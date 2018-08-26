PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Richie Rude's All-New SB150 29er

Aug 26, 2018
by Mike Levy  

N A
BIKE CHECK
Richie Rude's
Yeti SB150


Words: Mike Levy




Anyone in the top half of an Enduro World Series field is a wizard on a bike, but the guys who consistently fill out the top-ten on the results sheet are absolute monsters in every way possible. And while he's had a rollercoaster of a season, Yeti's Richie Rude is still the final boss in my books; rocks cringe when he approaches, and you're not sure why the ground is shaking until the two-time EWS champ steams into view.

Did you see the video of him hitting that tree during the Whistler round? It was a collision that would have removed the shoulder from my body via blunt force trauma, but Richie barely stopped rolling and jumped right back onto his steed. I think the tree actually apologized to him, too.
Richie's SB150 Details

• Intended use: enduro racing
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear wheel travel: 150mm
• 64.5° head angle
• 433mm chainstays
• Boost 148 rear spacing
• Size: large
• Handlebar width: 750mm
• CushCore tire inserts
• Aluminum Stans rims
www.yeticycles.com


N A
N A
Unlike the also-new SB100, the SB150's Switch Infinity unit sits in parallel with the frame, just like the SB6. The shock being driven by a small linkage rather than the swingarm itself is a big reason for the water bottle real estate.


Yeti's twenty-three-year-old enduro monster has an all-new bike to race on this season, a bike that takes over the SB6's slot as the burliest, slackest rig in Yeti's catalog. The SB150 is a 29'' wheeled, 150mm-travel (duh) all-mountain and enduro sled with a 64.5-degree head angle and, get this, room for a bottle inside the front triangle. Cue angels singing and me finally not moaning for once.

There are other details, too, like how the shock is driven by a link rather than straight off the swingarm, some tweaks to the suspension rate, and a 44mm offset fork with 170mm of stroke. Reach is nice and roomy as well, with a 460mm number for the medium, and 480mm for the large size that Richie prefers.


N A
N A

N A
N A
Richie is on the older Shimano kit rather than the still-rare 9100 group. He often runs CushCore inserts in both of his wheels, but sometimes takes it out of the front if the course isn't too rough.


Want to know more about the fresh SB150? Check out our first impressions after riding Yeti's new creation in Whistler.

Must Read This Week
Gwin's Ridiculous Scrub - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
82248 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
79019 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
52747 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
48997 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
48230 views
Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
48025 views
Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
46962 views
Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
46511 views

19 Comments

  • + 10
 Where's the bike? All I can see are magic floating components
  • + 1
 The frame is yeti blue under the cover, to be sure everybody notice it's new, they put the "proto cover" on it. Hey! Look at me! I'm a prototype! Look at me! LOOOOK
  • + 4
 THAT LOOKS AMAZING ????????
  • + 1
 So when is this being released? Anyone know the rules around racing prototypes or preproduction models and how they are distinguished?
  • + 1
 Richie consistently dominated when he was riding a 440mm reach medium with a 60mm stem and small wheels. Just say'n.
  • + 1
 I look forward to seeing it with a real paint job but I'm glad Yeti is finally making room for water bottles.
  • + 1
 If you look around the bb and switch link you can see the turquoise underneath the disguise wrap thing.
  • + 2
 Pet peeve: it's cue, not queue. Queue is the thing that Brits do.
  • + 3
 Wow, that was corrected quickly!
  • + 1
 Freaking awesome paint jobs coming out lately, is carbon easier to lay it down on?
  • + 1
 @ShempHoward: it's a wrap
  • + 1
 I like some rap every now and on my frame.
  • + 1
 bike looks great. shame about the wheelsize
  • + 1
 Nice specialized bottle cage ????
  • + 1
 Is the video audio taken from under water?
  • + 1
 Threaded bb or pressfit? I bet pressfor.
  • + 3
 BB92
  • + 1
 No superboost?!?!

Thank you baby Jesus.
  • + 1
 Fork decals are a nice touch!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029744
Mobile Version of Website