Yeti's Trainer Makes the Case for Strength Training - Video

Feb 1, 2018
by Dee Tidwell  
Break The Cycle With This Early Season Strength Routine

by enduromtbtrainer
If you've seen any of my prior Pinkbike videos, you know that ordinarily during this time of year, I've promoted mobility, stability and posture, but this year I’d like to tell you another story in the video. So check it out and listen to my confession as a coach and a "seasoned" enduro racing athlete, and to learn this four-exercise strength training superset you can use right now to create a “base” of strength for the 2018 riding/racing season.


Strength.

What picture comes to mind?

A competitor in the World’s Strongest Man competition? A body builder? Perhaps a concrete worker or logger? (Shoot, I think of the Carpenter Ant which is capable of lifting 50x's it's body weight which is the equivalent of a human lifting a car with it's teeth!) Although each of these uniquely strong people display and execute their strength differently, each built it the same way- with repetitive heavy load over time.

Unfortunately, besides track sprinters, can you think of any other cyclists who portray strength? I mean besides "the beast," Richie Rude (who can deadlift 450lbs!), I can't think of many other examples. But why? Why does out sport neglect one of the most important markers to performance? [Ed. note: obviously Mike Levy is the pinnacle of human strength.]

Yes, It is imperative that we ride to prepare for a season, but we obviously ride mostly because we love ride!

But, like the email I answered the other day to the question, "What is the biggest mistake riders/racers make?" My answer? They simply don't spend enough time into improving how their body moves which unfortunately shows up in many forms of riding and movement dysfunction like:

• Muscle Inflexibility and/or joint immobility
• Poor posture and breathing mechanics
• Balance and coordination that doesn't improve
• Difficulty in recovering during rides or after rides
• Difficulty in not getting over uphill obstacles
• Fatigue during downhill sections

So am I saying all of these dysfunctional movement related issues can improve with regular strength training? You bet your lifesavers I am!

In fact let me tell you a quick story. From 1999-2006 I was blessed enough to work with some of the best athletes in the world like Missy "The Missle" Giove, professional super cross and MX racers, pro and Olympic snowboarders, and pro golfers on the PGA Tour. During this time period gym training was frowned upon by the masses and even most of the pro athletes in each of these sports. Unbeknownst to us at the time, a handful of other coaches and I found ourselves immersed in shaping an important transition period within these sports that began to radically change the athletes and sports forever.

Why?

Quite simply, it was due to the fact that we coaches challenged the status quo and began "selling" the importance of training to these athletes. Now remember, I'm talking about professional athletes who already had tons of talent, yet were completely unaware of how much more talent they had to tap into! After a few months of training, they quickly came to realize how adding strength and performance training was not only going to radically change their ability to compete, but to succeed and to do both for a long, profitable career!

The cool part was watching how quickly this shift impacted each of these sports as the athletes who chose to hire coaches were now rising to the top. In fact, If you know anything about DH, MX, snowboarding and golf, you know that between 2000-2006 these sports began to go through a "performance revolution" where speeds increased, creativity and trick abilities blew up, tracks and half pipes got bigger and a new definition of "going big" was created! Simultaneously during these six years the public who were participating in these sports began to follow the lead of these pro athletes. They started to see and feel the value of regular training for their sport, and because of that helped to contribute to the overall growth of each sport and industry's that surrounded them! It really helped to shape the future for how massive each sport was to become!

Alright, so how does this apply to our mountain biking strength story you wonder?

Simple. Up till about 2012 or so, we knew that a handful of downhillers and some XC racers were "secretly" and seriously using gym training to up their game. Since EWS has come on the scene in the past few years, I think we're seeing a surge in the elite mountain biking athletes seeking the benefits of a regular gym training program to boost their performance and you see that with all the regular postings on social media and youtube. So based off my experience I shared in my story, I feel like the influence of the training activities of the mountain biking pro's are beginning to trickle down to the amateur and I'm hearing a lot of chatter about how it's really beginning to help all levels of the amateur rider! Good times for sure!

So on that note, I want to challenge you to add two gym training sessions per week. Try it for eight weeks and see what it does to your riding, not to mention all other aspects of your life... you won't be disappointed, I promise. You can try something like this, just be aware of your fatigue:

Monday - Off
Tuesday - Strength day
Wednesday - Ride, Interval type workout
Thursday - Strength day with spin after
Friday - Off or Skills day
Saturday - Big ride day
Sunday - Big ride day

How to's:

I suggest a good warm up using 12-15 reps, then 2-4 sets with 6-8 repetitions of each exercise. Take 3-4 minutes of rest between each superset. Perform two times per week for three weeks, then the fourth week will be an "active rest" week where you'll do the two workouts but with half the number of sets.

Superset #1:

Deadlift
The Deadlift start is important to having a strong downhilling position

Single Arm Cable Press
Focus on strong posture while keeping hips still so you can move your torso and arms.

Superset #2:

Bend Forward Walking Lunges
Start with light weights or you will get sore! Keep strong posture and reach toward mid-shin. Stand up and repeat in walking lunge fashion.

Single Arm TRX Pulls
Be sure the TRX is attached strongly AND the single handle your grab doesn't slip.

Very important... Please make sure your form is perfect and never sacrifice form for weight! What you put in is what you get out. If you program sloppiness into your movement patterns, it will show up in your riding and all other sports you participate in, so chose to be different than the other knuckleheads in the gym and be one who prides themselves in training in your best manner possible. I promise... better steaz and speed awaits you when you adopt that type of attitude in the gym!

Lastly, don’t be a hero. Lift what you can lift. Earn your weight just like you earn your speed.


I'm Coach Dee, the trainer for the @yeticycles team. I'm a 49-year-old enduro racer who's been top three in overall finishers in the last three years of the @bigmountainenduro series. For your off-season training needs, Pinkbike readers can download my brand new MTB Strong program here and automatically get $25 OFF.

View all of my previous articles and videos here, or visit my website for more info.

  • + 50
 hecks yeah. more stuff like this pinkbike. maybe some articles on how to brew your own beer as well. gotta keep things balanced.
  • + 39
 'Pinkbike's Guide to Brewing Fortified Beer, Losing Everything to Crypocurrency, & Making Exquisite Panettone.'
  • + 1
 YES more videos please @pinkbikeaudience
  • + 1
 @brianpark: Did you work for Rockstar Games?
  • + 1
 @brianpark: you missed "all that while aeropressin' ".. keep the energy up man.. hahah
  • + 1
 @brianpark: 40% down on the cryptocurrency today, don't think I have the time to brew the beer, I need it now!
  • + 4
 This is merely a point of discussion - I was wondering if the matter of performance-enhancing drugs in professional mountain biking has ever been discussed properly? I know the mountain biking scene is supposedly a more relaxed, freer movement than its road racing cousin...but let's face it, it's not.

It's fairly obvious in road racing and track where athletes seem to be on the fringes of what is legal and what is not. Now it's been reported 1 million people in the UK alone are using steroids and other IPEDs.

In today's world where riding is not solely about having fun, what sacrifice are people making to be the best rider they can be?
Are steroids and IPEDs prevalent in MTBing?
  • + 2
 In the past it's been more about people cheating via different sexs in downhill racing... if you remember Michelle the destroyer. I wouldn't bat an eye at the thought of many pro racers being on something than Marijuana tho...
  • + 3
 Thursday - Strength day with spin after... this is termed concurrent training and this approach ensures you improvements from strength training are minor to non-existent. Best to separate your resistance training from your aerobic training as much as possible.
  • + 4
 If you're looking to maximise muscular strength and hypertrophy, then training for endurance at the same time will compromise that goal. You'll still get stronger, and achieve greater muscle mass (assuming your program is designed for that purpose), just not as much stronger/ bigger than if you trained exclusively for those. But adaptions from strength training at a neuro-muscular level, and it's effects on the connective tissues should not be discounted as potential benefits. I don't disagree with your suggestion to separate aerobic and strength training where possible, but concurrent training doesn't diminish your gains down to minor or non-existant, especially if you schedule them appropriately (Eg. endurance training in the morning, strength training in the evening). Most elite athletes will train multiple times per day, with each session having a specific - and frequently completely different physiological- focus. Training concurrently is often, if not always the most practical solution due to the training time required to perform at that level, so no one should discount it if it works best for them and their situation.
  • + 2
 @Deuce-DeuceAndAHalf: if only us normies had the time for two workouts a day.....
  • + 2
 I think by "spin" in this he is talking of a very relaxed cruise around just to support blood flow and recovery. That's been proven to boost results.
  • + 2
 @Nathan6209: You are correct!
  • + 1
 @toad321: Yeah, this looks like a conditioning program for somebody that doesn't have a job. Can I get the "father of 3 with a 2 hour commute version", please?
  • + 1
 @bvd453: EEEK! A two hour commute... I feel for you bro! Anyway- I try to create all my programs to be less than 45 mins including mobility work.
  • + 3
 I can say without a doubt with my lazy gym routine 2 days a week over the winter that if you stick to it the strength increase translates to many more smiles on the bike. Whether it be the first to the top of the hill. Or the fastest to the cooler for a beer at the bottom.
  • + 3
 I find strength allows me a safety margin in my conective tissues, especially in the survival of potential OTB situations. What’s most important is to work on my weaknesses so tailor the session to what ya need.
  • + 3
 I cant bring myself to wallow around a gym without losing my mind so I swim lanes instead and that has had some amazing results for my skating and overall cardio when being way for a while at work and coming home to play hockey. Doesn't quite feel like I am starting over at square one with no wind or legs after being gone for a month. Looking forward to seeing how it impacts the trail rides when the snow clears. Anything that we can do to keep the muscles working and the blood flowing pays off in the spring.
  • + 1
 @VPS13: Swimming is hypoxic training you are running on a lack of oxygen. When you transfer that to a full breathe as much oxygen as you can environment your luck shit anything is easier than swimming, because you can breathe freely. ie. Swimming is really hard.
  • + 1
 @cooki3s: say what?
  • + 2
 I love this guy! Hey, enduromtbtrainer, I have no idea where you're located but I'm a CSCS, love what you do and I would be stoked to drop in and chat if I'm ever in your neighborhood! Keep up the good work! Hey kids, get your work in! Listen to this guy!
  • + 1
 Thanks @dang3rtown! Im in Denver, you?
  • + 2
 Dee's program rocks. In my 4th week and seeing an improvement everytime I hit the trails. Looking forward to the next couple of months on before the Enduros start to ramp up. Thanks @enduromtbtrainer
  • + 1
 Heck ya @slickmissy!
  • + 1
 I concur. I did 75% of it last year over the winter and spring. Without a doubt I was faster and more importantly, had fewer aches and pains during and after riding. Compared to the year before when I had terrible lower back and shoulder issues. I'm not racing at the moment due to unrelated surgery but am a firm believer that strength training = better results. Thanks Dee!
  • + 1
 @ryan83: I love it Ryan, back at it when you can!
  • + 1
 There's definitely a reluctance in mtb to approach training scientifically or appear to take training too seriously. On one hand I love the relaxed almost surfer attitude this sport has - it's not all about power outputs, heart rates and body composition. On the other hand - if you actually want to improve you do have to do this stuff. All the pros and most people that are better than you are doing it behind the scenes.
  • + 3
 Dee’s a great guy that really knows his stuff. I’ve been doing his enduro training program and it’s helped tremendously.
  • + 2
 Great to hear @nocker! Keep it up!
  • + 2
 ^This. Incredibly nice guy, generous with his time and knowledge, and damn quick on the bike. Helped me at a few BME/EWS stops.
  • + 2
 @OriginalDonk: Appreciate the props! Happy to know I was able to help Smile
  • + 4
 I do his suggested schedule of gym and bike and I feel pretty darn good at 49
  • + 2
 YES!
  • + 3
 I'm 59 and it's done wonders with mostly only two gym visits a week (I make sure they're tortures though!) And I'm sticking to the story that it helps survive crashes better also based upon first hand experience.
  • + 1
 @JWadd: Amen!
  • + 2
 Strength training isn't worth missing rides for, but most days it is much easier to sneak in a gym session than a bike ride. Besides, my pivots and drivetrain appreciate a break from all the mud in the winter.
  • + 3
 Wow, that is way too much effort. I appreciate how hard some people work to be a helluva lot better rider then me. Please pass the burgers n beer.
  • + 4
 I hope I'm this fit at 49.
  • + 13
 If you want to be this fit at 49, don't wait until you're 49. Start now.
  • + 2
 @TheR: you got that right. I hit the gym twice a week now and at age 60 it has helped me a ton. I have a trainer who does an assessment every three months or so and gives me a program at that time. My balance is better, my previously injured and repaired knee doesn’t bather me nearly as much nor does my back. My focus is not racing and beating other riders but an maintenance. We should all be doing this because riding or pretty much any sport is going to overdevelop one set of muscles and we become unbalanced. That’s when injuries can happen.
  • + 3
 When are you going to show us these so called Yeti's that you have been supposedly training?
  • + 2
 Beer and pizza all day! Why work out when 50t is available? And don't forget the E-bike!
  • + 3
 Since when was deadlifting 450lbs impressive?
  • + 1
 Most people who don't lift a lot think its impressive, but they don't lift a lot youtu.be/T9Y4o_BqC0A?t=31
  • + 1
 Kettlebells are my preferred weight training device. Thirty minutes on those and there are not too many muscle groups that are not crying for mercy.
  • + 1
 Agreed!
  • + 1
 Me too, I work out in the living room after my kids go to sleep. Its amazing how strong those smaller weights can make you. Lots of reps and lots of burn and pump. I love it. I have a chin up bar and I scored some retired gymnastic rings to mess around on also.
  • + 1
 Is the video password protected because is a "pay per view" or for suscribers? or just because you forgot to open it? Thanks for all the work and recommendations!
  • + 2
 Should be good now, thanks for the props!
  • + 2
 just my 2 cents, but I ride a bike because going to the gym is boring!
  • + 1
 Going to the gym is also fun- but like all things, not for everyone Smile
  • + 1
 I prefer to take Thursdays and Fridays as off days, so the weekend big ride days are fresh, among other reasons.
  • + 1
 @enduromtbtrainer Ok ok Dee, tell us about the #riprow from Lee McCormack. One can always spend money!
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns check out the website, I have five videos on there at the moment and making more!
  • + 1
 Strength: Chris Kovarik
  • + 1
 good one!
  • + 1
 Nice advice! Thanks!
  • + 1
 Check it out, a great read!

www.amazon.com/Bicycling-Maximum-Overload-Cyclists-Strength-Based-ebook/dp/B01MYZ30Y0
  • + 0
 @bighit117:
Some neg reviews though;
The book is unclear and not practical at all.
January 24, 2018
Format: Kindle Edition|Verified Purchase
Too much useless paragraphs and the plan is unclear.
I did not need this book to convince me that weight lifting is important
  • + 2
 @d0wnhill-d: Everything has negative reviews. How many people that actually like something write a review.
  • + 0
 too much work for someone like me that minces down trails at a snail pace

