Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride

Standard SB120 geometry.

Lunch Ride SB120 geometry.

In addition to the classic Yeti teal, there are three other color options. This one's called Dust.

The pale teal is called Loch. And good ol' black, Raw Carbon.

Yeti's lineup has long featured a not-so-secret menu item alongside their regular offerings, the Lunch Ride bikes. These are meant to be the builds that the folks at Yeti are riding themselves, typically with more suspension and better brakes. They are usually the builds folks with more serious terrain gravitate towards, as the components push the boundaries of the chassis a bit further than stock.Adding another bike to that two-tiered list, Yeti is now offering the SB120 as a Lunch Ride bike, featuring a bump up to a 140mm fork, downhill-ready brakes, and a piggyback shock.The geometry shifts slightly when going to the longer-forked version, with seat and head angles slacking out by a fraction of a degree, and the reach decreasing by a few millimeters. It's definitely not a radical difference, and I'd say you're far more likely to notice the better brake spec than the minute geometry tweaks.The Lunch Ride's Code RSC brakes deliver way more power than the SRAM G2s that the regular SB120 comes with, and realistically are what the bike should have come with from the get-go. The RockShox Super Deluxe shock upgrade will add some downhill capability to the 120, with more oil volume to keep things even over long descents, and an effective range of damper adjustment, allowing for lots of on-the-fly control.The fork spec on the 120 LR is a bit funny to me, though it's clearly in keeping with the SRAM/RockShox kit that they've assembled for that bike. In the 140mm bracket, I'd rather see a Grip2-equipped Fox 34, as the performance of that fork really stands out from the rest of the field. Considering the fact that the rest of the SB120 lineup comes with Fit4 34s, it follows that the Lunch Ride might have the better version of the same thing, but the Pike is no slouch either.Lunch Ride builds come in two spec levels, priced at $8,500 and $6,500 USD, respectively.