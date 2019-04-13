Yeti SB130 Lunch Ride Replica - Sea Otter 2019

Don't bother trying to contact anyone at Yeti between noon and 1:30 PM, because they will be gone. The Yeti Lunch ride is not mandatory, but it may as well be. With few exceptions, the entire crew heads to the hills at noon each workday for a hotly contested rip on the nearby trails. Since Yeti released the SB130
, the mid-travel 29er has become the weapon of choice for almost every employee. At some point, Yeti's product managers noticed that they'd all modified their '130s in a similar fashion - with longer travel forks, more capable shocks and faster-rolling rubber. Small changes, perhaps, but they boosted the SB130's fun factor to 11, so the crew voted to put a replica into production. Meet the SB130 Lunch Ride:
Powerful SRAM Code RSC brakes - 200mm rotor (front), 180mm (rear).
The Lunch Ride's head tube angle drops down to 65 degrees, mostly due to the addition of a longer travel, 160mm Fox 36 fork with the ultra-capable GRIP damping system. The Fox DPX2 shock has been lengthened to provide six millimeters of extra travel (SB 136?). The bottom bracket also rises slightly, just enough to keep the crankset above the rocks.
Wheels are DT Swiss M1700s - with aluminum rims reinforced with spoke eyelets. Those who want carbon can go for the $1300 USD upgrade, and have DT Swiss XMC 1200 wheels fitted.
SRAM Code RSC brakes are another performance increase over the standard SB130, and stopping power is boosted further with a 200-millimeter front rotor (180mm rear). Yeti chose SRAM's best performance value X01 Eagle drivetrain, this includes a lower geared, 30-tooth chainring to maximize the bike's uphill performance.
The extended shock increases the rear wheel travel by six millimeters, but the more significant benefit is that it alters the leverage curve to further enhance pedaling firmness near the suspension's sag point.
Small and medium-sized frames get 150mm Reverb dropper posts, while large sizes sport 170mm stroke posts. Weight for the medium-sized bike is pegged at 29.3 pounds, which is respectable in this class. If you don't like Yeti's Turquoise team color, you can also get one in carbon black or Spruce green, which may be my new favorite. As mentioned, the Lunch Ride is only available in one build for $7599. (Complete specs and Geo here)
