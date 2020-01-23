Yeti Re-Signs Jared Graves As An Ambassador

Jan 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos:Thomas Falconer

Yeti Cycles has confirmed today it has re-signed Jared Graves as an ambassador and part-time racer.

Jared raced with the Colorado brand for over a decade and now returns to them after a 5-year stint with Specialized. He is mainly coming on board as an ambassador however he still plans to race select Enduro World Series events and compete in some "unexpected races" yet to be announced. He will also help coach younger Yeti riders.

bigquotesI still feel like I have some good racing left in me, and a little bit to prove. After a very difficult year-and-a-half personally, I’m looking forward to racing and working with Yeti againJared Graves

bigquotesWe’re stoked to have Jared back in the family. In my mind, he’s one of the best bike racers of all time. His work ethic and commitment to the sport will set an example for our younger riders. We’re excited to see him riding a Yeti again.Chris Conroy


The news comes a week after the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) confirmed it handed down an 18 month suspension backdated to 18 September 2018 after Graves tested positive for the prohibited substances Higenamine and Oxilofrine at Orlargues in May 2018. Jared will be able to return to competition on 18 March 2020, 10 days before the first EWS race in Manizales. Graves has also had his results from 13 May 2018 onward disqualified, including his 7th place in Whistler that year. Read the full verdict here.


Press Release: Yeti Cycles

Yeti Cycles announced today they have signed legendary rider Jared Graves. Graves raced for the Yeti program for over a decade where he won a World Championship in 4X, an Enduro World Series overall title, took a World Championship bronze in DH on a trail bike, and represented Australia in the Olympics as a BMX rider.

“The Yeti crew is like family, so it feels very comfortable to be back,” said Graves. “They’re a small company, focused on product development and committed to making bikes that help racers go faster. Yeti doesn't compromise. It’s only the best and their passion for the sport is unmatched. Those are traits we share.”

Graves’ new role will be as a Yeti ambassador. His race schedule includes select Enduro World Series events and he also has plans to compete in some unexpected races yet to be announced. “I still feel like I have some good racing left in me, and a little bit to prove. After a very difficult year-and-a-half personally, I’m looking forward to racing and working with Yeti again,” Graves said. His new role will also focus on mentoring and coaching the younger Yeti riders.

“We’re stoked to have Jared back in the family,” said Chris Conroy, president of Yeti Cycles. “In my mind, he’s one of the best bike racers of all time. His work ethic and commitment to the sport will set an example for our younger riders. We’re excited to see him riding a Yeti again.”

According to Yeti’s vice president and engineer, Steve Hoogendoorn, “Jared was an integral part of developing Yeti’s early race bikes, including the 303 DH, DJ, 4X, limited edition BMX frame, SB66, and SB6. He’ll contribute immediately to our product development process and we’re happy to have him back.”



