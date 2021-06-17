Yeti / OneUp Announces Pro Team with Kasper Wooley & Jared Graves

Jun 17, 2021
by OneUp Components  

Photo John Entwistle
Yeti / OneUp Pro Team


New For 2021

We’re stoked to announce the Yeti / OneUp Pro Team. The EWS team brings together Australian MTB legend Jared Graves and Squamish rookie Kasper Woolley.


Photo Gerard Lagana
Photo John Entwistle
Two generations of speed.


Jared Graves

Graves is an EWS World Champion, an Olympian (he came 6th in BMX in Beijing!) and a multi-disciplinary racing machine. Recently, he's stood on the podium at both road and XC races after recovering from brain cancer in 2019. Pretty inspiring stuff. The 38 year-old Australian will mentor Kasper and help the young gun turn raw talent into consistent race results.


Photo Gerard Lagana
Graves training at home in Toowomba.


Kasper Woolley

Kasper is a Squamish local who turned heads in 2020 with 9 podiums at the Crankworx Summer Series and a win at the Winter Park BME over a stacked field, including fellow Yeti rider Richie Rude. This will be his first full season on the EWS.


Photo John Entwistle
Woolley training at home in Squamish.


Built For Racing

Yeti / OneUp will be racing a packed schedule of EWS and BME events in Europe and North America on the Yeti SB-150 fully kitted with OneUp Carbon Handlebar, Stem, Chain Guide, Dropper and EDC Tools. The bikes are rounded out with Shimano drivetrains and brakes, Fox Suspension and Maxxis rubber.


Photo Gerard Lagana

Photo John Entwistle
Different hemispheres, different direction pans.


Kasper Woolley's SB-150

Here's what the 22 year-old Squamish rider will be running for the 2021 season.

Photo Alex Hinkson

Photo Alex Hinkson
Photo Alex Hinkson

Photo Alex Hinkson
Photo Alex Hinkson

Specs

Rider Height: 173cm
Rider Weight: 66kg
Frame: Yeti SB-150, M
Fork: Fox 36 Factory, PSI: 74
HSC: open, LSC: open , HSR: fast, LSR: very fast
Shock: Fox X2, PSI: 151
Bar: OneUp Carbon 35mm rise
Stem: OneUp 35mm
Tool: EDC V2 Tool
Carrier: EDC Top Cap (threaded)
Grips: Ergon
Saddle: Ergon
Dropper: OneUp Dropper V2 210mm
Shifter: Shimano XTR
Derailleur: Shimano XTR
Chain: Shimano XTR
Cassette: Shimano XTR
Chainring: Shimano, 30T
Chainguide: OneUp Bash Guide
Pedals: Shimano XTR
Cranks: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Wheels: DT Swiss EX 1700
Front Tire: Maxxis DHF DH casing 18psi
Rear Tire: Maxxis DHF DH casing 21psi
Inserts: Cush Core XC (rear only)


22 Comments

  • 28 0
 Stoked to see Jared Graves mentoring and racing!
  • 11 22
flag parkisatool (33 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Probably not the best mentor. Ask Richie
  • 5 11
flag digitalsoul (14 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Having Graves be a mentor is like having Lance Armstrong as a mentor. Both know the best way to use performance enhancers and try to beat the system. Sad that the industry condones this type of behavior.
  • 11 0
 What a great combo team between those two. Nice job Yeti!
  • 19 12
 Get over the bottle bs. The man is a cancer survivor and all around bad ass on a bike. Well done YETI and One Up!
  • 12 24
flag parkisatool (35 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Still a cheater.
  • 5 4
 @parkisatool: and you a tool?
  • 8 5
 Jared Graves and Kasper Woolley are awesome riders ! Wink Rolleyes Cool

Well.... I'm competing in the IES , it doesn't counts?

I'm 22 too! and I'm getting my brand new YETI SB150 soon Beer
  • 28 22
 Take my bottle!
  • 4 1
 Damn they make some great looking rigs!
  • 3 0
 Turquoise oneup edc top cap when?
  • 3 0
 Can’t wait to see Kasper race. So much awesome talent coming up.
  • 3 1
 Man, that bike is beautiful
  • 2 0
 Where's Rude?
  • 12 15
 Who's bottle does Casper have to suck to get a Yeti DJ or 4x in production again?
