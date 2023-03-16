Yeti Teases Carbon Dirt Jumper

Last week it was an idler-equipped downhill bike, and this week a carbon dirt jumper is the latest addition to Yeti's Special Projects
portfolio. Reed Boggs has been logging the air miles aboard the new frame at the renowned Gorge Road dirt jumps in Queenstown, New Zealand. Details are still limited, although it's clear that it's carbon, and looks to have a cleverly integrated chain tensioner system at the seatstay / chainstay junction.
There's no guarantee that the bike will ever make it into production, even if the frame is carbon - Yeti has the capability to make limited runs of frames to satisfy an athlete's needs, or to experiment with new technologies. That said, it'd be great to see Yeti release this and the DH bike for public consumption in the future - it's been way too long since either option was in their lineup.
Instagram photos: Nic Hilton
