Yeti / OneUp Announces Pro Team with Kasper Wooley & Jared Graves



New For 2021

Two generations of speed.



Jared Graves

Graves training at home in Toowomba.



Kasper Woolley

Woolley training at home in Squamish.

Built For Racing

Different hemispheres, different direction pans.



Kasper Woolley's SB-150

Specs

Rider Height: 173cm

Rider Weight: 66kg

Frame: Yeti SB-150, M

Fork: Fox 36 Factory, PSI: 74

HSC: open, LSC: open , HSR: fast, LSR: very fast

Shock: Fox X2, PSI: 151

Bar: OneUp Carbon 35mm rise

Stem: OneUp 35mm

Tool: EDC V2 Tool

Carrier: EDC Top Cap (threaded)

Grips: Ergon

Saddle: Ergon

Dropper: OneUp Dropper V2 210mm

Shifter: Shimano XTR

Derailleur: Shimano XTR

Chain: Shimano XTR

Cassette: Shimano XTR

Chainring: Shimano, 30T

Chainguide: OneUp Bash Guide

Pedals: Shimano XTR

Cranks: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Wheels: DT Swiss EX 1700

Front Tire: Maxxis DHF DH casing 18psi

Rear Tire: Maxxis DHF DH casing 21psi

Inserts: Cush Core XC (rear only)





We’re stoked to announce the Yeti / OneUp Pro Team. The EWS team brings together Australian MTB legend Jared Graves and Squamish rookie Kasper Woolley.Graves is an EWS World Champion, an Olympian (he came 6th in BMX in Beijing!) and a multi-disciplinary racing machine. Recently, he's stood on the podium at both road and XC races after recovering from brain cancer in 2019. Pretty inspiring stuff. The 38 year-old Australian will mentor Kasper and help the young gun turn raw talent into consistent race results.Kasper is a Squamish local who turned heads in 2020 with 9 podiums at the Crankworx Summer Series and a win at the Winter Park BME over a stacked field, including fellow Yeti rider Richie Rude. This will be his first full season on the EWS.Yeti / OneUp will be racing a packed schedule of EWS and BME events in Europe and North America on the Yeti SB-150 fully kitted with OneUp Carbon Handlebar, Stem, Chain Guide, Dropper and EDC Tools. The bikes are rounded out with Shimano drivetrains and brakes, Fox Suspension and Maxxis rubber.Here's what the 22 year-old Squamish rider will be running for the 2021 season.