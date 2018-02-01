Yeti's Trainer Makes the Case for Strength Training - Video





If you've seen any of my prior Pinkbike videos, you know that ordinarily during this time of year, I've promoted mobility, stability and posture, but this year I’d like to tell you another story in the video. So check it out and listen to my confession as a coach and a "seasoned" enduro racing athlete, and to learn this four-exercise strength training superset you can use right now to create a “base” of strength for the 2018 riding/racing season.





Strength.



What picture comes to mind?



A competitor in the World’s Strongest Man competition? A body builder? Perhaps a concrete worker or logger? (Shoot, I think of the Carpenter Ant which is capable of lifting 50x's it's body weight which is the equivalent of a human lifting a car with it's teeth!) Although each of these uniquely strong people display and execute their strength differently, each built it the same way- with repetitive heavy load over time.





Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

How to's:

Superset #1:

Deadlift

But, like the email I answered the other day to the question, "What is the biggest mistake riders/racers make?" My answer? They simply don't spend enough time into improving how their body moves which unfortunately shows up in many forms of riding and movement dysfunction like:So am I saying all of these dysfunctional movement related issues can improve with regular strength training? You bet your lifesavers I am!In fact let me tell you a quick story. From 1999-2006 I was blessed enough to work with some of the best athletes in the world like Missy "The Missle" Giove, professional super cross and MX racers, pro and Olympic snowboarders, and pro golfers on the PGA Tour. During this time period gym training was frowned upon by the masses and even most of the pro athletes in each of these sports. Unbeknownst to us at the time, a handful of other coaches and I found ourselves immersed in shaping an important transition period within these sports that began to radically change the athletes and sports forever.Why?Quite simply, it was due to the fact that we coaches challenged the status quo and began "selling" the importance of training to these athletes. Now remember, I'm talking about professional athletes who already had tons of talent, yet were completely unaware of how much more talent they had to tap into! After a few months of training, they quickly came to realize how adding strength and performance training was not only going to radically change their ability to compete, but to succeed and to do both for a long, profitable career!The cool part was watching how quickly this shift impacted each of these sports as the athletes who chose to hire coaches were now rising to the top. In fact, If you know anything about DH, MX, snowboarding and golf, you know that between 2000-2006 these sports began to go through a "performance revolution" where speeds increased, creativity and trick abilities blew up, tracks and half pipes got bigger and a new definition of "going big" was created! Simultaneously during these six years the public who were participating in these sports began to follow the lead of these pro athletes. They started to see and feel the value of regular training for their sport, and because of that helped to contribute to the overall growth of each sport and industry's that surrounded them! It really helped to shape the future for how massive each sport was to become!Alright, so how does this apply to our mountain biking strength story you wonder?Simple. Up till about 2012 or so, we knew that a handful of downhillers and some XC racers were "secretly" and seriously using gym training to up their game. Since EWS has come on the scene in the past few years, I think we're seeing a surge in the elite mountain biking athletes seeking the benefits of a regular gym training program to boost their performance and you see that with all the regular postings on social media and youtube. So based off my experience I shared in my story, I feel like the influence of the training activities of the mountain biking pro's are beginning to trickle down to the amateur and I'm hearing a lot of chatter about how it's really beginning to help all levels of the amateur rider! Good times for sure!So on that note, I want to challenge you to add two gym training sessions per week. Try it for eight weeks and see what it does to your riding, not to mention all other aspects of your life... you won't be disappointed, I promise. You can try something like this, just be aware of your fatigue:- Off- Strength day- Ride, Interval type workout- Strength day with spin after- Off or Skills day- Big ride day- Big ride dayI suggest a good warm up using 12-15 reps, then 2-4 sets with 6-8 repetitions of each exercise. Take 3-4 minutes of rest between each superset. Perform two times per week for three weeks, then the fourth week will be an "active rest" week where you'll do the two workouts but with half the number of sets.