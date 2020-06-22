Yoann Barelli Announces 'Into the Gnar' Experience

You've been loving INTO THE GNAR so why don't you come ride and build your skills with me !!??
I'm pumped to introduce INTO THE GNAR EXPERIENCE. Go check it out and book your day to ride with me.barelliconcepts.com
Let's make this summer one you will never forget!!
See you on the trails.
Yo
9 Comments
But as far as the GNAR goes, everyone is unique and has a different vision of it, I'll adapt myself to YOUR gnar
My son (7 and rides local bike park blues) and I were watching into the gnar this weekend and I would pay that for 4 hours of skills coaching a 4 hours of parking lot beers!
Post a Comment