. “Each company we partner with serves a crucial role. As we chase our fourth consecutive Enduro World Championship title, we know they will continue to be as important as ever.”

Yeti Fox Factory Team will kick off the season on the EWS circuit at the first stop in Rotorua, New Zealand at the end of March.

  • + 92
 How is that new DH bike coming?
  • + 7
 Neer has been able to make the bike work in DH !
  • + 14
 I miss the Yeti downhill heritage! One of the first teams to recognize Gwin's talent and pick him up. Plus they had Grubby for years and years, who is a legend as far as I'm concerned. And Richie is a beast.

The market for high end bikes moved away from Aluminum all mountain beasts like the 575, ASR7, and so on. Ever since then they've focused their product line and racing teams on Enduro.

God I miss the era of burly aluminum and downhill Yetis! But I guess they are too small a company to afford Downhill (it must have cost a penny to keep Gwin on the roster!) and that's just not where the business is these days. DH is just too small a market.
  • + 0
 With the major shift to long travel "enduro" bikes I wouldn't be surprised if they scrapped that project all together.
  • + 22
 @WaterBear:

They have had many legends and a very storied past way before Gwin was around. Riders like tinker Juarez, John Tomac, Missy Giove, Myles Rockwell, Kirt Voreis, Jill Kintner, and Sam Blinkinsop.

Yeti has been killing it since 1985.
  • + 1
 that was a kick to the linkage
  • + 3
 @WaterBear: yeti has always considered themselves as a "developement" team. They never intended to hold onto Gwin, I'm sure they'll lose Rude eventually.
  • + 6
 @WolfStoneD: ahem. Jared.
  • + 3
 @MitchThompson89:

Yes, one of the more iconic ones, and was mentioned by @WaterBear, so I didn't feel the need to add it to the list because he knew Graves rode for yeti.
  • + 3
 @WolfStoneD: its riders like this and the heritage why as a kid i always loved Yeti.
Happily own one myself now.
  • + 2
 @WolfStoneD: Thank you for the history lesson! That's quite a roster of big names. I only know what I do because I got into mountain biking about 5 years ago and fell in love with the 575.
  • + 2
 @MX298: US DH....
  • + 20
 Year Anne!!!! Stoked for you!
  • + 11
 Thanks! I'm very excited to be a part of the team
  • + 1
 @C9H13NO3: Nice username. Allergic to bees?
  • + 7
 @Circe: bees? Nope, I have a PhD in aquatic chemistry. Just a science nerd Smile
  • + 3
 @C9H13NO3: Adrenaline?
  • + 2
 @lepak1corner: Yes!
  • + 1
 @C9H13NO3: Congrats Anne!
  • + 15
 Man, Cody Kelley has the gift of always look good and stylish on a bike. Geez.
  • + 3
 I love the contrast that Yeti has between their two key riders. Rude has this powerful, plow through everything style and Kelly is more of an elegant, make everything look easy style
  • + 12
 Way to go Jubal Davis!
  • + 7
 Such a sick list of sponsors, this team is seriously stacked
  • - 36
flag cunning-linguist (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yeah, but who are honey stinger?!!!! Sounds like a new name for a planned rape charge!!!
  • + 10
 @cunning-linguist: It's a sugary looking waffle cookie thing. They sell them in the Southeast USA.

Don't ask me, man. I scavenge for berries out on the trail.
  • + 1
 @WaterBear: me three. Okay, I'll probably not get the opportunity to try one. But if I do, I'll always remember that name!!! :-) lol
  • + 3
 @cunning-linguist: So they are the US version of the stroopwafels. In Belgium they are made by Meli. In Netherlands they are Daelmans. Lance Armstrong was an investor when Honey Stinger was getting started. They make other in the bike snacks too.
  • + 2
 Hopefully Mike West will continue to top the box for Yeti in '17. His speed and competitive drive are very impressive. He is a classic old school low pro shredder, inspiring his contemporaries and beating guys half his age.
  • + 3
 Great to see CES riders step up in the racing world... Good luck Paul Serra!
  • + 1
 I think yeti makes beautiful bikes. I road a small sb75 and didn't like it. I probably needed an xs. I do have a friend that won the 30 plus category race at winter park on a getting sb66. He loves his yeti.
  • + 3
 @johnp thought for sure I'd get a contract in the mail. What gives?
  • + 1
 @pinkbike why can't I delete comments that were made on the mobile sitr?
  • + 2
 @WolfStoneD

don't forget that Nathan 'the legend' Rennie rode for Yeti as well.
  • + 3
 I thought jubal Davis was already riding for yeti
  • + 5
 Yeah, last year was my first year on the team!
  • + 3
 Paul Serra you're my hero!
  • + 2
 Yeah Duncan! Kill it!
  • + 1
 YEA PAUL!
  • + 0
 Crinkles!
