Yeti / OneUp Announces Pro Team with Kasper Wooley & Jared Graves

New For 2021
We’re stoked to announce the Yeti / OneUp Pro Team. The EWS team brings together Australian MTB legend Jared Graves and Squamish rookie Kasper Woolley.
Two generations of speed.
Jared Graves
Graves is an EWS World Champion, an Olympian (he came 6th in BMX in Beijing!) and a multi-disciplinary racing machine. Recently, he's stood on the podium at both road and XC races after recovering from brain cancer in 2019. Pretty inspiring stuff. The 38 year-old Australian will mentor Kasper and help the young gun turn raw talent into consistent race results.
Graves training at home in Toowomba.
Kasper Woolley
Kasper is a Squamish local who turned heads in 2020 with 9 podiums at the Crankworx Summer Series and a win at the Winter Park BME over a stacked field, including fellow Yeti rider Richie Rude. This will be his first full season on the EWS.
Woolley training at home in Squamish.Built For Racing
Yeti / OneUp will be racing a packed schedule of EWS and BME events in Europe and North America on the Yeti SB-150 fully kitted with OneUp Carbon Handlebar, Stem, Chain Guide, Dropper and EDC Tools. The bikes are rounded out with Shimano drivetrains and brakes, Fox Suspension and Maxxis rubber.
Different hemispheres, different direction pans.
Kasper Woolley's SB-150
Here's what the 22 year-old Squamish rider will be running for the 2021 season.Specs
Rider Height: 173cm
Rider Weight: 66kg
Frame: Yeti SB-150, M
Fork: Fox 36 Factory, PSI: 74
HSC: open, LSC: open , HSR: fast, LSR: very fast
Shock: Fox X2, PSI: 151
Bar: OneUp Carbon 35mm rise
Stem: OneUp 35mm
Tool: EDC V2 Tool
Carrier: EDC Top Cap (threaded)
Grips: Ergon
Saddle: Ergon
Dropper: OneUp Dropper V2 210mm
Shifter: Shimano XTR
Derailleur: Shimano XTR
Chain: Shimano XTR
Cassette: Shimano XTR
Chainring: Shimano, 30T
Chainguide: OneUp Bash Guide
Pedals: Shimano XTR
Cranks: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Wheels: DT Swiss EX 1700
Front Tire: Maxxis DHF DH casing 18psi
Rear Tire: Maxxis DHF DH casing 21psi
Inserts: Cush Core XC (rear only)
22 Comments
Well.... I'm competing in the IES , it doesn't counts?
I'm 22 too! and I'm getting my brand new YETI SB150 soon
Amazing to see his comeback, but it just seems a bit odd not to mention that he make some pretty big mistakes. Surely discussion this and acknowledging it is a step to removing this sort of cheating from the sport.
At the moment, it get caught, say sorry, be a ban, and return to the sport and next mention the doping…seems weird to me.
The dude was an inspiration and then he f*cked us? Not ok…
Ps i have an SB 165 thats now going up for sale
Note, you already bought the Yeti and paid Yeti for it...this seems to be a self own.
Post a Comment