Yeti Launches Direct-to-Consumer Website Sales

Yeti Cycles has announced that it has added the option for riders to purchase directly from its own website.
Yeti has now opened up the option for US customers to purchase its bikes from Yeticycles.com
alongside the option of authorized dealers and online partners. With the press release announcing the new direction, Yeti said its "commitment to independent dealers remains steadfast. Bike shops are critical in building local communities, supporting youth engagement, advocating for local trail access, and keeping bikes running smoothly, and Yeti will continue to support dealers in strategic ways."
The new direct-to-consumer program has been rolled out in the U.S. and uses bikes that are built-to-order at Yeti’s Colorado headquarters. When a customer purchases a bike online from Yeti it will be delivered with brakes bedded-in, tubeless sealant installed, and suspension preload and damper settings set up so it will be "ready to ride."
|Our customers have expressed interest in buying directly from Yeti Cycles and through our new program we’re able to deliver a premium online buying experience.—Chris Conroy, CEO of Yeti Cycles
The past few years have seen a number of companies switch to offering direct online purchasing options with the likes of Specialized
among the bigger names making the change.