Yeti's 2021 Apparel Collection - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 8, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Across the Pond Beaver 2020



Yeti's new bike apparel isn't just really nice for a company that's specialty is making bicycles. It's really nice, period. While there are flashy kits for riders that want to be mistaken for being Richie Rude's teammate, there are also understated pieces with discrete logos that you won't feel out of place wearing no matter what bike you're riding. There's a wide range of styles for both men and women, and you don't have to be a dentist to afford it; their apparel is priced in line with offerings from other apparel brands.

The new 2021 Yeti apparel is divided into three distinct collections: Range, Race and Turq. The Range collection is the do-it-all collection for trail riders with some merino options for adventure days, the Race collection is racer-inspired with tighter silhouettes and features designed for the rigours of racing, and the Turq collection is a premium line with more expensive materials and several new technical outerwear styles.




Men's Range Collection

The Range collection is Yeti's go-to line for trail riders with the widest variety of styles and an approachable aesthetic. There are six jerseys, the Apex SS, the Tolland SS, the Tolland LS, the Longhorn SS, the Switch Merino SS, and the Switch Merino LS, and three shorts, the Rustler, the Mason, and the Freeland.

The jerseys vary in price from $50 to $100 USD, with the more expensive models featuring a sunglasses wipe and more technical fabrics. The shorts are between $70 and $110 USD, with the most expensive model getting four pockets and an adjustable waistband, and the least expensive model gets just one pocket and an elastic waistband. Each style comes in at least two colourways and you can buy the Rampart liner separately to add to the shorts for $75.


The Switch Merino LS Jersey in Navy with the Mason Short in Earth.


The new Switch Merino Long Sleeve Jersey ($100 USD) uses a 50/50 merino and recycled polyester blend that claims to provide the anti-stink and temperature regulation benefits of Merino with the quick drying qualities of polyester. The short sleeve version retails for $80 USD. Both come in Navy and Gunmetal Grey.

The updated Mason Short ($90 USD) has an improved low profile hidden internal waist adjustment and lightweight 4-way stretch woven fabric with DWR finish. Two zipped side security pockets are located so as not to interfere with your pedaling and keep your small items and phone safe. A 14” inseam provides plenty of leg coverage.


Photo by Jason Thomas
Photo by Jason Thomas
The new Longhorn SS Jersey in Turquoise/Earth with the Mason Short in Earth.


The new Longhorn Jersey ($65 USD) is built with HeiQ odor-control technology, 20+ UPF protection, a hidden microfiber sunglass wipe, and a relaxed trail fit.


Photo by Jason Thomas
Photo by Jason Thomas
The Apex SS Jersey in Redwood with the Rustler Short in Slate.

Photo by Jason Thomas
The affordable Rustler Short has a stretchy waistband instead of hidden internal waist adjustment.


The new Apex Jersey ($50 USD) bridges the gap between a regular tee and full tech riding jersey with screen printed graphics and an approachable price. It's designed with a 4 -way stretch fabric with a relaxed fit.

The new Rustler Short ($70 USD) is Yeti's new affordable, lightweight shell short with board short inspired fabric and cut, a stretch waistband, and zipped security pocket. There's no adjustability at the waistband, but there is stretch built in.




Women's Range Collection

There are five jerseys in the do-it-all low-key Range trail collection for women, the Dakota SS, Crest SS, Vista LS, Zion Tank, and Monument Merino SS and three shorts, the Dawson, Avery, and Norrie.

The jerseys and tank vary in price from $40 to $90 USD and the shorts range from $70 to $110 USD, with the more expensive models getting more pockets, features, and technical fabrics. Each style comes in at least two colourways and you can buy the Koda liner separately to add to the shorts for $75.


Photo by Jason Thomas
Photo by Jason Thomas
The Monument Merino Jersey in Gunmetal and the Norrie 2.0 Short in Royal Purple.

Photo by Jason Thomas
The Norrie short has a zippered pocket on both sides as well as two hand pockets.


The new women's Monument Merino Short Sleeve Jersey ($90 USD) uses a 50/50 merino and recycled polyester blend that claims to provide the anti-stink and temperature regulation benefits of Merino with the quick drying qualities of polyester.

The women's Norrie 2.0 ($110 USD) has two zippered and two unzippered pockets, a tech webbing waist adjustment and a female specific relaxed trail fit. A durable 2-way stretch woven fabric with DWR finish mixes durability with light weight for all day pedaling adventures. Multiple zipped security pockets keep your valuables safe. A 13.5” inseam provides coverage and there are interior glide patches to keep knee pads from snagging during pedaling.


Photo by Jason Thomas
Photo by Jason Thomas
The Vista Long Sleeve Jersey in Plum and the Avery Short in Gunmetal.

Photo by Jason Thomas
Photo by Jason Thomas

The new women's Vista Long Sleeve Jersey ($75 USD) is made of a quick drying 100% polyester fabric has 4-way stretch and offers 30+ UPF protection. A hidden microfiber sunglass wipe keeps your sunglasses clean.

The women's Avery Short ($90 USD) has been updated for 2021 and the lightweight, 4-way stretch short now has a softer hand feel, DWR finish to shed water and trail spray, and a hidden internal waist adjustment. There are two side zip security pockets, a Trail Fit, and 12.5” inseam.




Photo by Jason Thomas
Photo by Jason Thomas
The Zion Tank in Moss and the Dawson short in Redwood. The most affordable of the Yeti apparel options for women might have fewer technical features, but no less style.

Photo by Jason Thomas
A stretch waistband on the Dawson short.


Yeti's new women's Dawson Short ($70 USD) is an affordable lightweight shell short with printed designs, a stretch waistband instead of a internal waist adjuster, and one zipped security pocket. The shorts have a 13” inseam and women’s specific Trail Fit.

The new women's Zion Tank ($40 USD) is a lifestyle driven ride tank with screen printed graphics and an approachable price. It’s constructed using a 4-way stretch fabric.




Men's Race Collection

You might not have to be Richie Rude's teammate to wear the kits in the Race collection, but it's likely you aspire to be. The team collection is inspired by the Yeti Factory race team's needs but Yeti says it's "built for fast riders everywhere" with features, fits, and technical fabrics designed for going fast. Yeti says the apparel light enough to not slow you down, while still being durable enough to stand up to the rigors of enduro racing.

In the men's Race collection, there is a short sleeve Enduro jersey that comes in 4 colourways, a 3/4 Enduro jersey that comes in 3 colourways, an Enduro short that comes in 3 colourways and the Renegade Ride Pant that comes in 2 colours. There’s also a glove ($30 USD) that comes in 8 colours and an Enduro bib ($120 USD).


Photo by Jason Thomas
The Short Sleeve Enduro Jersey and the Enduro Short in Lime.
Photo by Jason Thomas
The 3/4 Enduro Jersey and Enduro Short in Slate.


Photo by Jason Thomas
Sunglasses or goggles wipe on the jerseys.

Photo by Jason Thomas
There are two zippered thigh vents on the Enduro short which also allows you to access the contents in the side pockets of your liner short.
Photo by Jason Thomas
There are also two zippered side pockets for your phone and other odds and ends.

Photo by Jason Thomas
The Renegade Ride Pant is Yeti's first trail riding pant and combines a water repellent 4-way stretch woven fabric with breathable Toray Dot Air fabric and Cordura(r) nylon in targeted areas for durability.
Photo by Jason Thomas
It has a ratchet buckle for dialling in the fit and a tapered lower leg.

The updated Enduro Short ($130 USD) has been refined over several seasons of racing. Yeti has now added an almost see-through Toray Dot Air fabric to the front thigh area to increase airflow and provide more cooling during hot days of racing. The unique woven pattern of the Toray Dot Air fabric along with DWR finish allows air to pass through but keeps water from penetrating.

The Enduro Short Sleeve Jersey ($75 USD) has improved breathability with a super light and stretchy TURQ Air fabric on the sleeves that is super comfortable and added 50+ UPF protection for long days in the sun. HeiQ Fresh anti-odor finish keeps the stink at bay.

The Renegade Ride Pant ($150 USD) is Yeti’s first trail riding pant and comes in black or the much flashier lime. They've combined water repellent 4-way stretch woven fabric with breathable Toray Dot Air fabric and Cordura(r) nylon in targeted areas for durability. A tapered lower leg cut ensures the lower leg stays clear of your drivetrain and trailside obstacles while security zips keep your stuff safe and out of the way when pedaling.




Women's Race Collection

Photo by Jason Thomas
Women's Enduro 3/4 Jersey and Women's Enduro Short in Slate.
Photo by Jason Thomas
Women's Enduro SS Jersey in Black and Women's Enduro Short in Lime.

Photo by Jason Thomas
Fun details on the sleeves of the Women's Enduro 3/4 Jersey. Also, the fabric on the top of the arms is unbelievably light and stretchy.
Photo by Jason Thomas
A hidden sunglasses / goggles wipe is on all the Enduro jerseys.

Photo by Jason Thomas
All of the Enduro shorts for both men and women use this tech webbing waist adjustment to dial in fit.
Photo by Jason Thomas
The women's Enduro short in lime. There's a zippered pocket on each side as well as a zippered vent which also accesses the contents in your liner side pockets.


Yeti's updated women's Enduro Short ($130 USD) has Toray Dot Air fabric in the front thigh area to increase airflow and provide maximum cooling during hot days of racing. Dot Air’s woven pattern along with DWR finish allows air to pass through but keeps water from passing through.

The women's Enduro Short Sleeve Jersey ($75 USD) has a women’s specific fit and patterning and comes in two colours. Yeti says they're improved breathability by using a super light TURQ Air fabric on the sleeves and added 50+ UPF protection for long days in the sun. HeiQ Fresh anti-odor finish keeps the stink at bay. The 3/4 sleeve version is $85 USD and also comes in two colourways.




TURQ Collection

The TURQ collection is Yeti’s premium line of apparel with elevated constructions, trims, and premium materials.


Photo by Jason Thomas
Photo by Jason Thomas
TURQ Merino Wool Long Sleeve Jersey in Atlantic and Mystic Short in Black.

Photo by Jason Thomas
Photo by Jason Thomas
The new TURQ Commit Jacket uses Toray's new lightweight stretch woven 3 layer waterproof fabric.


The TURQ Merino Wool Long Sleeve Jersey ($120 USD) stays in the TURQ collection with improved the fit with an updated cut and improved the fabric using ZQ certified 83% merino/17% nylon yarn combination for better durability while retaining the natural benefits of merino wool. Small details like an integrated microfiber sunglass wipe and 50+ UPF protection round out this style. A Short Sleeve version is available for $100 USD.

The new TURQ Mystic Short ($170 USD) is a super lightweight waterproof short. It uses a three-layer waterproof Toray woven fabric with full-seam taping to keep you dry and comfortable while being light and flexible. Engineered pocket construction allows you to carry trail essentials without interfering with pedaling.

The new Yeti TURQ Commit Jacket ($250 USD) is a waterproof shell for when the conditions are less than summer like. Yeti has partnered with Toray to use their new lightweight stretch woven 3 layer waterproof fabric on the new jacket. Toray’s electrospun membrane is embedded in the fabric which Yeti says will keep you dry and it also won’t swamp out when you start going hard or the temps rise. Lightweight and easily packable, with two hand pockets that double as vents and an adjustable trail helmet compatible hood, the TURQ Commit Jacket is the go-to piece for wet weather trail riding.


Photo by Jason Thomas
Canyon Hoodie


The TURQ Canyon Hoodie ($175 USD) is new for 2021. It's a thermal layer that uses Polartec Power Air, a light but warm fabric that’s made of 54% recycled polyester. A relaxed fit works both on and off the bike. It features an internal security chest pocket, two external zippered hand pockets, an adjustable hem, and a fitted hood.


Photo by Jason Thomas
Photo by Jason Thomas

The new pull-over TURQ Range Anorak ($150 USD) is built with Toray’s latest DWR stretch fabric and offers packable, lightweight, wind and water protection. It packs down into its own stuff sack, fitting into a pocket or hip pack. An elastic draw cord at the hem offers adjustable fit.

The new line of apparel will be available on yeticycles.com early next year.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Across The Pond Beaver 2020 Apparel Yeti


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
86700 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
70178 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
66016 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
55650 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
47944 views
2021 Marin Alpine Trail - Across the Pond Beaver
43753 views
Bike Check: The 100% European Bike Project Build With an Unreleased Fork - Across the Pond Beaver 2020
43180 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Cool Things From Eurobike That Never Made It Big
35462 views

16 Comments

  • 28 0
 Is it just me with this thought? Being a non pro racer and wearing head to toe labels of the bike you ride is just weird? Its almost like trying way too hard? I dont care if people do this. Just weird in my eyes. Almost like a solid red track suit being worn when youre not on a track.
Maybe Im just crazy. Probably the latter.
  • 1 0
 You're not alone. Some love their labels though.
  • 1 0
 I have a buddy who rides a Santa Cruz but is in all Yeti gear he got on clearance. Can't judge the man for a good deal, but I do find it a little funny.
  • 10 2
 Wearing yeti gear while riding a yeti is like wearing the t-shirt of the band you're going to see in concert to the concert.
  • 5 0
 I love how now apparel company market shirts as having a SPF factor. That's definitely not new tech and the reason a homo sapien stripped the hide off some unfortunate beast hundreds of thousands of years ago. I bet the SPF on that original technical fabric was higher too.
  • 8 3
 Yeti: here is our expensive clothes

Any other company: ours is cheaper and better
  • 5 0
 Yeah I care even less about Yeti's clothing than I care about their bikes.
  • 2 0
 Having just gone through many weeks of physical therapy for upper back, neck, shoulders pain due to bad posture. Can say that the male model in photos could use some posture work and pull shoulders back, stand straight Big Grin
  • 1 0
 I've always liked their clothing, functional, quality and good cuts-especially the shorts which fit great and don't have the saggy ball syndrome that so many shorts do. I rode them before I had a Yeti and I'll wear them now that I do have one, don't give two shits what some judgmental, internet turd has to say.
  • 1 0
 This may sound strange but I look at a company’s short offerings and want the shortest inseam. 11-12” inseam is plenty. As long as I don’t get the thigh gap between shorts and knee sleeves, I’m good. I’m over the shorts that go down between mid-shin and knee.
  • 1 0
 Chose your brand, advertise your choice. Birds of a feather flock together. Oh, so is that your brand? Rubbish, my brand is better. I saw somebody that was really good and they were riding this brand, so there.
  • 2 0
 Apparently the long sleeve jerseys are only if you have a positive ape index...monkey arms.
  • 1 0
 I think that prices are disappointingly low. They must find a carbon equivalent for cloths, I mean, I would not feel premium enough wearing those.
  • 4 2
 I came for the comment about tribe
  • 2 2
 Why not take a few minutes and iron or steam these clothes before shooting pictures? Laziness - if I were an apparel designer at Yeti I'd be pissed.
  • 1 0
 use of the words Race and TURQ may trigger some.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012621
Mobile Version of Website