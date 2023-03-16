Yeti Teases Carbon Dirt Jumper

Mar 16, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

Last week it was an idler-equipped downhill bike, and this week a carbon dirt jumper is the latest addition to Yeti's Special Projects portfolio. Reed Boggs has been logging the air miles aboard the new frame at the renowned Gorge Road dirt jumps in Queenstown, New Zealand. Details are still limited, although it's clear that it's carbon, and looks to have a cleverly integrated chain tensioner system at the seatstay / chainstay junction.

There's no guarantee that the bike will ever make it into production, even if the frame is carbon - Yeti has the capability to make limited runs of frames to satisfy an athlete's needs, or to experiment with new technologies. That said, it'd be great to see Yeti release this and the DH bike for public consumption in the future - it's been way too long since either option was in their lineup.



Instagram photos: Nic Hilton

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Yeti


Must Read This Week
Revel's DH Bike Concept Has a 3D-Printed Thermoplastic Frame
49122 views
Slack Randoms: Audi's $10,000 eMTB, Top Gun Musical Bike Builds, the Fall of Rollerblading & More
43906 views
Jared Graves Hit by Car, Shatters Kneecap & Breaks Foot
43737 views
Check Out: A Tiny Electric Pump, Sunglasses, Ergonomic Grips, & More
40668 views
First Look: Giant's Aluminum Stance E+ Uses Flex-Stays
39175 views
Tech Briefing: Prototype Bikes, Lightweight Dropper Posts & 16" Singlespeeds - March 2023
37827 views
DH Bike Review: The Antidote Darkmatter Rides As Fast As It Looks
35080 views
Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
32965 views

15 Comments

  • 5 0
 When you’ve run out of Yeti models to purchase. How do I absolutely waste a shit ton of $? I know, a yeti dirt jumper. Perfect.
  • 4 0
 I had the last gen alloy Yeti DJ (black one Graves was racing WC 4X on). Say what you want about dentist bikes, etc., but that was one of the best DJ made.
  • 4 0
 Finally! Dentists can now catch air!
  • 1 0
 Time for you all to put your money where your mouth is. ...when I started writing this it wasn't supposed to be a dentist joke.
  • 3 0
 Yesss!
  • 2 0
 You teasing me you naughty naughtyy
  • 2 0
 Where’s the integrated headset routing (jk) crowd when you need them Smile
  • 2 0
 So dentists about the drill down on some face numbing air time.
  • 1 0
 Comes with a free open face helmet, and a dentist advertisement on the stem cap. Win Win.
  • 1 0
 Does it have a BMX background?
  • 1 0
 hmmm... I wonder why no one else thought of this.
  • 1 0
 Legit Question, what is the appeal of Yeti?
  • 1 0
 "Reasonable" MSRP of $3999 incoming...
  • 1 0
 #dentistsdirtjumptoo
  • 1 0
 LOL





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040608
Mobile Version of Website