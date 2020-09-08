Yeti's 2021 Apparel Collection - Across the Pond Beaver

Yeti's new bike apparel isn't just really nice for a company that's specialty is making bicycles. It's really nice, period. While there are flashy kits for riders that want to be mistaken for being Richie Rude's teammate, there are also understated pieces with discrete logos that you won't feel out of place wearing no matter what bike you're riding. There's a wide range of styles for both men and women, and you don't have to be a dentist to afford it; their apparel is priced in line with offerings from other apparel brands.
The new 2021 Yeti apparel is divided into three distinct collections: Range, Race and Turq. The Range collection is the do-it-all collection for trail riders with some merino options for adventure days, the Race collection is racer-inspired with tighter silhouettes and features designed for the rigours of racing, and the Turq collection is a premium line with more expensive materials and several new technical outerwear styles.
Men's Range Collection
The Range collection is Yeti's go-to line for trail riders with the widest variety of styles and an approachable aesthetic. There are six jerseys, the Apex SS, the Tolland SS, the Tolland LS, the Longhorn SS, the Switch Merino SS, and the Switch Merino LS, and three shorts, the Rustler, the Mason, and the Freeland.
The jerseys vary in price from $50 to $100 USD, with the more expensive models featuring a sunglasses wipe and more technical fabrics. The shorts are between $70 and $110 USD, with the most expensive model getting four pockets and an adjustable waistband, and the least expensive model gets just one pocket and an elastic waistband. Each style comes in at least two colourways and you can buy the Rampart liner separately to add to the shorts for $75.
The Switch Merino LS Jersey in Navy with the Mason Short in Earth.
The new Switch Merino Long Sleeve Jersey ($100 USD) uses a 50/50 merino and recycled polyester blend that claims to provide the anti-stink and temperature regulation benefits of Merino with the quick drying qualities of polyester. The short sleeve version retails for $80 USD. Both come in Navy and Gunmetal Grey.
The updated Mason Short ($90 USD) has an improved low profile hidden internal waist adjustment and lightweight 4-way stretch woven fabric with DWR finish. Two zipped side security pockets are located so as not to interfere with your pedaling and keep your small items and phone safe. A 14” inseam provides plenty of leg coverage.
The new Longhorn SS Jersey in Turquoise/Earth with the Mason Short in Earth.
The new Longhorn Jersey ($65 USD) is built with HeiQ odor-control technology, 20+ UPF protection, a hidden microfiber sunglass wipe, and a relaxed trail fit.
The Apex SS Jersey in Redwood with the Rustler Short in Slate.
The new Apex Jersey ($50 USD) bridges the gap between a regular tee and full tech riding jersey with screen printed graphics and an approachable price. It's designed with a 4 -way stretch fabric with a relaxed fit.
The new Rustler Short ($70 USD) is Yeti's new affordable, lightweight shell short with board short inspired fabric and cut, a stretch waistband, and zipped security pocket. There's no adjustability at the waistband, but there is stretch built in.
Women's Range Collection
There are five jerseys in the do-it-all low-key Range trail collection for women, the Dakota SS, Crest SS, Vista LS, Zion Tank, and Monument Merino SS and three shorts, the Dawson, Avery, and Norrie.
The jerseys and tank vary in price from $40 to $90 USD and the shorts range from $70 to $110 USD, with the more expensive models getting more pockets, features, and technical fabrics. Each style comes in at least two colourways and you can buy the Koda liner separately to add to the shorts for $75.
The Monument Merino Jersey in Gunmetal and the Norrie 2.0 Short in Royal Purple.
The new women's Monument Merino Short Sleeve Jersey ($90 USD) uses a 50/50 merino and recycled polyester blend that claims to provide the anti-stink and temperature regulation benefits of Merino with the quick drying qualities of polyester.
The women's Norrie 2.0 ($110 USD) has two zippered and two unzippered pockets, a tech webbing waist adjustment and a female specific relaxed trail fit. A durable 2-way stretch woven fabric with DWR finish mixes durability with light weight for all day pedaling adventures. Multiple zipped security pockets keep your valuables safe. A 13.5” inseam provides coverage and there are interior glide patches to keep knee pads from snagging during pedaling.
The Vista Long Sleeve Jersey in Plum and the Avery Short in Gunmetal.
The new women's Vista Long Sleeve Jersey ($75 USD) is made of a quick drying 100% polyester fabric has 4-way stretch and offers 30+ UPF protection. A hidden microfiber sunglass wipe keeps your sunglasses clean.
The women's Avery Short ($90 USD) has been updated for 2021 and the lightweight, 4-way stretch short now has a softer hand feel, DWR finish to shed water and trail spray, and a hidden internal waist adjustment. There are two side zip security pockets, a Trail Fit, and 12.5” inseam.
The Zion Tank in Moss and the Dawson short in Redwood. The most affordable of the Yeti apparel options for women might have fewer technical features, but no less style.
Yeti's new women's Dawson Short ($70 USD) is an affordable lightweight shell short with printed designs, a stretch waistband instead of a internal waist adjuster, and one zipped security pocket. The shorts have a 13” inseam and women’s specific Trail Fit.
The new women's Zion Tank ($40 USD) is a lifestyle driven ride tank with screen printed graphics and an approachable price. It’s constructed using a 4-way stretch fabric.
Men's Race Collection
You might not have to be Richie Rude's teammate to wear the kits in the Race collection, but it's likely you aspire to be. The team collection is inspired by the Yeti Factory race team's needs but Yeti says it's "built for fast riders everywhere" with features, fits, and technical fabrics designed for going fast. Yeti says the apparel light enough to not slow you down, while still being durable enough to stand up to the rigors of enduro racing.
In the men's Race collection, there is a short sleeve Enduro jersey that comes in 4 colourways, a 3/4 Enduro jersey that comes in 3 colourways, an Enduro short that comes in 3 colourways and the Renegade Ride Pant that comes in 2 colours. There’s also a glove ($30 USD) that comes in 8 colours and an Enduro bib ($120 USD).
The updated Enduro Short ($130 USD) has been refined over several seasons of racing. Yeti has now added an almost see-through Toray Dot Air fabric to the front thigh area to increase airflow and provide more cooling during hot days of racing. The unique woven pattern of the Toray Dot Air fabric along with DWR finish allows air to pass through but keeps water from penetrating.
The Enduro Short Sleeve Jersey ($75 USD) has improved breathability with a super light and stretchy TURQ Air fabric on the sleeves that is super comfortable and added 50+ UPF protection for long days in the sun. HeiQ Fresh anti-odor finish keeps the stink at bay.
The Renegade Ride Pant ($150 USD) is Yeti’s first trail riding pant and comes in black or the much flashier lime. They've combined water repellent 4-way stretch woven fabric with breathable Toray Dot Air fabric and Cordura(r) nylon in targeted areas for durability. A tapered lower leg cut ensures the lower leg stays clear of your drivetrain and trailside obstacles while security zips keep your stuff safe and out of the way when pedaling.
Women's Race Collection
Yeti's updated women's Enduro Short ($130 USD) has Toray Dot Air fabric in the front thigh area to increase airflow and provide maximum cooling during hot days of racing. Dot Air’s woven pattern along with DWR finish allows air to pass through but keeps water from passing through.
The women's Enduro Short Sleeve Jersey ($75 USD) has a women’s specific fit and patterning and comes in two colours. Yeti says they're improved breathability by using a super light TURQ Air fabric on the sleeves and added 50+ UPF protection for long days in the sun. HeiQ Fresh anti-odor finish keeps the stink at bay. The 3/4 sleeve version is $85 USD and also comes in two colourways.
TURQ Collection
The TURQ collection is Yeti’s premium line of apparel with elevated constructions, trims, and premium materials.
TURQ Merino Wool Long Sleeve Jersey in Atlantic and Mystic Short in Black.
The new TURQ Commit Jacket uses Toray's new lightweight stretch woven 3 layer waterproof fabric.
The TURQ Merino Wool Long Sleeve Jersey ($120 USD) stays in the TURQ collection with improved the fit with an updated cut and improved the fabric using ZQ certified 83% merino/17% nylon yarn combination for better durability while retaining the natural benefits of merino wool. Small details like an integrated microfiber sunglass wipe and 50+ UPF protection round out this style. A Short Sleeve version is available for $100 USD.
The new TURQ Mystic Short ($170 USD) is a super lightweight waterproof short. It uses a three-layer waterproof Toray woven fabric with full-seam taping to keep you dry and comfortable while being light and flexible. Engineered pocket construction allows you to carry trail essentials without interfering with pedaling.
The new Yeti TURQ Commit Jacket ($250 USD) is a waterproof shell for when the conditions are less than summer like. Yeti has partnered with Toray to use their new lightweight stretch woven 3 layer waterproof fabric on the new jacket. Toray’s electrospun membrane is embedded in the fabric which Yeti says will keep you dry and it also won’t swamp out when you start going hard or the temps rise. Lightweight and easily packable, with two hand pockets that double as vents and an adjustable trail helmet compatible hood, the TURQ Commit Jacket is the go-to piece for wet weather trail riding.
The TURQ Canyon Hoodie ($175 USD) is new for 2021. It's a thermal layer that uses Polartec Power Air, a light but warm fabric that’s made of 54% recycled polyester. A relaxed fit works both on and off the bike. It features an internal security chest pocket, two external zippered hand pockets, an adjustable hem, and a fitted hood.
The new pull-over TURQ Range Anorak ($150 USD) is built with Toray’s latest DWR stretch fabric and offers packable, lightweight, wind and water protection. It packs down into its own stuff sack, fitting into a pocket or hip pack. An elastic draw cord at the hem offers adjustable fit.
The new line of apparel will be available on yeticycles.com
early next year.
16 Comments
Maybe Im just crazy. Probably the latter.
Any other company: ours is cheaper and better
Post a Comment