Video: Remy Metailler Joins Yoann Barelli to Break Down Hueso in 'Into The Gnar'

Feb 16, 2021
by Yoann Barelli  

Words: Yoann Barelli

Guess What, I'm back with some new episodes of "Into The Gnar" !!!!!

The goal this year is to have one episode dropping every month and to have a guest at every episode to make it more fun. Each episode will be Filmed by Alex Chapellier to make the whole series more professional and more enjoyable for you to watch.

For this episode we ride Hueso, double black diamond trail Squamish with some really cool features and have Remy Metailler​ with a surprise guest appearance hahaaaaaaaa !!!

Enjoy.

See more of my YouTube videos here.

Instagram
@remymetailler
@yoannbarelli
@the_frenchliner

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler Yoann Barelli


17 Comments

  • 20 0
 I friggin' love these two!!
  • 11 0
 These guys are wild. If anyone is in the sea to sky and hasn't done an Into the Gnar day with Yoann I highly recommend it. One of those most fun days i've had on a bike!
  • 3 0
 slowly the world coming back into balance ," into the gnar" is back and life just got a little better , fun factor 50000
  • 4 0
 Raymond!
  • 1 0
 The French Connection was Academy and Golden Globe winning. Just saying.

@remymetailler & @yoannbarelli = Accent Level Infinity
  • 2 0
 9;45 ´´I did wallride...´´
  • 1 0
 Yoann's absolute and genuine joy of mountain biking makes this instructional video priceless.
  • 1 0
 These two r awesome.. I would like to see this two collaborate more. That would be an awesome time..
  • 1 0
 So rad, I can never keep these guys apart in my head awesome to see them together Smile
  • 1 0
 So good boys! Filming, riding and banter was perfect haha
  • 1 0
 Video is locked :-( .
  • 5 0
 @iammarkstewart i unlocked it for you
  • 1 0
 Loved it !
  • 1 0
 Wobely sösage
  • 5 8
 arent these guys both French? hahah, how awkward to have to speak in english while they are both fluent in french...
  • 20 0
 theyre also fluent in english...
  • 4 7
 @ccolagio: Facepalm

