Video: Summer Vibes & Shredding in Yeti's 'Good Company'

Words
: Yeti Cycles
It's not about the fastest times, posting for likes, or medals around your neck. It's about sharing laps, bragging rights, and the unseen moments in between because an epic day in the mountains is always better with good company.
Presented by: Yeti Cycles
Featuring: Warren Kniss, Jubal Davis, Shawn Neer
Director/DP: Craig Grant
Production: Shawn Neer [Moniker]
Edit: Craig Grant
Post Sound: Keith White Audio
Music: [100%] Licensed Musicbed