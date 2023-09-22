Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride

Sep 22, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Yeti's lineup has long featured a not-so-secret menu item alongside their regular offerings, the Lunch Ride bikes. These are meant to be the builds that the folks at Yeti are riding themselves, typically with more suspension and better brakes. They are usually the builds folks with more serious terrain gravitate towards, as the components push the boundaries of the chassis a bit further than stock.

Adding another bike to that two-tiered list, Yeti is now offering the SB120 as a Lunch Ride bike, featuring a bump up to a 140mm fork, downhill-ready brakes, and a piggyback shock.

photo
Standard SB120 geometry.

photo
Lunch Ride SB120 geometry.

The geometry shifts slightly when going to the longer-forked version, with seat and head angles slacking out by a fraction of a degree, and the reach decreasing by a few millimeters. It's definitely not a radical difference, and I'd say you're far more likely to notice the better brake spec than the minute geometry tweaks.

The Lunch Ride's Code RSC brakes deliver way more power than the SRAM G2s that the regular SB120 comes with, and realistically are what the bike should have come with from the get-go. The RockShox Super Deluxe shock upgrade will add some downhill capability to the 120, with more oil volume to keep things even over long descents, and an effective range of damper adjustment, allowing for lots of on-the-fly control.

The fork spec on the 120 LR is a bit funny to me, though it's clearly in keeping with the SRAM/RockShox kit that they've assembled for that bike. In the 140mm bracket, I'd rather see a Grip2-equipped Fox 34, as the performance of that fork really stands out from the rest of the field. Considering the fact that the rest of the SB120 lineup comes with Fit4 34s, it follows that the Lunch Ride might have the better version of the same thing, but the Pike is no slouch either.

photo
In addition to the classic Yeti teal, there are three other color options. This one's called Dust.

photo
The pale teal is called Loch.
photo
And good ol' black, Raw Carbon.

Lunch Ride builds come in two spec levels, priced at $8,500 and $6,500 USD, respectively.

13 Comments
  • 7 0
 I really like the switch suspension and it's funny reading the dentist jokes, when the price point is inline with multiple manufactures for similar bikes (Pivot, Trek, Scott, Santa Cruz as examples). My old SB66 from 2013 (yes I still ride a 26" wheel and haven't been struck by lightning yet) has never had an issue with anything ~ though recently the country club has installed speed bumps and I'm worried those small hoops aren't going to tolerate that as I'm heading in for my bloody mary... And for the record, I'm not a dentist ~ I only play one on only fans.
  • 1 0
 Yeti charges you more for less suspension
  • 6 0
 Perfect amount of travel for me in the midwest, but I'll stick with my Optic.
  • 6 1
 Damn this must be a fun bike
  • 1 0
 I like the idea that yeti employees don’t have the same preferences as their customers, strikes a real ‘them and us vibe’
  • 1 0
 Personally I'm waiting for the Yeti 120 Lunch Ride LUNCH RIDE. Take it up another notch.
  • 1 0
 HTA and STA circa 2015. Sweet design though.
  • 1 0
 yummy
  • 1 1
 imagine buying a Yeti not in the trademark blue colour, why even bother?
  • 1 0
 It will be 25% off soon
  • 8 9
 A discolored tooth colored Yeti. The jokes write themselves sometimes.
  • 3 5
 if theyd only get rid of the stupid switch infinity, its a nice bike
Below threshold threads are hidden





