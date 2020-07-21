Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail

Back in 1991, Yeti and Easton teamed up to produce a hardtail frame that was around half the weight of most of its competitors. While many brands were producing Chromoly steel bikes that tipped the scales at 5-6lbs, Yeti was able to make full use of ProTaper tubing to produce a frame that weighed just 3.2lb. This frame was the ARC and, along with its siblings the ARC AS and ARC AS LT, was one of the most successful platforms in early mountain biking, piloted to victory by Juli Furtado, Missy Giove, John Tomac and other legendary names.
35 years after the Yeti brand was first born, Yeti is celebrating the bike's achievements by resurrecting it in a limited edition anniversary hardtail that retains the spirit of the original while updating it to modern standards. Painted in classic Yeti turquoise and yellow and riddled with custom matching parts harkening it back to the iconic race days of the nineties, it’s definitely a fitting tribute but you'll have to be quick to get your hands on one. This is a limited-edition run and only 100 will be produced.
|The ARC defined Yeti back in the day. Our latest version pays homage to the past, but is rooted in the present. The ARC has always been known for pushing the envelope. Our latest version shows how versatile a hardtail can be with the right geometry, materials and a little more travel up front.—Chris Conroy
The 35th edition bike is now cast in carbon and designed to be run with a 130mm fork. The ARC always had a reputation for the "trickest" builds and while we won't be seeing any Kamikazee crushing 64 tooth chainrings or purple anodised bar ends on this bike, there's still lots of boutique kit dripping off it with a SRAM AXS drivetrain, a custom painted Fox 34 fork and Yeti branded carbon wheelset with turquoise Chris King hubs.
Yeti's only hardtail has geometry numbers including a 67° head angle, a 464mm reach in size large and a seat tube angle of 76°. The Turq carbon construction shaves another 0.5lbs off the weight of the frame so it's now down to just 2.82lbs.
A selection of the anodised bits that come as standard on the bike. It is a 90's throwback afterall
Yes, this is definitely a great looking bike and it will no doubt be at the top of the list for any nostalgic collector but it comes with a price tag to match, $9,900 (£8,999.00 / €10,190.00). The bike is covered by Yeti's no-B.S. lifetime warranty at least. More info on the bike and warranty can be found, here
.
24 Comments
Post a Comment