Video: Summer Vibes & Shredding in Yeti's 'Good Company'

Oct 26, 2023
by Yeti Cycles  

Words: Yeti Cycles

It's not about the fastest times, posting for likes, or medals around your neck. It's about sharing laps, bragging rights, and the unseen moments in between because an epic day in the mountains is always better with good company.

Presented by: Yeti Cycles
Featuring: Warren Kniss, Jubal Davis, Shawn Neer

Director/DP: Craig Grant
Production: Shawn Neer [Moniker]
Edit: Craig Grant
Post Sound: Keith White Audio
Music: [100%] Licensed Musicbed

21 Comments
  • 25 0
 Betasso is running mint
  • 6 0
 Benjamin loop CW
  • 25 3
 Bro, yea bro, bro bro bro
  • 15 2
 I’ll take BRO over YEW any day….
  • 2 0
 Shot on location in CallMeRadBro.
  • 20 0
 None of these guys look like dentists
  • 14 1
 Cool riding, but could have done without the shot of these guys bathing in the river while shirtless. Some of us have wives we're trying to keep. Please be more respectful in the future. Now I have to go smash all of my wife's electronic devices and move off-grid until these boys announce they're becoming e-bike ambassadors.
  • 12 2
 More guns and moustaches please
  • 8 0
 they shoulda made warren wear a fake mustache
  • 6 0
 We need to you in the next pre-production meetings, please DM me.
  • 5 0
 Trails look sick.
  • 3 0
 Just move to Boulder already Yeti. Didn't you guys buy some monster commercial plot to build your new compound?
  • 2 2
 What trails are these? Left hand?
  • 11 3
 @mcwag23: No, this is down in Bentonville -- the mountain bike capital of the world.
  • 5 1
 Super lucky I get to call those trails my local spot. Excellent video!
  • 3 0
 Damn, dude. I wish I could live in Bentonville, too.
  • 2 0
 So dope. So so so DOpE.
  • 1 0
 “Looks like you’ll be needing a filling … broseph”
