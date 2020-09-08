Yeti's 2021 Apparel Collection - Across the Pond Beaver

Men's Range Collection

The Switch Merino LS Jersey in Navy with the Mason Short in Earth.

The new Longhorn SS Jersey in Turquoise/Earth with the Mason Short in Earth.

The Apex SS Jersey in Redwood with the Rustler Short in Slate.

The affordable Rustler Short has a stretchy waistband instead of hidden internal waist adjustment.

Women's Range Collection

The Monument Merino Jersey in Gunmetal and the Norrie 2.0 Short in Royal Purple.

The Norrie short has a zippered pocket on both sides as well as two hand pockets.

The Vista Long Sleeve Jersey in Plum and the Avery Short in Gunmetal.

The Zion Tank in Moss and the Dawson short in Redwood. The most affordable of the Yeti apparel options for women might have fewer technical features, but no less style.

A stretch waistband on the Dawson short.

Men's Race Collection

The Short Sleeve Enduro Jersey and the Enduro Short in Lime. The 3/4 Enduro Jersey and Enduro Short in Slate.

Sunglasses or goggles wipe on the jerseys.

There are two zippered thigh vents on the Enduro short which also allows you to access the contents in the side pockets of your liner short. There are also two zippered side pockets for your phone and other odds and ends.

The Renegade Ride Pant is Yeti's first trail riding pant and combines a water repellent 4-way stretch woven fabric with breathable Toray Dot Air fabric and Cordura(r) nylon in targeted areas for durability. It has a ratchet buckle for dialling in the fit and a tapered lower leg.

Women's Race Collection

Women's Enduro 3/4 Jersey and Women's Enduro Short in Slate. Women's Enduro SS Jersey in Black and Women's Enduro Short in Lime.

Fun details on the sleeves of the Women's Enduro 3/4 Jersey. Also, the fabric on the top of the arms is unbelievably light and stretchy. A hidden sunglasses / goggles wipe is on all the Enduro jerseys.

All of the Enduro shorts for both men and women use this tech webbing waist adjustment to dial in fit. The women's Enduro short in lime. There's a zippered pocket on each side as well as a zippered vent which also accesses the contents in your liner side pockets.

TURQ Collection

TURQ Merino Wool Long Sleeve Jersey in Atlantic and Mystic Short in Black.

The new TURQ Commit Jacket uses Toray's new lightweight stretch woven 3 layer waterproof fabric.

