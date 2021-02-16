Video: Remy Metailler Joins Yoann Barelli to Break Down Hueso in 'Into The Gnar'

Words: Yoann Barelli
Guess What, I'm back with some new episodes of "Into The Gnar" !!!!!
The goal this year is to have one episode dropping every month and to have a guest at every episode to make it more fun. Each episode will be Filmed by Alex Chapellier to make the whole series more professional and more enjoyable for you to watch.
For this episode we ride Hueso, double black diamond trail Squamish with some really cool features and have Remy Metailler with a surprise guest appearance hahaaaaaaaa !!!
Enjoy.
Instagram@remymetailler @yoannbarelli @the_frenchliner
@remymetailler & @yoannbarelli = Accent Level Infinity
