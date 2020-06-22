Yoann Barelli Announces 'Into the Gnar' Experience

Jun 22, 2020
by Yoann Barelli  


You've been loving INTO THE GNAR so why don't you come ride and build your skills with me !!??

I'm pumped to introduce INTO THE GNAR EXPERIENCE. Go check it out and book your day to ride with me.

barelliconcepts.com

Let's make this summer one you will never forget!!

See you on the trails.

Yo

Yoann Barelli


9 Comments

  • 7 0
 For $5 you can come ride with me and learn the priceless lessons of what NOT to do, accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of my gasping for air on every climb.
  • 3 0
 And now, the "making-off" the video, I want to see how many times you ran next to the bike to get that shoot. And riding with you, not thanks, to gnarly, I will kill myself... XD keep doing what you do Yoann
  • 3 0
 We definitely did the running shot few times hahahahaha !!!
But as far as the GNAR goes, everyone is unique and has a different vision of it, I'll adapt myself to YOUR gnar Smile
  • 1 0
 I think this is a pretty good deal. At the current exchange rate its $350 for an 8 hour session. That is cheaper then you would get for 1 on 1 coaching at a mtb resort and its with the most excitable guy on a bike!

My son (7 and rides local bike park blues) and I were watching into the gnar this weekend and I would pay that for 4 hours of skills coaching a 4 hours of parking lot beers!
  • 2 0
 If I win the lottery, I will buy a plane ticket and book a full week! Crazy riding, big smiles and French accents. What more do you want?
  • 1 0
 Starts saving money for this now... This would be so sick in addition to a Whistler trip!
  • 1 0
 This is awesome! Out of my price range but totally worth it.
  • 1 0
 Crank it up laps with Yoann!
  • 1 0
 Can't get to Canada right now.....border closed.

