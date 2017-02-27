Yeti Trans NZ Enduro, Presented by Shimano - Day 2, Craigieburn





Day 2 of the Yeti Trans NZ presented by Shimano brought riders to their edge, incrementally upping the general risk tolerance along scree fields and high-exposure singletrack that dipped and darted along the outskirts of Craigieburn Ski Valley . Although it wasn’t the longest day of the week— 26 kilometers, 815m of climbing and 907m of descending— it fried some nerves and reinforced the perspective that the majority of the race still awaits.















The trails told me to respect them today, by nearly shooting me off of the edge of Stage 2, the Edge . It was a good reminder to ride at 80 percent, and reel things in a bit. — Rachael Gurney (GBR)



Sunday’s southerly cleared out leaving a crisp, cold morning to begin the climb to the top of





Sunday’s southerly cleared out leaving a crisp, cold morning to begin the climb to the top of Dicksons — a fun, flowy new school trail reinforced with berms, small doubles, a mandatory gap over barbed wire, and kicker to the moon.













The first stage was really fun! Really rad corners, and a good way to get loose first thing in the morning. — Matt Patterson, Snowqualamine, Washington – Master Men 40+











The monumental climb for the day took riders from the valley floor to the entrance of



The monumental climb for the day took riders from the valley floor to the entrance of Craigieburn Ski Valley —where “the ups are good and the downs are even better”. The breathtaking scenery may have been an excuse to take breaks on the 500m climb, but the 360-degree vistas made the prior efforts fade away and recharge the motivation to crest the approach.

Riding the Edge is a unique experience, even in New Zealand where there is no shortage of incredible scenery and riding. I don’t think you can find too many trails like this. You have to come to Craigieburn to experience it. — Anna Ma, Auckland, NZL – Master Women 40+















Gray-scaled mountains towered above the





Gray-scaled mountains towered above the Edge Track with remnants of avalanche terrain marking the very apparent forces of mother nature in this region. A 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred two days prior to the Yeti Trans NZ, shaking additional scree down the slopes and across portions of singletrack that were barely penciled into the side of the mountain.











My favorite and scariest part of the day was definitely Stage 2. It was more the anticipation of the exposure that was nerve-wracking. I never actually looked to see how bad it was. But I’m glad we rode it; I feel more amped up for what the rest of the week will throw at us. This was my first time to New Zealand, so everything is fresh and exciting. — Jillian Thatcher, North Vancouver, B.C. – Open Women























The





The Edge dropped directly into Anti-Luge , where riders could flow the trail in reverse of what they transitioned on Day 1. The last two stages were quick sprints and a practice in gravely corner drifting down Coal Pit Spur to Flock Hill Station, where 14 buses awaited the enthusiastic bunch. Stoke levels were at an all-time high with the promise of meat pies for afternoon tea en route to Queenstown. Even the media team took time out of their six-hour drive to take advantage of the golden hour atop of Lyndis Pass.









Day 3 will present the gravity-focused folks with the biggest day of descending off of





Day 3 will present the gravity-focused folks with the biggest day of descending off of Coronet Peak , down into Skippers Canyon , a noteworthy filming location for for the Ford of Bruinen in “Lord of the Rings”.





[QUOTE author="Jake Paddon, Dunedin, NZL – Open Men]I am looking forward to Coronet Peak the most. It is so wide open and fast. Although I am a native New Zealander, this was actually my first time to Craigieburn. I was riding all of the tracks blind like everyone else, and I really enjoyed the variety that the race presented.[/QUOTE]



















Paul van der Ploeg (Melbourne, AUS), former mountain bike eliminator world champion, maintained his lead in the Open Men for Day 2 by 27 seconds, increasing his lead to 47 seconds in the overall over Pete Robinson (Queenstown, NZL), and Mike Cowlin (aka Whiskey Mike).













This is my first multi-day gravity enduro, so it’s interesting to learn how to ride consistently on blind tracks. I’m making the transition into enduro riding, so it’s good to do a race like this to get bulk blind race experience. I have no idea what to expect over the next few days. But that’s the beauty of it. It’s exciting to view lines in a different light on a 160mm bike versus a hardtail 29’r. — Paul van der Ploeg, Melbourne, AUS











The Open Women’s field maintains tighter gaps after two days of racing. Rawley maintains a lead by only 8 seconds over Melissa Newell (aka Mops), and Rachael Gurney 25 seconds behind.











Three more days and 13 stages remain in and around Queenstown, overlooking Lake Wakatipu and the Remarkables.





Three more days and 13 stages remain in and around Queenstown, overlooking Lake Wakatipu and the Remarkables. Stay tuned to regular updates on Facebook and Instagram throughout the week, and video recaps on Vimeo . Hashtag your photosto make their way onto the live stream of the Trans NZ’s Media HQ. For more information email megan@ridingbc.com or visit www.transnz.com













DAY 2: OPEN MEN

1. Paul van der Ploeg 18:08

2. Pete Robinson 18:28

3. Mike Cowlin 18:39

4. Nate Hills 18:41

5. Milan Mysik 18:46



DAY 2: OPEN WOMEN

1. Rachael Gurney 23:09

2. Sarah Rawley 23:12

3. Mops 23:19

4. Claire Bennett 23:38

5. Eva Dethlefsen 23:47



DAY 2: MASTER MEN 40+

1. Christian Wingate 19:44

1. Jose Iniguez 19:44

3. Matt Patterson 19:57



DAY 2: MASTER WOMEN 40+

1. Robyn Wong 27:23

2. Chris Bramwell 28:42

3. Sheila Hart 29:10





OVERALL: OPEN MEN

1. Paul van der Ploeg 45:58

2. Pete Robinson 46:45

3. Mike Cowlin 46:51

4. Nate Hills 47:07

5. Will Caddam 47:13



OVERALL: OPEN WOMEN

1. Sarah Rawley 58:35

2. Mops 58:43

3. Rachael Gurney 59:08

4. Claire Bennett 59:39

5. Eva Dethlefsen 1:00:10



OVERALL: MASTER MEN 40+

1. Christian Wingate 49:33

2. Jose Iniguez 50:10

3. Matt Patterson 50:44



OVERALL: MASTER WOMEN 40+

1. Robyn Wong 1:09:50

2. Chris Bramwell 1:11:05

3. Sheila Hart 1:15:18



About Megan Rose—Megan has been riding and racing bikes all over the world for 14 years and organizing bike events for the past six years. She splits her time between British Columbia and New Zealand, running the Trans NZ and Trans BC. Over the past three years Megan has personally races in over 40 enduro races, timed over 68 days worth of enduro races, and personally organized 30 enduro races. Megan and her team look forward to bringing you the best of the best from all of these perspectives.













