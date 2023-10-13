Yeti Launches Direct-to-Consumer Website Sales

Oct 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Yeti Cycles has announced that it has added the option for riders to purchase directly from its own website.

Yeti has now opened up the option for US customers to purchase its bikes from Yeticycles.com alongside the option of authorized dealers and online partners. With the press release announcing the new direction, Yeti said its "commitment to independent dealers remains steadfast. Bike shops are critical in building local communities, supporting youth engagement, advocating for local trail access, and keeping bikes running smoothly, and Yeti will continue to support dealers in strategic ways."

The new direct-to-consumer program has been rolled out in the U.S. and uses bikes that are built-to-order at Yeti’s Colorado headquarters. When a customer purchases a bike online from Yeti it will be delivered with brakes bedded-in, tubeless sealant installed, and suspension preload and damper settings set up so it will be "ready to ride."

bigquotesOur customers have expressed interest in buying directly from Yeti Cycles and through our new program we’re able to deliver a premium online buying experience.Chris Conroy, CEO of Yeti Cycles

The past few years have seen a number of companies switch to offering direct online purchasing options with the likes of Specialized among the bigger names making the change.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Yeti


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,812 articles
Report
13 Comments
  • 13 0
 I think we're all excited to see prices reflect this new D2C model. /s
  • 1 0
 They’ve reduced prices by 2 to $3000 on all of their models, albeit from a high base.
  • 1 0
 @PHX77: seriously? I didn’t see this drop in price on their site.
  • 13 0
 Order your new Yeti while at work, mid root-canal.
  • 4 1
 So I get all the hate about price and dentists jokes, but SB160 in X01 Factory build is just 400 bucks more than Ibis HD6 in XT Factory build. And if I am not mistaken Ibis is a long time fav of PB simps due to price. I do like ibis more, but if I am pedalling most of the times to that mountain top, I would probably choose Yeti with it's infinity switch thing, or actually no... I would go with freaking boutique Revel Rail 27 and have best long travel pedal bike out there
  • 1 0
 Rail 27 not Rail 29?
  • 3 0
 Why are people so down on dentists? They have to get a degree that costs like $400K, and then employ a bunch of staff who always seem like tweakers. It's not really that glamorous of a profession and as far as income goes, they never seem like mega rich or anything. I dunno, seems like a better idea to make fun of influencers or trust funders, or those people who would rather coal roll a cyclists...
  • 1 0
 Somehow, Yeti might actually be providing "value" right now. Not that either option is reasonable, but a SB160 with XX is $3.5k less than a Fuel EX. I get that they have different uses, but who buys a Trek in that comparison?
  • 2 0
 A little late to the game, YeTi.
  • 1 0
 Prices still aren't what I'd consider competitive. An SB-140 frame is $4400. Have they resolved their cracking issues?
  • 2 0
 still blows my mind that people buy these lol they suck.
  • 1 1
 Still going to pricey. Only doctors and dentists can afford them lol
  • 4 0
 Direct to Dentist sale?





