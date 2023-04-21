Yeti's Prototype DH Bike: Sea Otter 2023

Apr 21, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

We've seen the teasers, the video, and the rumors, but at this year's Sea Otter Yeti finally pulled back the curtain on their prototype downhill bike. Made specifically for their long-time athlete Richie Rude, this one-off frame falls under their Special Projects designation, which is reserved for unique experiments carried out by their R&D team. The story goes that Rude floated the idea for the bike in the Fall of 2022, giving the team a 6-week turnaround to get a frame made in time to start testing for preseason.

High pivot 6 bar.
The guts of the machine.

They were able to repurpose the linkage design formulated for their e-bike, which was their first departure from their Switch Infinity system since unveiling it. By adding a higher pivot and an idler, they were able to tweak the wheel path to be more rearward, while retaining a balanced and predictable feel.

Flip chip for progression.
And one in the rear for +/- 5mm chainstay adjustment.


All of the metal components were made in-house, allowing them to tweak the kinematics within the constraints of the carbon frame, tuning the ride to better suit Richie's preferences. There's a good amount of adjustment baked into the frame, with a dropout flipchip to change the chainstay length, a shock chip to change progression, and a Chris King Buzzworks headset to change reach and/or headtube angle.

Made for the man himself.
It's been a while since this head badge was featured on the world DH stage.


The frame was developed as a mixed-wheel setup from the get-go, as per feedback from Richie and some other team members like Mick Hannah. Geometry was loosely based on some other benchmark bikes, as well as their own SB160, with enough adjustment to adapt to just about any course on the calendar. With 205mm of rear wheel travel, this is the biggest Yeti we've seen in a long time, and given their recent success on the world stage, I have high hopes for the performance of this new venture.

Lots of pivots, lots of idlers.

One last glimpse, but check out the full gallery here.



Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Yeti Richie Rude Sea Otter 2023


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
46972 views
Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More
46964 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
42282 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork: Sea Otter 2023
38766 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Steel Hardtails, Trail Building Tools, New Brakes, & More
37012 views
Staff Rides: Matt Beer's Nukeproof Giga 297
36731 views
First Look & Ride: Yeti's New SB135
36089 views
First Ride: 2023 Propain Tyee
35526 views

22 Comments

  • 13 1
 Over/under $7000 on the frame-only price?
  • 11 0
 Definitely over. It was designed specifically for the Rich.
  • 2 0
 They will want to be less than the new Specialized XC frame so it will be $6499.99
  • 7 0
 Passes the Cable Tourism test.
  • 1 0
 Thank god for no Cable Tourism
  • 3 1
 Almost a year ago I mentioned on pinkbike that I'd seen the Yeti crew testing bikes with a vertical shock position on my local trails, hence I was surprised when the "new" SB160 was released as a recycle of the current suspension layout.

But this explains it Smile
  • 2 0
 Really like the look of that, kinda blends the refined Yeti aesthetic with a more industrial vibe One thing it does do is highlight how old the current Saint group is, gotta be 8 years since that stuff came out!
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure Yeti still sold the 303 when Shiamno last did a Saint update!
  • 1 0
 The first model year for the current Saint groupset was 2013 and was shown off on Pinkbike in June 2012. To give a sense of how long the current-gen Saint has been around, the Saint brakes still use i-spec A/B while all other Shimano brakes have gone through i-spec II and now i-spec EV since then. Not sure about the rest of it, but the brakes are still the bee's knees.
  • 1 0
 Its a bit much to wrap your head around, but its the same design as the latest Commencal Supreme, except the connecting vertical bar pivots higher up on the main rocker, so that it "switches" from going up to going down at some point in the travel.
  • 4 0
 Ew gross, the fork isn't even inverted
  • 1 0
 I wonder when Shimano will release an updated version of Saint? Not that there's anything really wrong with it, apart from the heel rub on the cranks.
  • 1 0
 Hurry dentist and price comments!!!! Please!!! They’re so original and never get old!!!
  • 1 0
 Sounds like somebody has a bad taste in their mouth. How often do you floss?
  • 1 0
 No comment on how Richie put down a faster time on that rig than a bunch of WC DH racers?
  • 1 0
 6 bar linkages are so hot right now
  • 2 1
 Can we get a dentist joke counter for the comments?
  • 2 0
 Dental Damm
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Fury...
  • 1 4
 No water bottle mount.. well at least richies story about Ped's from someone else's water bottle will still deem like an adequate explanation
  • 1 0
 How many DH bikes do you see on the WC circuit with a bottle mount? I think Richie was talking about enduro bikes.
  • 1 0
 Do you give Graves a hard time too? Since Richie was just protecting his friend and mentor...





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.079012
Mobile Version of Website