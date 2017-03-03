Yeti Trans NZ presented by Shimano Day 5, Queenstown - A Remarkable Finale





The third annual Yeti Trans NZ presented by Shimano culminated the grand adventure with three gravity-oriented stages in and above Queenstown Bike Park where racers enjoyed a magnificent view overlooking Lake Wakatipu and the Remarkables before dropping in for the highest speeds of the week in the Ben Lomond Reserve. The winning titles were on the line for both the Open Men and Open Women's categories, as the five-day enduro stage race was whittled down to the wire.











"I love ending the race in Queenstown because it's on every mountain biker's hit list— it has that iconic feel. The scenery is next to nothing else," said Megan Rose, founder and race director of the Yeti Trans NZ. "Every stage today was so different, and even within Stage 2, there were three distinct sections, from raw ridgeline in the alpine, freshly machine-built berms, and natural New Zealand beech forest with the most incredible loam you can imagine. That's what enduro is about, combining a bit of something for everybody."



Riders rose to the occasion before the caffeine kicked in for a steep ascent on the Skyline Access Road straight from their flats at Pinewood Lodge. The 3.2 kilometer, 522m climb to the top of the Gondola was a brute awakening as the first liaison of the day. Thirty tightly-knit trails constitute Queenstown Bike Park, with several zigzagging across the access road, disappearing into the dark pines trees raising the question of what was in store beyond the visible entrance to the trail.







“The first stage through the bike park was a bit of a shock to the system, to wake up and immediately ride up the gondola access track, and drop yourself down a trail that has ten different lines coming into a forest,” said Paul van der Ploueg (Melbourne, AUS), who was sitting in third by only eight seconds to Mike Cowlin (Nelson, NZL) aka Whiskey Mike. Pete Robinson (Queenstown, NZL) would have to pounce to make up an additional 19 seconds, but no one else knew the tracks like the back of his hand.



“I had some time to catch up so I had to lay it all out there. I don’t think I could have gone any faster. I had a couple stalls, but other than that I rode with life on the line,” Robinson said. “I was riding with Whiskey all day who was leading going into today. Everyone was talking about how wild and loose [Whiskey] was going.”















Rose had mercy on the riders and instead of repeating the first transfer, everyone was treated to a gondola lift where they could enjoy the views and an espresso at the top before continuing on to the most arduous hike-a-bike of the week.



“Climbing to the top of a mountain peak, over 500m past the gondola, and then throwing ourselves down a cliff face on the ridge followed by loamy root sections, was amazing to ride blind. You could see what was coming up, and it captured what enduro is for people who haven’t ridden the trails before,” van der Ploeg said.







From the start of Stage 2, an extra two-minute hike to the Ben Lomond Saddle exposed 360-degree vistas of the dramatic peaks, some with lingering snow. This is when you feel like you’re in Hobbit country.















, locally acknowledged as “Roots” was the grand finale of the week. With more roots than the rest of the week combined, it delivered mind-bendingly fast and furious sections where line selection demanded your full-attention and focus, otherwise, you may end up on the wrong side of the rootball and off the trail altogether.



“I was racing it out with Nate [Hills] today for fifth. He had 18 seconds on me after Day 4, so I was trying to reel him back in,” said Will Cadham (North Vancouver, B.C.) Open Men, manager of Team Free Radicals. “I liked that the last stage had massively wide sections full of roots. On those, you just have to open it up and let it buck.”



Fernhill Loop, locally acknowledged as "Roots" was the grand finale of the week. With more roots than the rest of the week combined, it delivered mind-bendingly fast and furious sections where line selection demanded your full-attention and focus, otherwise, you may end up on the wrong side of the rootball and off the trail altogether.

"I was racing it out with Nate [Hills] today for fifth. He had 18 seconds on me after Day 4, so I was trying to reel him back in," said Will Cadham (North Vancouver, B.C.) Open Men, manager of Team Free Radicals. "I liked that the last stage had massively wide sections full of roots. On those, you just have to open it up and let it buck."







The race concluded at "The Hub", the midway station at Queenstown Bike Park, where many hi-fives were exchanges before party trains sprinted down the classic jump trail Original and its singletrack derivatives, all the way back to base camp where an endless supply of Trans NZ beer congratulated racers upon their final check-in at the timing tent. Results were concealed until the final dinner, allowing riders to ponder the mystery of the final outcome and instead relish in the company around them.





“Showing up to the final day and seeing the vibe, this is what it’s all about. You see people who didn’t know each other from the start of the week bond as lifelong friends. It’s so special to this type of racing,” said Kashi Leuchs, owner of



"Showing up to the final day and seeing the vibe, this is what it's all about. You see people who didn't know each other from the start of the week bond as lifelong friends. It's so special to this type of racing," said Kashi Leuchs, owner of Yeti NZ and title sponsor of the Trans NZ. "This being my first year not racing the full event, it was a really different way to experience the race. From a sponsor's perspective, the media coverage blew me away."



The media team deserves special recognition for charging hard all week long to capture footage, transferring on the same burly climbs and shredding descents with angry midgets on their backs, and spending every evening into the witching hour translating the experience into words, images and videos to be shared with the world. The next time you see Digby Shaw, Matt Wood, Brent Neighbour, John Colthorpe or Nate Hills, buy them a beer for delivering the goods, day after day, that you lived vicariously through all week long.



The media team deserves special recognition for charging hard all week long to capture footage, transferring on the same burly climbs and shredding descents with angry midgets on their backs, and spending every evening into the witching hour translating the experience into words, images and videos to be shared with the world. The next time you see Digby Shaw, Matt Wood, Brent Neighbour, John Colthorpe or Nate Hills, buy them a beer for delivering the goods, day after day, that you lived vicariously through all week long.

Post-race dinner at Brazzs unveiled the final results. The Master Men 40+ and Master Women 40+ categories maintained consistent form all week long with Jose Iniguez (FRA) taking the win over New Zealand native Christian Wingate, and Robyn Wong (NZL), former Olympian in the 2004 Athens games, sealing the deal with several minutes in her back pocket to spare.







Mops (Wanaka, NZL) Open Women put down a smoking fast time on the final stage to gap an additional 20 seconds in the overall ahead of Sarah Rawley (Golden, Colo.) and Rachael Gurney (Nelson, NZL). As the Open Men were called up to the podium one by one, the excitement became almost unbearable for the top three. Van der Ploeg was called to the podium in third, gracefully accepting a handmade made toilet paper plaque followed by teepeeing the podium. Whiskey Mike was called up to second, leaving Robinson shaking in the realization that he won.



“The was my first enduro stage race. I went straight from my day job as a gardener to racing my bike all week, so my body is finally kaput,” Robinson said after it all sunk in. “But I knew I had to give it a go, especially with such an incredible enduro race in our hometown. It was such a good crew all week.”











The event would not have happened without the commitment, encouragement, and energy from the dedicated volunteer team and Shimano crew who made every aspect of the race runs seamlessly.



“We’ve only been directly involved in the New Zealand market for the past year and a half, and we saw that there was a great opportunity to be involved in this event because it’s got to the core what we think mountain biking is about in this region,” said Toby Shingleton (Sydney, AUS)



The event would not have happened without the commitment, encouragement, and energy from the dedicated volunteer team and Shimano crew who made every aspect of the race runs seamlessly.

"We've only been directly involved in the New Zealand market for the past year and a half, and we saw that there was a great opportunity to be involved in this event because it's got to the core what we think mountain biking is about in this region," said Toby Shingleton (Sydney, AUS) Shimano brand manager for Oceania. "Bringing mechanical support to the event to help keep everyone rolling was the least we could to stay involved with such a vibrant scene."







And it goes without saying, a hearty "chuuurrrr" for Megan Rose who is the mastermind behind the incredible experience that is the Yeti Trans NZ. Rose's intense local knowledge, relationships with local mountain bike clubs and DOC, and knowing exactly what riders are looking for when they travel from all over the world in search of the best trails and lifelong memories.







“This race was amazing, and I would love to come back next year,” said Brian Haffner (Conifer, Colo.) Open Men, fellow member of the Free Radicals. “The trails and locations are all-time; the drives between the locations are scenic as hell; Megan puts on an incredible show, and everyone we met are awesome people.”



For those who missed out on this epic adventure, registration will open for the 2018 Yeti Trans NZ in mid-September. There was rumour of switching up the locations for next year, but after consulting participants and volunteers, Rose determined that “both Craigieburn and Queenstown are so special, to lose one of them would change the feel of the event. So I’ve decided to keep a similar program and continue to tweak each day’s experience.”



The field will be limited to 130 riders, so if you’ve been meaning to make the trip, stay tuned for future updates on #transnzenduro to make their way onto the live stream of the Trans NZ’s Media HQ. For more information email megan@ridingbc.com or subscribe to the newsletter at



"This race was amazing, and I would love to come back next year," said Brian Haffner (Conifer, Colo.) Open Men, fellow member of the Free Radicals. "The trails and locations are all-time; the drives between the locations are scenic as hell; Megan puts on an incredible show, and everyone we met are awesome people."

For those who missed out on this epic adventure, registration will open for the 2018 Yeti Trans NZ in mid-September. There was rumour of switching up the locations for next year, but after consulting participants and volunteers, Rose determined that "both Craigieburn and Queenstown are so special, to lose one of them would change the feel of the event. So I've decided to keep a similar program and continue to tweak each day's experience."

The field will be limited to 130 riders, so if you've been meaning to make the trip, stay tuned for future updates on Facebook and Instagram. Videos from Days 3-5 will be released next week, and more photos will be posted. Hashtag your photos to make their way onto the live stream of the Trans NZ's Media HQ. For more information email megan@ridingbc.com or subscribe to the newsletter at www.transnz.com



Writer’s Note: This was my third round of racing and writing about the Trans NZ/BC experience. The 2017 Trans NZ was best yet getting out on course each day, rapping with participants for their perspective, golden hour photo shoots on Lindis Pass with the media squad, and working together to weave a tale that is truly pale in comparison to the actual experience. I look forward to returning for round two at the Trans BC in July for more shenanigans, internet blasting, and challenging myself on new terrain. — Sarah Rawley (Golden, CO), Open Women 2nd overall



