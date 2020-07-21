Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail

Jul 21, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Back in 1991, Yeti and Easton teamed up to produce a hardtail frame that was around half the weight of most of its competitors. While many brands were producing Chromoly steel bikes that tipped the scales at 5-6lbs, Yeti was able to make full use of ProTaper tubing to produce a frame that weighed just 3.2lb. This frame was the ARC and, along with its siblings the ARC AS and ARC AS LT, was one of the most successful platforms in early mountain biking, piloted to victory by Juli Furtado, Missy Giove, John Tomac and other legendary names.

35 years after the Yeti brand was first born, Yeti is celebrating the bike's achievements by resurrecting it in a limited edition anniversary hardtail that retains the spirit of the original while updating it to modern standards. Painted in classic Yeti turquoise and yellow and riddled with custom matching parts harkening it back to the iconic race days of the nineties, it’s definitely a fitting tribute but you'll have to be quick to get your hands on one. This is a limited-edition run and only 100 will be produced.


bigquotesThe ARC defined Yeti back in the day. Our latest version pays homage to the past, but is rooted in the present. The ARC has always been known for pushing the envelope. Our latest version shows how versatile a hardtail can be with the right geometry, materials and a little more travel up front.Chris Conroy


The 35th edition bike is now cast in carbon and designed to be run with a 130mm fork. The ARC always had a reputation for the "trickest" builds and while we won't be seeing any Kamikazee crushing 64 tooth chainrings or purple anodised bar ends on this bike, there's still lots of boutique kit dripping off it with a SRAM AXS drivetrain, a custom painted Fox 34 fork and Yeti branded carbon wheelset with turquoise Chris King hubs.

Yeti's only hardtail has geometry numbers including a 67° head angle, a 464mm reach in size large and a seat tube angle of 76°. The Turq carbon construction shaves another 0.5lbs off the weight of the frame so it's now down to just 2.82lbs.


A selection of the anodised bits that come as standard on the bike. It is a 90's throwback afterall

Yes, this is definitely a great looking bike and it will no doubt be at the top of the list for any nostalgic collector but it comes with a price tag to match, $9,900 (£8,999.00 / €10,190.00). The bike is covered by Yeti's no-B.S. lifetime warranty at least. More info on the bike and warranty can be found, here.

24 Comments

  • 14 0
 Dentist jokes aside, that's a worthy special edition bike and it looks shit hot. I'm not lusting after one but can appreciate it for what it is.
  • 9 0
 Needs a ringle cage.
  • 4 0
 If you go on the commencal website with that money you can get a DH bike an enduro bike and a hardtail and have money left over
  • 6 1
 Corrr my teeth are tingling just looking at it!
  • 2 0
 I think Yeti should follow the lives of these bikes, how many will actually see dirt?!
  • 2 1
 Dentist can rattle their fillings loose on the weekends then fix them up on work hours. Genius!
  • 1 0
 I've gotta be honest....that yellow/blue combo just doesn't do it for me......cool custom parts tho
  • 2 0
 No loop stays. Hmmm. That was kind of a big deal. Still cool though.
  • 1 0
 That was my first thought. If you're going to make a tribute to the ARC then that feature seems pretty important.
  • 1 0
 Yep. An oversight i feel.
  • 1 0
 It's a limited edition run and only $99000 will be produced (from the sales)
  • 1 0
 Very nice looking, but that price! Wow!
  • 1 0
 Is that frame made from teeths?
  • 2 1
 Yeti Bashing is so mainstream.
  • 1 0
 But this arc for me its to much glitter. Boutique bike for sure never gonna see the dirt I suppose.
  • 1 0
 At least it comes in XL as opposed to the SB110 and SB115 :-(
  • 1 0
 Lol.
  • 1 2
 Can't wait to see the 1000's of dentist fight for 100 of these!
  • 1 0
 put this on an auction and price will skyrocket faster than Tesla stock.

